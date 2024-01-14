Prep rankings: No. 1 teams stand tall with big week ahead

The Liberty boys and Bishop Gorman girls remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A basketball rankings, with both having big games at Saturday’s Big City Showdown.

Liberty guard Kaeden Castillero (3) shoots the final free throws of a boys high school basketball game against Centennial at Liberty High School on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (11-1)

2. Bishop Gorman (15-3)

3. Arbor View (13-5)

4. Coronado (10-8)

5. Mojave (10-7)

Around 5A: Liberty defeated Spring Valley 72-53 on Thursday and is at Durango on Wednesday in a rematch of last year’s 5A state title game. … Gorman defeated Durango and Desert Pines last week. … Arbor View defeated Centennial and Valley last week and hosts Gorman on Tuesday. … Coronado held on for an 81-72 win at Mojave on Wednesday. … Mojave plays at Foothill on Tuesday.

Class 4A

1. Somerset-Losee (16-2)

2. Rancho (15-3)

3. Faith Lutheran (13-5)

4. Legacy (15-6)

5. Sierra Vista (10-4)

Around 4A: Somerset-Losee rallied for a 56-50 win at Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday. … Rancho picked up wins against Moapa Valley, Palo Verde and Las Vegas High last week. … Faith Lutheran defeated Cheyenne and Green Valley last week. … Legacy won at Palo Verde 69-58 on Friday. … Sierra Vista, winner of seven straight, is at Somerset-Losee on Friday and plays Rancho on Saturday at the Big City Showdown.

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (11-7)

2. Mater East (7-4)

3. Democracy Prep (12-4)

4. Boulder City (13-3)

5. Virgin Valley (9-8)

Around 3A: The Meadows won at Boulder City 62-60 last Monday. … Mater East defeated Eldorado and Virgin Valley last week. … Democracy Prep picked up wins against Cristo Rey, American Heritage Academy and Lake Mead Academy last week. … Boulder City is at Pahrump Valley on Thursday. … Virgin Valley defeated Cristo Rey 57-30 on Friday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Rancho at Desert Oasis

Mojave at Foothill

Desert Pines at Silverado

Legacy at Shadow Ridge

Friday

Foothill at Coronado

Silverado at Liberty

Canyon Springs at Rancho

Sierra Vista at Somerset-Losee

Cimarron-Memorial at Legacy

Saturday

(Big City Showdown at Coronado)

Legacy vs. Desert Pines, 10:30 a.m.

Spring Valley vs. Mojave, Noon

Sierra Vista vs. Rancho, 1:30 p.m.

Las Vegas vs. Foothill, 3 p.m.

Liberty vs. Arbor View, 6:15 p.m.

Bishop Gorman vs. Coronado, 8 p.m.

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (13-3)

2. Centennial (7-4)

3. Liberty (10-6)

4. Democracy Prep (10-4)

5. Desert Pines (12-2)

Around 5A: Gorman defeated Shadow Ridge and Lynwood (California) last week. … Centennial faces Gorman on Saturday at the Big City Showdown. The Bulldogs’ last loss to a Southern Nevada team was to Gorman in 2014. … Liberty defeated Coronado and Desert Oasis last week. … Democracy Prep blew past Desert Pines 52-23 on Thursday. … Desert Pines is at Coronado on Wednesday.

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (10-5)

2. Cimarron-Memorial (11-4)

3. Legacy (11-9)

4. Somerset-Losee (12-5)

5. Canyon Springs (11-5)

Around 4A: Sierra Vista won at Cimarron-Memorial 69-67 on Friday. … Cimarron-Memorial is at Green Valley on Wednesday. … Legacy defeated Tech and Valley last week. … Somerset-Losee defeated Valley and Bonanza last week and plays at Legacy on Thursday. … Canyon Springs won at Basic 63-45 on Thursday.

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (17-1)

2. Moapa Valley (15-3)

3. Virgin Valley (14-8)

4. The Meadows (5-3)

5. Coral Academy (10-7)

Around 3A: Pahrump Valley won at Palo Verde 46-36 on Friday. … Moapa Valley defeated Cadence 57-5 on Friday. … Virgin Valley picked up wins against Chaparral, Mater East and Cristo Rey last week, and hosts Moapa Valley on Tuesday. … The Meadows won at Boulder City and SLAM Academy last week. … Coral Academy hosts The Meadows on Wednesday.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley, 5 p.m.

Democracy Prep at Bishop Gorman

Wednesday

Desert Pines at Coronado

Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge

Liberty at Clark

Centennial at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran at Desert Oasis

Thursday

Democracy Prep at Spring Valley

Liberty at Shadow Ridge

Del Sol at Canyon Springs

Somerset-Losee at Legacy

Friday

Faith Lutheran at Centennial

Spring Valley at Palo Verde

Desert Pines at Clark

Rancho at Sunrise Mountain

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows

Saturday

(Big City Showdown at Coronado)

Bishop Gorman vs. Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (12-1)

2. Palo Verde (13-2)

3. Desert Oasis (16-3)

4. Bishop Gorman (8-3)

5. Liberty (9-6)

Around 5A: Shadow Ridge defeated Green Valley and Basic last week. … Palo Verde rolled past Silverado and Centennial last week and plays at Liberty on Thursday. … Desert Oasis picked up wins against Cimarron-Memorial, Las Vegas and Green Valley last week. … Gorman won at Liberty 41-21 last week. … Liberty lost at Tech 12-0 on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Coronado (10-1)

2. Bonanza (12-2)

3. Arbor View (13-5)

4. Foothill (7-3)

5. Sierra Vista (6-1)

Around 4A: Coronado won at Tech and Durango last week. … Bonanza won at Legacy 26-6 on Wednesday, and allowed 13 total points in its three wins last week. … Arbor View hosts Coronado on Friday. … Foothill won at Sunrise Mountain 19-13 in overtime on Wednesday and is at Desert Oasis on Tuesday. … Sierra Vista defeated Sunrise Mountain 21-20 on Thursday and hosts Legacy on Tuesday.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (9-1)

2. Boulder City (8-0)

3. Moapa Valley (4-3)

4. SLAM Academy (9-6)

5. Mater East (7-6)

Around 3A: Virgin Valley won at Moapa Valley 25-0 on Thursday in a rematch of last year’s 3A state title game. … Boulder City defeated Western and Valley last week. … Moapa Valley hosts Mater East on Wednesday. … SLAM Academy defeated Sloan Canyon and Doral Academy last week and hosts Boulder City on Friday. … Mater East blanked Eldorado 38-0 on Thursday.

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Legacy at Centennial

Tuesday

Legacy at Sierra Vista

Foothill at Desert Oasis

Thursday

Tech at Bishop Gorman

Palo Verde at Liberty

Las Vegas at Basic

Del Sol at Shadow Ridge

Friday

Coronado at Arbor View

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.