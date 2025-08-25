Prep rankings: Who moved in 5A, 4A football after Week 1?
Several teams moved in the Review-Journal’s football rankings after the first full week of games. Check out the latest pecking order in all fall sports.
Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings
(Records through Sunday)
Football
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)
2. Arbor View (0-1)
3. Liberty (0-1)
4. Coronado (1-0)
5. Faith Lutheran (0-2)
6. Shadow Ridge (0-1)
7. Las Vegas High (2-0)
8. Centennial (0-1)
9. Green Valley (0-1)
10. Foothill (1-1)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman opened its season by rolling past Centennial 52-0. The Gales now begin their out-of-state schedule Saturday with Kahuku (Hawaii). Arbor View lost a close game to Mililani (Hawaii) last week and hosts Millard South (Nebraska) on Friday.
Liberty lost to Skyridge (Utah) 45-27 and hosts Kailua (Hawaii) on Saturday in the 9th Island Classic. Coronado rolled past Losee 36-6 and hosts Mililani on Friday. Faith Lutheran lost a close game against Bakersfield Christian (California) and goes up North this week to face Damonte Ranch on Friday.
Shadow Ridge fell to Snow Canyon (Utah) 31-21 and hosts Simi Valley (California) on Friday. Las Vegas High defeated Basic 54-14 behind Tanner Vibabul’s five touchdowns. Centennial will look to rebound at Desert Hills (Utah) on Friday. Green Valley lost to Northview (California) 35-10 and has a bye. Foothill edged Mojave 34-28 and takes on Sloan Canyon on Friday.
Class 4A
1. Spring Valley (1-0)
2. Sloan Canyon (1-0)
3. Sierra Vista (1-1)
4. SLAM! Nevada (1-1)
5. Clark (0-1)
Around 4A: Spring Valley defeated Bonanza 45-24 in the “Banner Game” last week and plays at Silverado on Friday. Sloan Canyon rolled past Lowry 43-7. Sierra Vista lost to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 36-20 last week and plays Snow Canyon (Utah) on Friday. SLAM! Nevada edged Virgin Valley 36-33 and plays at Highland (Idaho) on Friday. Clark lost to 5A opponent Canyon Springs 47-6 last week and plays at Boulder City on Friday.
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (0-2)
2. Virgin Valley (0-2)
3. Pahrump Valley (1-0)
4. Democracy Prep (1-0)
5. Boulder City (1-1)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley lost to Hurricane (Utah) 35-28 and continues its tough stretch of out-of-state opponents Friday by hosting Canyon View (Utah). Virgin Valley plays at Mater East on Friday. Pahrump Valley rolled past Cadence 54-0 last week behind Kayne Horibe’s five touchdowns and plays Chaparral on Friday. Democracy Prep plays at Eldorado on Friday. Boulder City rolled past Sunrise Mountain 33-0 last week.
Girls soccer
Class 5A
1. Faith Lutheran (6-0)
2. Coronado (6-0)
3. Bishop Gorman (5-1)
4. Centennial (2-0-1)
5. Arbor View (0-2-1)
Around 5A: Faith Lutheran and Coronado will battle Tuesday at Faith Lutheran. The two teams have conceded a combined four goals this season. Bishop Gorman plays at Faith Lutheran on Thursday. Centennial edged Arbor View and Liberty last week.
Class 4A
1. Doral Academy (4-0-1)
2. Canyon Springs (3-0)
3. Tech (5-0)
4. Palo Verde (2-0)
5. Desert Oasis (2-1)
Class 3A
1. Equipo Academy (3-0)
2. Boulder City (2-1)
3. Moapa Valley (2-1)
4. Virgin Valley (1-0-1)
5. Pahrump Valley (0-2-1)
Games to watch
All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Tuesday
Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.
Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista
Moapa Valley at Boulder City
Shadow Ridge at Centennial
Wednesday
Arbor View at Shadow Ridge
Thursday
Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.
Sierra Vista at Legacy, 5:30 p.m.
Centennial at Coronado
Green Valley at Tech
Palo Verde at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:45 p.m.
Boys soccer
Class 5A
1. Coronado (6-0)
2. Canyon Springs (4-1)
3. Palo Verde (1-0-1)
4. Desert Oasis (3-0-1)
5. Las Vegas High (2-0)
Around 5A: Coronado has continued its run of dominance in its first week of league play. Canyon Springs was the first team to score on Coronado on Wednesday, but did so in a 10-1 defeat. Palo Verde and Desert Oasis played to a draw last week.
Class 4A
1. SLAM! Nevada (3-0)
2. Green Valley (2-0)
3. Sunrise Mountain (2-0-1)
4. Chaparral (5-0-1)
5. Desert Pines (3-1)
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (2-0)
2. Virgin Valley (3-1)
3. The Meadows (1-0-1)
4. Cristo Rey (1-1)
5. Pahrump Valley (1-2)
Games to watch
All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Wednesday
Coronado at Arbor View
Eldorado at Canyon Springs
Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman
Mojave at Sunrise Mountain
Liberty at Palo Verde
Green Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman (6-4)
2. Coronado (1-0)
3. Arbor View (7-2)
4. Centennial (9-1)
5. Foothill (7-2)
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman won its two first games against local opponents after going 4-4 in a tournament in Hawaii the first week of the season. Coronado plays at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday. Arbor View went 6-1 in a tournament last week. Centennial’s only loss has been to an out-of-state team in a tournament. Foothill plays at Centennial on Wednesday. Class 4A
1. Sierra Vista (5-4)
2. Green Valley (6-3)
3. Tech (6-4)
4. SLAM! Nevada (4-2)
5. Las Vegas (6-4)
Class 3A
1. The Meadows (4-3)
2. Virgin Valley (3-4)
3. Moapa Valley (3-6)
4. Boulder City (3-6)
5. Pahrump Valley (3-6)
Games to watch
All games at 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Arbor View at Foothill
Wednesday
Coronado at Faith Lutheran
Foothill at Centennial
SLAM! Nevada at Tech
