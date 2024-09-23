88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: New No. 3 in 5A football after Friday night upset

Coronado and Liberty players line up during a football game at Coronado High School on Friday, ...
Coronado and Liberty players line up during a football game at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)
More Stories
Coronado Running Back Derek Hurley (5) runs the ball during a football game between Liberty and ...
Friday recap: Arbor View-Coronado steals spotlight from Gorman-Liberty
Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) looks to throw the ball during the Class 5A high s ...
No. 2 Arbor View rolls past Basic following lightning delay
Legacy quarterback Aidan Crawford (9) rolls out of the pocket during a football game between Le ...
Roundup: Legacy’s air attack sinks Sierra Vista
Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) scrambles as Liberty linebacker Jaydrien Klein-Baker tri ...
Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 11:58 am
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

2. Arbor View (4-0)

3. Coronado (3-1)

4. Faith Lutheran (5-0)

5. Liberty (1-4)

6. Foothill (5-0)

7. Green Valley (3-1)

8. Durango (4-2)

9. Shadow Ridge (3-2)

10. Legacy (3-3)

Class 4A

1. Losee (5-1)

2. Mojave (4-1)

3. Spring Valley (4-1)

4. Chaparral (2-2)

5. Cheyenne (2-2)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (3-3)

2. Moapa Valley (4-1)

3. Virgin Valley (4-2)

4. Mater East (4-2)

5. Boulder City (2-3)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (10-1)

2. Bishop Gorman (9-3)

3. Liberty (5-1-2)

4. Faith Lutheran (7-2-2)

5. Arbor View (3-3-1)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (10-1)

2. Centennial (8-0)

3. Foothill (5-1)

4. Eldorado (7-1)

5. Green Valley (5-2-2)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (14-3)

2. Boulder City (7-1)

3. Virgin Valley (4-1)

4. SLAM Academy (5-2)

5. Moapa Valley (6-3-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Faith Lutheran at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Coronado at Palo Verde

Eldorado at Foothill

Tech at Silverado

Wednesday

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 4 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Centennial

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (14-0)

2. Bishop Gorman (10-2-1)

3. Palo Verde (5-3-3)

4. Las Vegas High (7-2-3)

5. Eldorado (6-5-6)

Class 4A

1. Liberty (13-1)

2. Desert Oasis (7-0-1)

3. Sierra Vista (9-4)

4. Canyon Springs (9-2-2)

5. Tech (7-4-1)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (9-2)

2. Mater East (5-2-2)

3. Del Sol (6-2)

4. Cristo Rey (5-3-1)

5. Virgin Valley (5-7-1)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Desert Oasis at Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Mater East at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Palo Verde

Clark at Sierra Vista

Thursday

Cheyenne at Chaparral

Arbor View at Las Vegas High

Friday

Liberty at Desert Oasis, 3:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Clark, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (13-7)

2. Coronado (9-2)

3. Arbor View (12-5)

4. Liberty (11-5)

5. Centennial (18-8)

Class 4A

1. Durango (13-9)

2. Tech (19-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (12-8)

4. Spring Valley (11-10)

5. Legacy (13-12)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (8-4)

2. Moapa Valley (15-7)

3. Virgin Valley (10-5)

4. SLAM Academy (10-9)

5. Losee (7-11)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Coronado at Liberty

Centennial at Palo Verde

Green Valley at Tech

Wednesday

Foothill at Faith Lutheran

Durango at Legacy

Moapa Valley at The Meadows

Thursday

Arbor View at Durango

Shadow Ridge at Centennial

Tech at Legacy

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES