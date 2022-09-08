Prep recruiting: Bishop Gorman safety won’t rush college decision

Bishop Gorman’s Jeremiah Vessel said he has received 25 football scholarship offers but didn’t divulge a short list. He is among many Gaels coveted by colleges.

Bishop Gorman players take the field to face Mater Dei High at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Many of his Bishop Gorman football teammates know their college destinations, but safety Jeremiah Vessel isn’t in any particular rush.

Vessel has 25 scholarship offers, but didn’t divulge a short list because he said he wants to keep an open mind. He has used his teammates as resources as the process plays out.

“Basically, everybody is going through the same as I am,” Vessel said. “It’s just that they’re committed right now. I’m not rushing because they are.”

Vessel said he will get serious about his decision after he begins taking officials visits. He is considering trips to Memphis and Mississippi State, and his plan is to sign in December and be ready to join his future school in January.

To underscore how loaded Gorman is, Vessel is tied for 10th in the state in the composite ratings, and six of his teammates are ranked even or ahead of him.

The three highest-rated players are Gaels, and they’ve committed to Southern California (wide receiver Zachariah Branch), defending national champion Georgia (cornerback Justyn Rhett) and Oregon (safety Kodi Decambra).

It’s little surprising the valley’s most dominant program keeps reloading, and coach Brent Browner said social media and word of mouth play a huge role.

“We don’t have to go search out and find anybody,” Browner said. “The kids have seen it so much on the internet that they just want to be here. I think the other thing, too, is our kids do things outside of here. They go to seven-on-sevens and things like that. We’ve got good kids. If you’ve got a bunch of good kids, you want to be around that, too.”

Also taking his time

Vessel isn’t the only one not rushing his decision.

Desert Pines quarterback Marquis Roby probably won’t commit before the December period so he can weigh all his options for the February signing day, according to Jaguars coach Tico Rodriguez.

Roby, 13th in the state in the composite ratings, is highest on Bowling Green, Eastern Washington and Grambling State. He won’t take any official visits until after the season, Rodriguez said.

We need your help

This is the first of a weekly recruiting update that will cover all sports. Reach out to Mark Anderson at the contact information below with any recruiting information. For major recruiting news, such as an athlete committing, we will run the information that day.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.