Prep rankings: Where do things stand with league play beginning?

Most high school football teams begin league play Friday. Check out where teams stand in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s weekly football rankings.

Shadow Ridge's Hawkin Ledingham (38) and Isiah Jones (16) jump in the air in celebration after a Shadow Ridge touchdown during an NIAA football game between Shadow Ridge High School and Mojave High School at Shadow Ridge High School on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (DJ Cabanlong/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

Records through Sunday

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (4-1)

2. Liberty (4-1)

3. Arbor View (3-2)

4. Shadow Ridge (4-1)

5. Las Vegas High (5-0)

6. Foothill (4-1)

7. Desert Oasis (3-2)

8. Green Valley (2-2)

9. Centennial (3-2)

10. Desert Pines (2-2)

Around 5A: Gorman fell to Mater Dei (California) 27-24 and remained No. 1 while dropping in the national polls. The Gaels play another national opponent at 7 p.m. Saturday at Santa Margarita (California). Liberty shut out Farrington (Hawaii) 52-0 and opens 5A Lake League play at Foothill at 6 p.m. Friday.

Arbor View rolled past Faith Lutheran 49-32 and starts 5A Mountain League play hosting Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday. Shadow Ridge edged Mojave 28-14 in its 5A Desert League opener and has one more nonleague game at Citrus Valley (California) on Friday.

Las Vegas High continued its perfect start with a 59-28 win at Losee and starts 5A Mountain League play hosting Green Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Foothill edged El Toro (California) 28-25 on Friday. Desert Oasis defeated Coronado 32-14 on Friday and continues 5A Lake League play, hosting Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Friday.

Green Valley won a wild shootout 42-40 over rival Basic in the “Henderson Bowl.” Centennial defeated Canyon Springs 37-19 and has a bye this week. Desert Pines, coming off a bye, plays at Legacy at 7 p.m. Friday.

Class 4A

1. Sloan Canyon (5-0)

2. Silverado (3-1)

3. Sierra Vista (4-2)

4. Spring Valley (3-1)

5. Clark (2-2)

Around 4A: Sloan Canyon shut out Del Sol 55-0 and hosts Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday. Silverado defeated Durango 34-12 and hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista shut out Chaparral 21-0 and hosts Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday. Spring Valley is coming off a bye. Clark shut out Rancho 35-0 and hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-3)

2. Virgin Valley (2-3)

3. Pahrump Valley (3-1)

4. Boulder City (3-2)

5. Democracy Prep (2-2)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley, coming off a bye, hosts The Meadows at 7 p.m. Friday. Virgin Valley, coming off a bye, hosts Pahrump Valley at 7 p.m. Friday. Pahrump Valley rolled past Cheyenne 58-14. Boulder City outlasted Eldorado 26-20 in overtime and hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. Friday. Democracy Prep shut out Cimarron-Memorial 28-0 on Friday.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (12-1)

2. Faith Lutheran (11-1)

3. Arbor View (5-3-1)

4. Bishop Gorman (8-5-1)

5. Centennial (5-4-1)

Around 5A: Coronado claimed a 5-1 road win over Palo Verde, which was No. 1 in the 4A rankings. Faith Lutheran rolled past Liberty 4-1 in a state title game rematch. Arbor View defeated Centennial 5-2 last week to move up to No. 3. Gorman tied with Shadow Ridge 2-2 and defeated SLAM! Nevada last week. Centennial has lost three straight and is off this week.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (9-0)

2. Palo Verde (8-1)

3. Doral Academy (9-1-1)

4. Sierra Vista (9-1)

5. Canyon Springs (10-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy

2. Boulder City (4-2-2)

3. Virgin Valley (3-2-3)

4. Moapa Valley (5-4-2)

5. The Meadows (3-3)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

Sierra Vista at Silverado, 4 p.m.

Palo Verde at Doral Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Tech at Boulder City, 5:15 p.m.

Coronado at Shadow Ridge

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (13-0)

2. Las Vegas (7-3-1)

3. Liberty (5-3-1)

4. Palo Verde (5-2-3)

5. Faith Lutheran (6-4-4)

Around 5A: Coronado won twice last week, including an 11-0 win over Desert Oasis. The Cougars have won 43 straight games. Las Vegas edged Liberty 1-0 last week. Liberty hosts SLAM! Nevada on Thursday. Faith Lutheran defeated Canyon Springs and tied with Palo Verde to move into the rankings. The Panthers lost to Bishop Gorman last week.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (10-0)

2. Desert Pines (8-2-1)

3. Sunrise Mountain (8-0-3)

4. Green Valley (5-2-1)

5. Chaparral (9-2-4)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (8-1-1)

2. Virgin Valley (5-1-4)

3. The Meadows (4-1-1)

4. Cristo Rey (3-2-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (2-4-3)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Thursday

Moapa Valley at The Meadows

SLAM! Nevada at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (18-6)

2. Coronado (18-7)

3. Arbor View (15-4)

4. Palo Verde (8-7)

5. Liberty (13-7)

Around 5A: The top five teams competed at the Durango Fall Classic tournament last weekend. Bishop Gorman defeated Lone Peak (Utah) in the third-place match in the Bronze Bracket. Coronado lost to Kamehameha Kapalama in the championship match in the Classic Bracket. Arbor View lost its first two matches in the tournament and defeated Palo Verde in a consolation match. Liberty defeated Foothill in three sets in the Challenge Bracket championship match.

Class 4A

1. Green Valley (16-8)

2. Sierra Vista (14-9)

3. Las Vegas High (15-8)

4. Coral Academy (10-5)

5. Silverado (10-9)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (11-3)

2. Virgin Valley (9-7)

3. Boulder City (7-9)

4. Moapa Valley (7-15)

5. Pahrump Valley (12-15)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Faith Lutheran at Foothill

Green Valley at Durango

Las Vegas High at The Meadows

Note: There are no high school sports for CCSD and most private and charter schools Monday through Wednesday because of the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

