Preps notebook: Sky Pointe cross country teams among 5A state contenders

The Sky Pointe cross country teams are among the favorites to win the Class 5A boys and girls state titles, even though the school is about a third the size of most 5A schools.

How far did Gorman fall in national polls after Mater Dei loss?

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High School runner Aislin McMahon (1269) nears the finish line to take first place during the Variety A Girls competition at the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High School runner Aislin McMahon (1269) leads halfway in the race with Hurricane's Arya Armstrong (960) on her heels during the Variety A Girls competition at the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green valley High School runner Reese Leoncavallo (882) leads Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High runner Sawyer Hutton (1291) as they near the finish line to take fourth and fifth place positions in the Varsity A Boys race during the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High runner Sawyer Hutton (1291) holds the fourth position in the Varsity A Boys race during the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High School runner Carter Prater (1299) nears the finish to take second place in the Varsity A Boys race during the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sky Pointe coach Paul Sheppard knows that cross country is a sport requiring extreme dedication, routine and discipline.

Those demands apply to coaches as much as they do to athletes, which might partially explain the Eagles’ rapid rise.

Sheppard attributes much of his program’s success to his hard-working runners, but he is also a self-proclaimed cross-country nerd who spends every spare moment searching for ways to make his teams better.

“I don’t have kids, and I’m not married,” said Sheppard, whose program has skyrocketed from Class 3A competition six years ago to becoming a serious contender for the 5A state championship this season. “I am more fortunate than most coaches because I have a lot of time to do research.”

The coach had no background in cross country or track when he reluctantly took over the program in 2019, a year in which his girls team finished in last place. He began reading, watching videos and scanning for online tips to help his athletes improve.

He quickly learned that success in cross country comes down to preparation.

“The three most important words in cross country are June, July and August,” he said. “I think our summer program is probably the best in the state. We’re out there six days a week.”

The Eagles began their ascent in 2021, when the boys took third at the 3A state meet and the girls fifth. The following year, the boys rose to second, and the girls won the state title.

“That’s when I knew we had something special,” Sheppard said.

The team was promoted to 4A and won both boys and girls state championships in 2023 and 2024.

Though Sky Pointe has a student body about a third the size of most 5A schools, the teams have been moved to 5A this season and are being considered as teams to beat.

“I feel like we fit right in (at 5A),” Sheppard said. “I think we’re right up there with Shadow Ridge.”

Shadow Ridge has won three consecutive 5A boys state titles and two straight in girls competition. Mustangs coach Michael Smith knows his squad will have to get past the Eagles to continue those streaks.

“It helps that they have a good coach,” Smith said. “And he’s young. Older coaches are sometimes not willing to change or adapt. What they’re doing is working good for them.”

Sheppard, who also credited his girlfriend and assistant coach Delia Daniels for the team’s success, said the steps both teams take today will determine the eventual outcome.

“It’s going to come down to which team is prepared the best,” he said.

With about a month remaining in the regular season, Sky Point senior Carter Prater is a top contender for an individual boys state championship, and juniors Aislin McMahon and Lacy Tippetts are favorites on the girls side.

Smith pointed to the middle of his lineup as keys to Shadow Ridge’s postseason success.

Sophomores Mckoy Hackman and Luka Stosich will need strong performances to lift the Mustangs boys to the top, while freshmen Macee Okuda and Mallory Anderson and sophomore Mayci Barney will be keys for the girls.

Sheppard and Smith warned that there are other capable teams lurking just behind them, pointing to the Bishop Gorman and Centennial boys teams and the Faith Lutheran and Centennial girls squads.

The state meet will take place Nov. 8 in Reno, which could give some Northern teams a chance because of the higher altitude.

But Sheppard has already ventured to Reno in preparation.

“I walked both (potential) courses and recorded them,” he said. “I have video to show everyone, so it will be like they have run the course before.”

Girls volleyball

The Durango Fall Classic was held at multiple gyms across the valley last weekend, featuring 14 of the top 25 teams in the country as ranked by MaxPreps.

California’s Marymount won the championship, with Bishop Gorman finishing 19th as Nevada’s top team. Coronado finished 34th and Faith Lutheran 39th in the 63-team field.

Girls tennis

Palo Verde handed Faith Lutheran a 14-4 loss Sept. 16 to clarify the 5A picture with a week remaining in the regular season. At 9-2 (4-0 5A Southern), Coronado leads the way. Palo Verde (4-1, 2-1) holds the second spot, and Faith Lutheran (12-3, 3-2) fell to third.

Girls golf

Bishop Gorman shot 8-over 248 at TPC Summerlin to win the Sept. 16 5A Mountain match. Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez shot 3-under 57 to claim the individual title, but the Gaels answered by placing all four golfers in the top six.

Tech won its 4A Mountain match Thursday by shooting 184-over 464 at Wildhorse. Silverado’s Mackenzie Wilkinson shot 27-over 97 to take the individual championship.

Rancho shot 240-over 528 to win the Sept. 16 4A Sky match at the Club at Sunrise. Legacy’s Kali Patterson shot 48-over 120 to win the individual title.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.