Prep rankings: New No. 3 in 5A football after Friday night upset
The top teams remained the same in 5A and 4A in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada high school football rankings, but a new team emerged at No. 1 in 3A.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)
2. Arbor View (4-0)
3. Coronado (3-1)
4. Faith Lutheran (5-0)
5. Liberty (1-4)
6. Foothill (5-0)
7. Green Valley (3-1)
8. Durango (4-2)
9. Shadow Ridge (3-2)
10. Legacy (3-3)
Class 4A
1. Losee (5-1)
2. Mojave (4-1)
3. Spring Valley (4-1)
4. Chaparral (2-2)
5. Cheyenne (2-2)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (3-3)
2. Moapa Valley (4-1)
3. Virgin Valley (4-2)
4. Mater East (4-2)
5. Boulder City (2-3)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (10-1)
2. Bishop Gorman (9-3)
3. Liberty (5-1-2)
4. Faith Lutheran (7-2-2)
5. Arbor View (3-3-1)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (10-1)
2. Centennial (8-0)
3. Foothill (5-1)
4. Eldorado (7-1)
5. Green Valley (5-2-2)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (14-3)
2. Boulder City (7-1)
3. Virgin Valley (4-1)
4. SLAM Academy (5-2)
5. Moapa Valley (6-3-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Moapa Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.
Coronado at Palo Verde
Eldorado at Foothill
Tech at Silverado
Wednesday
Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.
Canyon Springs at Centennial
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (14-0)
2. Bishop Gorman (10-2-1)
3. Palo Verde (5-3-3)
4. Las Vegas High (7-2-3)
5. Eldorado (6-5-6)
Class 4A
1. Liberty (13-1)
2. Desert Oasis (7-0-1)
3. Sierra Vista (9-4)
4. Canyon Springs (9-2-2)
5. Tech (7-4-1)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (9-2)
2. Mater East (5-2-2)
3. Del Sol (6-2)
4. Cristo Rey (5-3-1)
5. Virgin Valley (5-7-1)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Desert Oasis at Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Mater East at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde
Clark at Sierra Vista
Thursday
Cheyenne at Chaparral
Arbor View at Las Vegas High
Friday
Liberty at Desert Oasis, 3:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Clark, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (13-7)
2. Coronado (9-2)
3. Arbor View (12-5)
4. Liberty (11-5)
5. Centennial (18-8)
Class 4A
1. Durango (13-9)
2. Tech (19-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (12-8)
4. Spring Valley (11-10)
5. Legacy (13-12)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (8-4)
2. Moapa Valley (15-7)
3. Virgin Valley (10-5)
4. SLAM Academy (10-9)
5. Losee (7-11)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Monday
Coronado at Liberty
Centennial at Palo Verde
Green Valley at Tech
Wednesday
Foothill at Faith Lutheran
Durango at Legacy
Moapa Valley at The Meadows
Thursday
Arbor View at Durango
Shadow Ridge at Centennial
Tech at Legacy
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.