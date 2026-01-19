Prep rankings: No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle looms in 5A girls basketball

Bishop Gorman and Democracy Prep will face off in a battle of the top two 5A girls basketball teams. Here is this week’s basketball and flag football rankings.

Coronado players surround teammate DeVaughn Dorrough (5), right, after the Cougars narrowly beat Democracy Prep during the basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at Doolittle Community Center. Coronado won after an overtime period with a final score of 62-60. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman guard Anna Barragan (4) passes the ball during a girls high school basketball game against Centennial at Coronado High School Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Nevada Preps winter sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (15-5)

2. Bishop Gorman (12-7)

3. Coronado (9-7)

4. Desert Pines (13-6)

5. Mojave (14-5)

Class 4A

1. Clark (11-5)

2. Las Vegas High (14-5)

3. Faith Lutheran (15-6)

4. Losee (9-6)

5. Shadow Ridge (15-5)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (14-5)

2. Virgin Valley (12-4)

3. Boulder City (12-8)

4. GV Christian (11-8)

5. Pahrump Valley (7-11)

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Liberty at Mojave

Desert Pines at Coronado

Faith Lutheran at Clark

Durango at Desert Oasis

Palo Verde at Cimarron-Memorial

GV Christian at Virgin Valley

Wednesday

The Meadows at Boulder City

Democracy Prep at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Desert Pines at Sierra Vista

Mojave at Centennial

Durango at Faith Lutheran

Legacy at Losee

Las Vegas High at Mater East

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (14-1)

2. Democracy Prep (9-5)

3. Centennial (11-5)

4. Liberty (14-9)

5. Shadow Ridge (6-5)

Class 4A

1. Mojave (14-4)

2. Losee (15-5)

3. Del Sol (19-3)

4. Mater East (10-6)

5. Sierra Vista (14-5)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (11-6)

2. Coral Academy (12-4)

3. Pahrump Valley (10-7)

4. Boulder City (9-11)

5. Moapa Valley (9-7)

Games to watch

All games at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Pahrump Valley at Coral Academy

Del Sol at Foothill

Wednesday

Coral Academy at Virgin Valley

Democracy Prep at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

Losee at Sunrise Mountain

Mojave at Centennial

Friday

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley

Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei, 6 p.m.

Democracy Prep at Shadow Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (14-1)

2. Desert Oasis (12-1)

3. Arbor View (14-2)

4. Palo Verde (14-4)

5. Liberty (10-2)

Class 4A

1. Virgin Valley (8-3)

2. Sierra Vista (9-2)

3. Mater East (9-4)

4. Spring Valley (11-2)

5. SLAM! Nevada (10-4)

Games to watch

All games at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Liberty at Shadow Ridge

Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis

Coronado at Palo Verde

Sierra Vista at Clark

SLAM! Nevada at Cadence

Friday

Palo Verde at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman

Mater East at Virgin Valley

Alex Wright Review-Journal