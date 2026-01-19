Prep rankings: No. 1 vs. No. 2 battle looms in 5A girls basketball
Bishop Gorman and Democracy Prep will face off in a battle of the top two 5A girls basketball teams. Here is this week’s basketball and flag football rankings.
Nevada Preps winter sports rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Boys basketball
Class 5A
1. Liberty (15-5)
2. Bishop Gorman (12-7)
3. Coronado (9-7)
4. Desert Pines (13-6)
5. Mojave (14-5)
Class 4A
1. Clark (11-5)
2. Las Vegas High (14-5)
3. Faith Lutheran (15-6)
4. Losee (9-6)
5. Shadow Ridge (15-5)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (14-5)
2. Virgin Valley (12-4)
3. Boulder City (12-8)
4. GV Christian (11-8)
5. Pahrump Valley (7-11)
Games to watch
All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Liberty at Mojave
Desert Pines at Coronado
Faith Lutheran at Clark
Durango at Desert Oasis
Palo Verde at Cimarron-Memorial
GV Christian at Virgin Valley
Wednesday
The Meadows at Boulder City
Democracy Prep at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Desert Pines at Sierra Vista
Mojave at Centennial
Durango at Faith Lutheran
Legacy at Losee
Las Vegas High at Mater East
Girls basketball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (14-1)
2. Democracy Prep (9-5)
3. Centennial (11-5)
4. Liberty (14-9)
5. Shadow Ridge (6-5)
Class 4A
1. Mojave (14-4)
2. Losee (15-5)
3. Del Sol (19-3)
4. Mater East (10-6)
5. Sierra Vista (14-5)
Class 3A
1. Virgin Valley (11-6)
2. Coral Academy (12-4)
3. Pahrump Valley (10-7)
4. Boulder City (9-11)
5. Moapa Valley (9-7)
Games to watch
All games at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Pahrump Valley at Coral Academy
Del Sol at Foothill
Wednesday
Coral Academy at Virgin Valley
Democracy Prep at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m.
Shadow Ridge at Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Losee at Sunrise Mountain
Mojave at Centennial
Friday
Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley
Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei, 6 p.m.
Democracy Prep at Shadow Ridge, 6:30 p.m.
Desert Oasis at Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Flag football
Class 5A
1. Shadow Ridge (14-1)
2. Desert Oasis (12-1)
3. Arbor View (14-2)
4. Palo Verde (14-4)
5. Liberty (10-2)
Class 4A
1. Virgin Valley (8-3)
2. Sierra Vista (9-2)
3. Mater East (9-4)
4. Spring Valley (11-2)
5. SLAM! Nevada (10-4)
Games to watch
All games at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Liberty at Shadow Ridge
Bishop Gorman at Desert Oasis
Coronado at Palo Verde
Sierra Vista at Clark
SLAM! Nevada at Cadence
Friday
Palo Verde at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Shadow Ridge at Bishop Gorman
Mater East at Virgin Valley
Alex Wright Review-Journal