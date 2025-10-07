Preps notebook: Freshman makes waves for Bishop Gorman tennis team

Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Lucas Rago returns a ball against Faith Lutheran during their singles NIAA tennis game on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The best high school tennis teams tend to have that one seasoned player who not only wins most of his matches but also helps his teammates win theirs.

For Bishop Gorman, that player is a freshman.

Lucas Rago has seemingly come out of nowhere this season to become the top player on the Gaels’ roster and one of the best in the state. His skills came in handy Monday as he went 3-0 to help the fourth-seeded Gaels (4-3) defeat No. 5 Clark (2-4) 14-4 in the first round of the Class 5A state team tournament at Bishop Gorman.

Though Rago was a relative unknown after being home-schooled through middle school, Gorman coach Craig Witcher was familiar with him before his arrival.

“I’m a tennis guy, so I had heard of Lucas in juniors,” said Witcher, who noted that Rago is a strong all-around player who shows patience in going for the kill shot. “As soon as I found out he was coming to Gorman, I knew he was going to be No. 1.”

Rago’s performances have been impressive, but his ability to boost his teammates has been equally valuable.

“He has a great work ethic and motivational qualities,” Witcher said. “He brought that to the team right off the bat. All the kids love him. He inspires them and gives them tips.”

Rago has defeated some of the best and is considered one of the favorites to win the championship in the state singles tournament beginning Oct. 14.

Though the Gaels lost three regular-season league matches, Rago struggled with a wrist injury for a portion of the season and blames himself for the losses. He believes Gorman is in position to win this week’s tourney.

“I didn’t feel great in my three losses, but I think I’m going to beat those guys (this week),” he said. “And, I think we can win it.”

Though Witcher likes his team’s outlook, he warned that Rago cannot win the team title by himself.

“You can have the best player in the tournament and still not win,” the coach said. “I’m not sure if we have the depth to beat the top teams, but I try to stay optimistic and believe that we can win if we play well. Upsets happen all the time in sports.”

Witcher’s optimism toward the individual tourney is considerably higher.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Lucas wins the whole thing,” he said. “If he plays like he can, I think he will win it.”

Rago, who has played competitively since the age of 10, agrees.

“I want to win it,” he said. “It just takes relentless effort. You’ve got to play really hard and push through.”

If he does win the title, he will qualify to begin working on his next goal.

“My biggest goal is to help my team,” Rago said. “But one of my big goals is to win (the state individual title) all four years.”

Gorman will play at top-seeded Palo Verde (6-0) in the semifinals Thursday.

Third-seeded Coronado (4-2) plays No. 6 Arbor View (1-5) at 3 p.m. Tuesday, with No. 2 Faith Lutheran (5-1) hosting the winner in the other semifinal Thursday.

The team championship match will be held Friday at a site and time to be determined.

Class 4A Southern Region action began Saturday, with The Meadows, Foothill, Valley, Basic, Tech, CImarron-Memorial, Liberty and Centennial winning to move on to Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

The team championship match will be Friday at a site and time to be determined.

Girls tennis

No. 4 Bishop Gorman (4-3) defeated No. 5 Clark (2-5) 12-6 Monday in the opening round of the 5A Southern league playoffs and advanced to play at top-seeded Coronado (6-0) at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. Third-seeded Faith Lutheran (5-2) defeated No. 6 Arbor View (1-5) 15-3 Monday and will play at No. 2 Palo Verde (5-1) at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The team championship match will be held Friday at a site and time to be determined.

Class 4A Southern Region action opened Saturday, with The Meadows, Foothill, Canyon Springs, Doral Academy, Cimarron-Memorial, Liberty, Centennial and Desert Oasis advancing. Action will conclude Friday with the title match at a site and time to be determined.

Girls golf

Class 5A golfers will compete in the two-day Southern Region tournament beginning Tuesday at Aliante. Coronado enters as the Desert League’s top seed and Faith Lutheran will be the top Mountain League seed.

In 4A action, Desert Region teams conclude their regular season at Siena on Wednesday. Mountain Region teams play at LV National on Wednesday. There will be no 4A regional tourney, as the teams await the state championships to be held Oct. 13 and 14 at Boulder City Municipal and Boulder Creek.

The 3A Southern Region tourney starts Tuesday at Boulder City Municipal and Boulder Creek. Boulder City enters as the top seed.

Boys cross country

Bishop Gorman’s Jason Benedict won the CSN Invitational varsity race Saturday at Floyd Lamb State Park, completing the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 45 seconds. Green Valley’s Reese Leoncavallo (16:06) and Clark’s Benjamin Killebrew (16:10) rounded out the top three.

Gorman easily claimed the team title with 27 points, followed by Green Valley (103) and Desert Oasis (105).

Girls cross country

Bishop Gorman’s Madeline Labay won the girls 5K in the CSN Invitational varsity race in 19:20. Mia Musemici and Lola Borsh (19:58), both of Desert Oasis, completed the top three.

Desert Oasis dominated the field with 25 points for the championship, followed by Foothill (112) and Bishop Gorman (121).

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.