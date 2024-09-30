Prep rankings: New No. 3 and more shuffling in 5A football
For the second week in a row, there’s a new team in the No. 3 spot in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. Bishop Gorman remains No. 1, and Arbor View is No. 2.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)
2. Arbor View (5-0)
3. Faith Lutheran (6-0)
4. Coronado (3-2)
5. Foothill (5-0)
6. Green Valley (4-1)
7. Liberty (1-5)
8. Durango (5-2)
9. Shadow Ridge (4-2)
10. Las Vegas High (5-1)
Class 4A
1. Losee (6-1)
2. Mojave (5-1)
3. Spring Valley (5-1)
4. Chaparral (3-2)
5. Cheyenne (3-2)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (4-3)
2. Moapa Valley (5-1)
3. Virgin Valley (4-2)
4. Mater East (4-3)
5. Pahrump Valley (2-3)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (10-2-1)
2. Bishop Gorman (11-4)
3. Faith Lutheran (8-2-3)
4. Liberty (6-1-3)
5. Arbor View (4-4-1)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (12-1)
2. Centennial (9-0)
3. Foothill (7-1-1)
4. Green Valley (7-2-2)
5. Sierra Vista (6-2-1)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (16-3-1)
2. Boulder City (9-1-1)
3. Virgin Valley (5-1)
4. SLAM Academy (5-3-1)
5. Pahrump Valley (5-3-2)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Centennial at Silverado
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Liberty
Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde
Doral Academy at Sierra Vista
Boulder City at Virgin Valley
Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (16-0)
2. Las Vegas High (9-2-3)
3. Palo Verde (6-4-3)
4. Bishop Gorman (11-3-1)
5. Eldorado (7-5-7)
Class 4A
1. Desert Oasis (9-0-1)
2. Liberty (14-2)
3. Sierra Vista (10-4)
4. Canyon Springs (10-2-2)
5. Tech (8-5-1)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (11-2)
2. Mater East (6-3-2)
3. Del Sol (7-2)
4. Cristo Rey (5-4-1)
5. Virgin Valley (6-7-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Las Vegas High at Palo Verde
Coronado at Arbor View
Sierra Vista at Foothill
Cristo Rey at Del Sol
Tuesday
Liberty at Clark
Mater East at Cheyenne
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (14-6)
2. Coronado (9-3)
3. Arbor View (16-6)
4. Sierra Vista (17-6)
5. Centennial (19-9)
Class 4A
1. Durango (14-10)
2. Tech (21-5)
3. Cadence (15-6)
4. Cimarron-Memorial (17-9)
5. Spring Valley (13-11)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (17-10)
2. The Meadows (10-5)
3. Virgin Valley (11-5)
4. SLAM Academy (10-11)
5. Losee (8-12)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Monday
Foothill at Bishop Gorman
Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge
Palo Verde at Durango
Coral Academy at Virgin Valley
Tuesday
Coronado at Arbor View
Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial
Boulder City at The Meadows
Note: There are no athletic events for all Clark County School District high schools and most private and charter schools Wednesday through Friday because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. All high school football games will be played Saturday.
