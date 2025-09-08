Prep rankings: Shadow Ridge, Las Vegas High move up in 5A football

Shadow Ridge and Las Vegas High’s football teams moved up in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. Check out this week’s football, soccer and volleyball rankings.

Shadow Ridge Player Trevin Young (29) enters the end zone during a football game between Shadow Ridge and Simi Valley at Shadow Ridge High School in Las Vegas Aug. 29, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

Records through Sunday

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (3-0)

2. Liberty (2-1)

3. Shadow Ridge (2-1)

4. Arbor View (0-3)

5. Las Vegas High (3-0)

6. Centennial (2-1)

7. Green Valley (1-1)

8. Desert Pines (2-1)

9. Faith Lutheran (1-3)

10. Basic (2-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman defeated Lone Peak via forfeit after more than three Lone Peak players came off the sideline during an altercation. Gorman hosts East St. Louis, the top team in Illinois by MaxPreps, on Friday. Liberty rolled past Casteel (Arizona) 31-13 and will host Desert Pines on Friday. Shadow Ridge scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to win at Quartz Hills (California) 14-6 and hosts Canyon Springs on Friday. Arbor View had multiple starters out Friday and fell to Lincoln (California) 50-31 and plays at Northwest rival Centennial on Friday.

Las Vegas won at Mayfair (California) 34-29 on Saturday and faces Rancho on Friday in the “Bone Game.” Centennial won at North (California) 14-12 on Friday. Green Valley edged Palo Verde 21-18 on Friday and plays at Desert Oasis this week. Desert Pines outlasted Mojave 35-29 on Friday. Faith Lutheran fell to Valor Christian (California) 49-21 and has a bye. Basic defeated Linfield Christian (California) 55-21 Saturday in California and hosts Palo Verde this week.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (3-0)

2. Silverado (2-0)

3. Sierra Vista (2-2)

4. Eldorado (2-0)

5. Spring Valley (2-1)

Around 4A: Sloan Canyon rallied to win at Losee in overtime 33-27 and hosts Cadence on Friday to begin 4A Lake League play. Silverado defeated Valley 44-6 behind Dillon Elliott’s six touchdown passes. Sierra Vista defeated rival Desert Oasis 21-15 and plays at Valley on Friday. Eldorado won the “Cleat Game” over Chaparral and hosts 5A opponent Mojave on Friday. Spring Valley won at Pahrump Valley and hosts Chaparral on Friday in its 4A Lake League opener.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (1-3)

2. Virgin Valley (1-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (2-1)

4. Democracy Prep (1-1)

5. Boulder City (1-2)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley defeated SLAM! Nevada 35-14 in the “Big Red Ball Game” and hosts Silverado on Friday. Virgin Valley lost to Spring Creek 41-21 and hosts Cimarron-Memorial on Friday. Pahrump Valley fell to Spring Valley 28-24 and has a bye. Democracy Prep plays at Durango on Friday. Boulder City plays at Needles on Friday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (8-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (8-1)

3. Centennial (5-1-1)

4. Arbor View (3-2-1)

5. Bishop Gorman (5-5)

Around 5A: Coronado moved into No. 1 after Faith Lutheran lost to Arbor View 1-0 last week. Coronado defeated Centennial and Bishop Gorman last week. Faith Lutheran hosts Foothill on Wednesday. Centennial plays at Bishop Gorman on Wednesday. Arbor View plays Liberty on Wednesday. Bishop Gorman has lost four straight and fell to Centennial and Coronado last week.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (7-0-1)

2. Canyon Springs (7-0)

3. Palo Verde (5-0)

4. Green Valley (6-0)

5. Tech (8-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (7-0)

2. Boulder City (3-1-1)

3. Moapa Valley (3-3)

4. Virgin Valley (1-1-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (1-3-1)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Liberty at Arbor View at Viper Fields

Shadow Ridge at Coronado

Centennial at Bishop Gorman

Canyon Springs at Eldorado, 6:45 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (10-0)

2. Las Vegas High (6-1)

3. Canyon Springs (7-3)

4. Palo Verde (3-1-2)

5. Faith Lutheran (4-3-3)

Around 5A: Coronado won its 40th straight game, Thursday at Eldorado. The Cougars host Las Vegas on Tuesday for first place in the 5A Desert League. Las Vegas defeated Canyon Springs and Desert Oasis last week. Canyon Springs plays at Palo Verde on Tuesday. Palo Verde defeated Sierra Vista and Western last week. Faith Lutheran defeated Liberty and tied with Bishop Gorman last week.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (5-0)

2. Sunrise Mountain (7-0-1)

3. Desert Pines (6-1)

4. Chaparral (8-1-2)

5. Foothill (3-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (4-1)

2. Virgin Valley (4-1-2)

3. The Meadows (2-0-1)

4. Cristo Rey (2-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-3-1)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Foothill at SLAM! Nevada, 5 p.m.

Las Vegas High at Coronado

Canyon Springs at Palo Verde

Western at Bishop Gorman

Desert Pines at Sunrise Mountain

Thursday

Las Vegas High at SLAM! Nevada, 5 p.m.

Faith Lutheran at Desert Pines

Moapa Valley at Virgin Valley

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (9-4)

2. Coronado (9-1)

3. Arbor View (11-2)

4. Centennial (14-4)

5. Palo Verde (7-2)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman has won five straight matches and begins 5A Desert League play Wednesday at Liberty. Coronado defeated Liberty in four sets Thursday in its league opener. Arbor View has won six straight and plays at Faith Lutheran Wednesday to begin 5A Mountain League play. Centennial faces Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde this week. Palo Verde defeated Foothill and Durango last week to move into the rankings.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (12-7)

2. Tech (14-6)

3. Sierra Vista (10-9)

4. SLAM! Nevada (7-6)

5. Silverado (7-5)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (6-3)

2. Virgin Valley (7-5)

3. Pahrump Valley (12-12)

4. Boulder City (4-8)

5. Moapa Valley (5-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Coronado at Foothill

Wednesday

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

Centennial at Palo Verde

Foothill at Durango

Silverado at Tech

Pahrump Valley at The Meadows

Alex Wright Las Vegas Review-Journal