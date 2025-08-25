Prep rankings: Who moved in 5A, 4A football after Week 1?

Several teams moved in the Review-Journal’s football rankings after the first full week of games. Check out the latest pecking order in all fall sports.

Aggie Noah Easton (23) moves the ball during a football game between Mililani and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Aug. 22, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Southern Nevada high school fall sports rankings

(Records through Sunday)

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

2. Arbor View (0-1)

3. Liberty (0-1)

4. Coronado (1-0)

5. Faith Lutheran (0-2)

6. Shadow Ridge (0-1)

7. Las Vegas High (2-0)

8. Centennial (0-1)

9. Green Valley (0-1)

10. Foothill (1-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman opened its season by rolling past Centennial 52-0. The Gales now begin their out-of-state schedule Saturday with Kahuku (Hawaii). Arbor View lost a close game to Mililani (Hawaii) last week and hosts Millard South (Nebraska) on Friday.

Liberty lost to Skyridge (Utah) 45-27 and hosts Kailua (Hawaii) on Saturday in the 9th Island Classic. Coronado rolled past Losee 36-6 and hosts Mililani on Friday. Faith Lutheran lost a close game against Bakersfield Christian (California) and goes up North this week to face Damonte Ranch on Friday.

Shadow Ridge fell to Snow Canyon (Utah) 31-21 and hosts Simi Valley (California) on Friday. Las Vegas High defeated Basic 54-14 behind Tanner Vibabul’s five touchdowns. Centennial will look to rebound at Desert Hills (Utah) on Friday. Green Valley lost to Northview (California) 35-10 and has a bye. Foothill edged Mojave 34-28 and takes on Sloan Canyon on Friday.

Class 4A

1. Spring Valley (1-0)

2. Sloan Canyon (1-0)

3. Sierra Vista (1-1)

4. SLAM! Nevada (1-1)

5. Clark (0-1)

Around 4A: Spring Valley defeated Bonanza 45-24 in the “Banner Game” last week and plays at Silverado on Friday. Sloan Canyon rolled past Lowry 43-7. Sierra Vista lost to St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 36-20 last week and plays Snow Canyon (Utah) on Friday. SLAM! Nevada edged Virgin Valley 36-33 and plays at Highland (Idaho) on Friday. Clark lost to 5A opponent Canyon Springs 47-6 last week and plays at Boulder City on Friday.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (0-2)

2. Virgin Valley (0-2)

3. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

4. Democracy Prep (1-0)

5. Boulder City (1-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley lost to Hurricane (Utah) 35-28 and continues its tough stretch of out-of-state opponents Friday by hosting Canyon View (Utah). Virgin Valley plays at Mater East on Friday. Pahrump Valley rolled past Cadence 54-0 last week behind Kayne Horibe’s five touchdowns and plays Chaparral on Friday. Democracy Prep plays at Eldorado on Friday. Boulder City rolled past Sunrise Mountain 33-0 last week.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Faith Lutheran (6-0)

2. Coronado (6-0)

3. Bishop Gorman (5-1)

4. Centennial (2-0-1)

5. Arbor View (0-2-1)

Around 5A: Faith Lutheran and Coronado will battle Tuesday at Faith Lutheran. The two teams have conceded a combined four goals this season. Bishop Gorman plays at Faith Lutheran on Thursday. Centennial edged Arbor View and Liberty last week.

Class 4A

1. Doral Academy (4-0-1)

2. Canyon Springs (3-0)

3. Tech (5-0)

4. Palo Verde (2-0)

5. Desert Oasis (2-1)

Class 3A

1. Equipo Academy (3-0)

2. Boulder City (2-1)

3. Moapa Valley (2-1)

4. Virgin Valley (1-0-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (0-2-1)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Coronado at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista

Moapa Valley at Boulder City

Shadow Ridge at Centennial

Wednesday

Arbor View at Shadow Ridge

Thursday

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Legacy, 5:30 p.m.

Centennial at Coronado

Green Valley at Tech

Palo Verde at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:45 p.m.

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (6-0)

2. Canyon Springs (4-1)

3. Palo Verde (1-0-1)

4. Desert Oasis (3-0-1)

5. Las Vegas High (2-0)

Around 5A: Coronado has continued its run of dominance in its first week of league play. Canyon Springs was the first team to score on Coronado on Wednesday, but did so in a 10-1 defeat. Palo Verde and Desert Oasis played to a draw last week.

Class 4A

1. SLAM! Nevada (3-0)

2. Green Valley (2-0)

3. Sunrise Mountain (2-0-1)

4. Chaparral (5-0-1)

5. Desert Pines (3-1)

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. The Meadows (1-0-1)

4. Cristo Rey (1-1)

5. Pahrump Valley (1-2)

Games to watch

All games at 5:45 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Coronado at Arbor View

Eldorado at Canyon Springs

Desert Oasis at Bishop Gorman

Mojave at Sunrise Mountain

Liberty at Palo Verde

Green Valley at Cimarron-Memorial, 6:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (6-4)

2. Coronado (1-0)

3. Arbor View (7-2)

4. Centennial (9-1)

5. Foothill (7-2)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman won its two first games against local opponents after going 4-4 in a tournament in Hawaii the first week of the season. Coronado plays at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday. Arbor View went 6-1 in a tournament last week. Centennial’s only loss has been to an out-of-state team in a tournament. Foothill plays at Centennial on Wednesday. Class 4A

1. Sierra Vista (5-4)

2. Green Valley (6-3)

3. Tech (6-4)

4. SLAM! Nevada (4-2)

5. Las Vegas (6-4)

Class 3A

1. The Meadows (4-3)

2. Virgin Valley (3-4)

3. Moapa Valley (3-6)

4. Boulder City (3-6)

5. Pahrump Valley (3-6)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Arbor View at Foothill

Wednesday

Coronado at Faith Lutheran

Foothill at Centennial

SLAM! Nevada at Tech

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.