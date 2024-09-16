Prep rankings: Some movement in 5A football after league openers
There were no changes at No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s football rankings, but a few teams moved around in the bottom half of Class 5A after league openers.
Southern Nevada high school rankings
Records through Sunday
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (3-1)
2. Arbor View (3-0)
3. Liberty (1-3)
4. Coronado (2-1)
5. Faith Lutheran (4-0)
6. Green Valley (3-1)
7. Foothill (4-0)
8. Durango (3-2)
9. Shadow Ridge (2-2)
10. Legacy (2-3)
Class 4A
1. Losee (4-1)
2. Mojave (3-1)
3. Spring Valley (3-1)
4. Chaparral (2-2)
5. Cadence (2-1)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (4-0)
2. Virgin Valley (4-1)
3. SLAM Academy (2-3)
4. Mater East (3-2)
5. Democracy Prep (3-2)
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (9-0)
2. Liberty (5-0-1)
3. Faith Lutheran (6-2-1)
4. Bishop Gorman (7-3)
5. Palo Verde (3-3)
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (8-1)
2. Foothill (5-0)
3. Centennial (6-0)
4. Green Valley (4-2-1)
5. Canyon Springs (4-1-1)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (12-3)
2. Boulder City (4-1)
3. Virgin Valley (3-1)
4. SLAM Academy (4-1)
5. Moapa Valley (5-3-1)
Games to watch
All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Tech at Canyon Springs, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Bishop Gorman at Coronado
Tech at Green Valley
Foothill at Sierra Vista, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde
Thursday
Foothill at Doral Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Arbor View at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
SLAM Academy at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.
Green Valley at Silverado
Coronado at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (11-0)
2. Las Vegas High (7-0-2)
3. Palo Verde (4-2-2)
4. Bishop Gorman (7-2-1)
5. Arbor View (3-2-1)
Class 4A
1. Liberty (11-1)
2. Sierra Vista (9-2)
3. Desert Oasis (6-0-1)
4. Cheyenne (6-2-1)
5. Chaparral (9-2-3)
Class 3A
1. SLAM Academy (7-2)
2. Mater East (3-2-2)
3. Virgin Valley (5-6-1)
4. Cristo Rey (4-3)
5. Del Sol (4-2)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday
Sierra Vista at SLAM Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Arbor View at Bishop Gorman, 5:30 p.m
Coronado at Las Vegas High
Liberty at Chaparral
Wednesday
Palo Verde at Coronado, 4:30 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Desert Oasis
Shadow Ridge at Canyon Springs
Las Vegas High at Eldorado
Tech at Desert Pines
Friday
Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas High, 4:30 p.m.
Eldorado at Palo Verde
Cheyenne at Canyon Springs
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (7-3)
2. Coronado (8-1)
3. Arbor View (10-1)
4. Liberty (11-5)
5. Centennial (14-6)
Class 4A
1. Durango (9-6)
2. Tech (17-5)
3. Cimarron-Memorial (11-7)
4. Legacy (12-11)
5. Green Valley (14-10)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (7-4)
2. Moapa Valley (14-5)
3. Virgin Valley (10-4)
4. SLSAM Academy (9-9)
5. Losee (7-10)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Monday
Silverado at Bishop Gorman
Arbor View at Legacy
Sierra Vista at Shadow Ridge
Tuesday
Doral Academy at Durango
Lake Mead Academy at GV Christian
Wednesday
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley
Centennial at Cimarron-Memorial
Silverado at Foothill
Thursday
Mater Dei (Calif.) at Bishop Gorman
