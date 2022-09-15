Prep recruiting: Silverado’s Donavyn Pellot eyes Pac-12 schools

Silverado senior Donavyn Pellot, who could play a number of positions in college, is down to a final four of Pac-12 Conference football teams.

Silverado senior Donavyn Pellot (2) runs the ball during their game against Sierra Vista at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Silverado led 34-7 at the half. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barring a late change in the recruiting process, Silverado all-around athlete Donavyn Pellot will be playing football for a Pac-12 team next season.

The senior has narrowed his choice of schools to Arizona, Washington, Washington State and future Big Ten Conference member UCLA. Pellot has taken official visits to Arizona and Washington State and wants to schedule trips to the other two schools. He has gone on his own to UCLA and met the coaches.

His final decision could come as early as this month. Pellot’s choice will come down to a program’s vision of the future, what kind of teammates he will have and academics.

“It’s really about where the programs are headed,” he said.

Pellot is listed by 247Sports’ rankings as Nevada’s fifth-best prospect, the state’s highest-rated player who hasn’t committed to a college. He isn’t on the site’s composite rankings, which calculate a variety of recruiting rankings.

247Sports lists Pellot as an “athlete,” meaning he can be used any number of ways at the next level.

He showed why that’s his designation in Friday’s 61-7 victory over Sierra Vista. Pellot scored five touchdowns three ways — rushing for three TDs, catching a 38-yard scoring pass and returning a punt 80 yards for a TD.

“My coaches put me in a great position to score,” Pellot said. “My teammates trust in me. Them believing in me and setting up blocks, especially on that one punt return I had one of my teammates leading the way (nearly) all the way to the end zone.”

Gorman end taking time

Jonah Leaea, a defensive end at Bishop Gorman, is being deliberate in making his decision.

“He’s deep in the process,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “He’s got a lot of schools that are really looking at him. He’s been playing well. He’s really matured from the year before to now, from not starting to starting, and being able to command that position for the full part of the season so far.

“Some kids want to get done (with recruiting) before their senior year, and other kids, that’s not their priority. They want to wait a little.”

Leaea has visited Arizona, California and Utah. He is pictured in his Instagram account posing in all three of those program’s uniforms.

247Sports ranks Leaea eighth in the state.

Liberty lineman considering four

The highest-rated player in the composite ratings who hasn’t committed is Liberty offensive tackle Ed Haynes. His final four are UNLV, Hawaii, Oregon State and Campbell.

First and foremost i will like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me in this process,It truly means a lot. Although i will leave my recruitment open, these are the schools i will be focusing on for right now. @bangulo @GregBiggins @adamgorney #AGTG @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/CiiRUEReqc — Ed Haynes™️ (@EdHaynes77_) July 30, 2022

Liberty coach Rich Muraco said he didn’t have a timeline on when Haynes will decide.

Haynes is listed eighth in the composite ratings.

