Nevada Preps

Prep rankings: Some movement in 5A football after league openers

Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) sprints towards the end zone against Orange Luthe ...
Bishop Gorman running back Jonathan Coar (21) sprints towards the end zone against Orange Lutheran during the second half of their high school football game on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) catches a pass for a first down before being stopped ...
Las Vegas near top of list of cities producing most NFL talent
Liberty running back Ezra Sanelivi (1) runs the ball through a pocket of players during a Ninth ...
Friday recap: Liberty scores on final play to earn 1st win
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) throws for a touchdown during the first half of a high ...
Roundup: Las Vegas High rallies past Desert Pines
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Brandon Gaea (6) pulls in a pass against Orange Lutheran during the ...
QB throws 6 TDs to lead Gorman past ranked California team — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2024 - 10:37 am
 

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Records through Sunday

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)

2. Arbor View (3-0)

3. Liberty (1-3)

4. Coronado (2-1)

5. Faith Lutheran (4-0)

6. Green Valley (3-1)

7. Foothill (4-0)

8. Durango (3-2)

9. Shadow Ridge (2-2)

10. Legacy (2-3)

Class 4A

1. Losee (4-1)

2. Mojave (3-1)

3. Spring Valley (3-1)

4. Chaparral (2-2)

5. Cadence (2-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (4-0)

2. Virgin Valley (4-1)

3. SLAM Academy (2-3)

4. Mater East (3-2)

5. Democracy Prep (3-2)

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (9-0)

2. Liberty (5-0-1)

3. Faith Lutheran (6-2-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (7-3)

5. Palo Verde (3-3)

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (8-1)

2. Foothill (5-0)

3. Centennial (6-0)

4. Green Valley (4-2-1)

5. Canyon Springs (4-1-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (12-3)

2. Boulder City (4-1)

3. Virgin Valley (3-1)

4. SLAM Academy (4-1)

5. Moapa Valley (5-3-1)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Tech at Canyon Springs, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

Tech at Green Valley

Foothill at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde

Thursday

Foothill at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Green Valley at Silverado

Coronado at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (11-0)

2. Las Vegas High (7-0-2)

3. Palo Verde (4-2-2)

4. Bishop Gorman (7-2-1)

5. Arbor View (3-2-1)

Class 4A

1. Liberty (11-1)

2. Sierra Vista (9-2)

3. Desert Oasis (6-0-1)

4. Cheyenne (6-2-1)

5. Chaparral (9-2-3)

Class 3A

1. SLAM Academy (7-2)

2. Mater East (3-2-2)

3. Virgin Valley (5-6-1)

4. Cristo Rey (4-3)

5. Del Sol (4-2)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Sierra Vista at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m

Coronado at Las Vegas High

Liberty at Chaparral

Wednesday

Palo Verde at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis

Shadow Ridge at Canyon Springs

Las Vegas High at Eldorado

Tech at Desert Pines

Friday

Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High, 4:30 p.m.

Eldorado at Palo Verde

Cheyenne at Canyon Springs

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-3)

2. Coronado (8-1)

3. Arbor View (10-1)

4. Liberty (11-5)

5. Centennial (14-6)

Class 4A

1. Durango (9-6)

2. Tech (17-5)

3. Cimarron-Memorial (11-7)

4. Legacy (12-11)

5. Green Valley (14-10)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (7-4)

2. Moapa Valley (14-5)

3. Virgin Valley (10-4)

4. SLSAM Academy (9-9)

5. Losee (7-10)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Monday

Silverado at Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Legacy

Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge

Tuesday

Doral Academy at Durango

Lake Mead Academy at GV Christian

Wednesday

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

Centennial at Cimarron-Memorial

Silverado at Foothill

Thursday

Mater Dei (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Green Valley runs into their bench as they win a high school football game against Basic at Bas ...
Green Valley pulls out wild overtime win over Legacy
By Lucas Gordon Special to the / RJ

Dax Arnold kicked a field goal in overtime, and Green Valley, No. 10 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings, edged No. 6 Legacy on Friday at Centennial.

MORE STORIES