Prep rankings: New No. 3 and more shuffling in 5A football

For the second week in a row, there’s a new team in the No. 3 spot in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. Bishop Gorman remains No. 1, and Arbor View is No. 2.

Faith Lutheran senior Alexander Rogers (15) looks to throw the ball during the high school football game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

2. Arbor View (5-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (6-0)

4. Coronado (3-2)

5. Foothill (5-0)

6. Green Valley (4-1)

7. Liberty (1-5)

8. Durango (5-2)

9. Shadow Ridge (4-2)

10. Las Vegas High (5-1)

Class 4A

1. Losee (6-1)

2. Mojave (5-1)

3. Spring Valley (5-1)

4. Chaparral (3-2)

5. Cheyenne (3-2)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (4-3)

2. Moapa Valley (5-1)

3. Virgin Valley (4-2)

4. Mater East (4-3)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-3)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (10-2-1)

2. Bishop Gorman (11-4)

3. Faith Lutheran (8-2-3)

4. Liberty (6-1-3)

5. Arbor View (4-4-1)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (12-1)

2. Centennial (9-0)

3. Foothill (7-1-1)

4. Green Valley (7-2-2)

5. Sierra Vista (6-2-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (16-3-1)

2. Boulder City (9-1-1)

3. Virgin Valley (5-1)

4. SLAM Academy (5-3-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (5-3-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Centennial at Silverado

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Faith Lutheran at Palo Verde

Doral Academy at Sierra Vista

Boulder City at Virgin Valley

Pahrump Valley at Moapa Valley

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (16-0)

2. Las Vegas High (9-2-3)

3. Palo Verde (6-4-3)

4. Bishop Gorman (11-3-1)

5. Eldorado (7-5-7)

Class 4A

1. Desert Oasis (9-0-1)

2. Liberty (14-2)

3. Sierra Vista (10-4)

4. Canyon Springs (10-2-2)

5. Tech (8-5-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (11-2)

2. Mater East (6-3-2)

3. Del Sol (7-2)

4. Cristo Rey (5-4-1)

5. Virgin Valley (6-7-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Las Vegas High at Palo Verde

Coronado at Arbor View

Sierra Vista at Foothill

Cristo Rey at Del Sol

Tuesday

Liberty at Clark

Mater East at Cheyenne

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (14-6)

2. Coronado (9-3)

3. Arbor View (16-6)

4. Sierra Vista (17-6)

5. Centennial (19-9)

Class 4A

1. Durango (14-10)

2. Tech (21-5)

3. Cadence (15-6)

4. Cimarron-Memorial (17-9)

5. Spring Valley (13-11)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (17-10)

2. The Meadows (10-5)

3. Virgin Valley (11-5)

4. SLAM Academy (10-11)

5. Losee (8-12)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Foothill at Bishop Gorman

Faith Lutheran at Shadow Ridge

Palo Verde at Durango

Coral Academy at Virgin Valley

Tuesday

Coronado at Arbor View

Spring Valley at Cimarron-Memorial

Boulder City at The Meadows

Note: There are no athletic events for all Clark County School District high schools and most private and charter schools Wednesday through Friday because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. All high school football games will be played Saturday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.