Prep rankings: What’s on the line in the final week of the season?

There is one week remaining in the high school basketball and flag football seasons. Check out the final winter sports rankings and how the playoff picture is shaping up.

The Liberty bench cheers as the Patriots maintain a tight lead over Bishop Gorman in the last minute of the boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at Liberty High School in Henderson. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school winter sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Boys basketball

Class 5A

1. Liberty (19-5)

2. Coronado (12-7)

3. Bishop Gorman (15-9)

4. Desert Pines (16-7)

5. Mojave (16-7)

Playoff outlook: Liberty can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win at home Monday night against Coronado. If the Cougars pull out the win, it will create a three-way tie for the top seed and the tiebreakers will need to come out. Desert Pines, Mojave, Centennial and Democracy Prep are all jockeying for seeds No. 4 through No. 7. The final playoff could likely go to Sierra Vista, who has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arbor View.

Class 4A

1. Clark (14-5)

2. Las Vegas (18-5)

3. Legacy (17-7)

4. Losee (12-8)

5. Palo Verde (16-6)

Playoff outlook: Clark (Desert League), Legacy (Mountain) and Las Vegas (Lake) all control their own destiny toward a league title and No. 1 seed. Legacy hosts second-place Shadow Ridge and Las Vegas hosts second-place Rancho on Monday. Foothill (12-11, 5-0) leads the Sky League. The top four teams in each of the four leagues qualify for the 16-team Southern Region tournament, with the two teams playing for the region title advancing to the state tournament in Reno.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (18-6)

2. The Meadows (17-4)

3. Boulder City (15-10)

4. Pahrump Valley (10-13)

5. GV Christian (15-10)

Playoff outlook: Virgin Valley and The Meadows are tied for first place and the No. 1 seed. The tiebreakers could come down to league wins by each team’s defeated opponents or points allowed during league play. Moapa Valley will likely secure the sixth and final Southern Region playoffs.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Coronado at Liberty

Desert Pines at Centennial

Democracy Prep at Sierra Vista

Shadow Ridge at Legacy

Palo Verde at Durango

Rancho at Las Vegas High

SECTA at Silverado

Cimarron-Memorial at Clark

Wednesday

Cimarron-Memorial at Doral Academy, 5 p.m.

Democracy Prep at Mojave

Sunrise Mountain at Mater East

Shadow Ridge at Western

SLAM! Nevada at SECTA

Girls basketball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (18-3)

2. Democracy Prep (12-6)

3. Centennial (15-6)

4. Shadow Ridge (10-7)

5. Liberty (15-11)

Playoff outlook: Bishop Gorman has clinched the No. 1 seed, and Democracy Prep will likely be the No. 2 seed after a 60-59 win at Centennial on Friday. Shadow Ridge, Liberty, Coronado and Faith Lutheran are all battling for seeding in spots No. 4 through No. 7. Legacy will likely get the eighth and last playoff spot after defeating ninth-place Desert Pines on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Mojave (18-5)

2. Losee (19-5)

3. Mater East (14-6)

4. Sierra Vista (18-5)

5. Del Sol (23-4)

Playoff outlook: Mojave (Desert League), Losee (Lake) and Sierra Vista (Mountain) are all leading their respective leagues and should get No. 1 seeds. Foothill (12-9, 5-0) leads the Sky League. No playoff seeds have been determined after Sunday. The top four teams in each of the four leagues qualify for the 16-team Southern Region tournament, with the two teams playing for the region title advancing to the state tournament in Reno.

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (16-7)

2. Coral Academy (16-5)

3. Boulder City (12-13)

4. Moapa Valley (13-8)

5. Pahrump Valley (12-10)

Playoff outlook: Virgin Valley has clinched the No. 1 seed and Coral Academy will be the No. 2 seed, which gives each team a bye to the semifinals in the Southern Region playoffs. Boulder City, Pahrump Valley and Moapa Valley are all tied for third. Cristo Rey, The Meadows and Amplus Academy are all in contention for the last playoff spot.

Games to watch

All games at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Monday

Basic at Cadence, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

SLAM! Nevada at Green Valley, 5 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Arbor View

Cimarron-Memorial at Mojave

Wednesday

Coral Academy at Moapa Valley, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Basic at Green Valley, 5 p.m.

Shadow Ridge at Liberty

Coronado at Faith Lutheran

Spring Valley at Western

Clark at Desert Oasis

Flag football

Class 5A

1. Shadow Ridge (17-1)

2. Desert Oasis (17-1)

3. Arbor View (20-2)

4. Liberty (12-6)

5. Bishop Gorman (11-6)

Playoff outlook: Shadow Ridge can clinch the No. 1 seed by beating Arbor View on Tuesday and Desert Oasis on Thursday, which is easier said than done. A loss by the Mustangs could shuffle the top of the standings. Desert Oasis has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arbor View.

Liberty plays Desert Oasis on Tuesday, where a win could move the Patriots up from their likely No. 4 seed. Palo Verde, Bishop Gorman and SECTA are all vying for the No. 5 seed. The last playoff spot will come down to Basic, Foothill and Coronado.

Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (14-2)

2. Virgin Valley (12-4)

3. Mater East (12-6)

4. Spring Valley (14-3)

5. SLAM! Nevada (14-5)

Playoff outlook: Sierra Vista has clinched the Mountain League’s No. 1 seed and Spring Valley is the No. 2 seed. Virgin Valley (Lake) and SLAM! Nevada (Sky) are also in prime position for No. 1 seeds. Centennial (8-8, 6-0) has clinched the Desert League title. No other playoff seeds have been clinched. The top four teams in each of the four leagues qualify for the 16-team state tournament.

Games to watch

All games at 5:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Shadow Ridge at Arbor View

Liberty at Desert Oasis

Coronado at Foothill

Palo Verde at SECTA

Bonanza at Clark

Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley

SLAM! Nevada at Green Valley

Mojave at Faith Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Desert Oasis at Shadow Ridge

Basic at Coronado

SECTA at Bishop Gorman

Arbor View at Palo Verde

Canyon Springs at Faith Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Alex Wright Review-Journal