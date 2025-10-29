Preps playoffs roundup: Scores, top performances from Tuesday’s action
Check out the results and top performances from Tuesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball playoff action.
Amilcar Cipili and Liam Gilbert each scored goals as Green Valley (10-6-1) defeated Shadow Ridge 2-1 in the first round of the Class 4A state boys soccer playoffs Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Diego Mendez had seven saves for the Gators, the Desert League’s No. 2 seed. Green Valley plays Sunrise Mountain in the semifinals at Spring Valley at 5 p.m. Monday.
Shadow Ridge (6-5-3), the Sky League’s No. 3 seed, was eliminated.
No. 1L Sunrise Mountain 4, No. 4M Clark 0: At Sunrise Mountain, Eddie Barrera, Omar Enciso, Jorge Manzanarez Garcia and Daniel Mejia each scored goals to help the Miners (13-2-4) rout the Chargers (5-5-4).
No. 1D SLAM! Nevada 6, No. 4S Cimarron-Memorial 0: At Heritage Park, Luis Ortiz scored three goals as the Bulls (21-1-1) jumped to an early lead and rolled past the Spartans (8-8-2).
SLAM plays Desert Pines in the quarterfinals at Foothill at 6 p.m. Monday.
No. 2L Desert Pines 2, No. 3M Bonanza 0: At Desert Pines, the Jaguars (16-4-3) silenced the Bengals (6-5-3).
No. 4D Doral Academy 1, No. 1S Legacy 0: At Legacy, the Dragons (9-6-1) upset the Longhorns (7-7-3).
Doral Academy plays Chaparral in the quarterfinals at Foothill at 4 p.m. Monday.
No. 3L Chaparral 2, No. 2M Tech 1 (OT): At Del Sol, Jonathan Carranza scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, to lift the Cowboys (17-3-7) over the Roadrunners (10-7-5).
No. 1M Spring Valley 6, No. 4L Rancho 1: At Spring Valley, the Grizzlies (9-0-7) scored four second-half goals and cruised to a victory over the Rams (7-7-3).
Spring Valley hosts Centennial in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
No. 2S Centennial 3, No. 3D Foothill 0: At Centennial, goalkeeper Aaron Sanchez had 12 saves to earn the shutout as the Bulldogs (13-6-2) topped the Falcons (7-8-2).
Class 3A Southern League boys soccer playoffs
No. 1 Virgin Valley 5, No. 4 Pahrump Valley 0: At Mesquite, the Bulldogs (10-3-5) routed the Trojans (4-7-5). Virgin Valley hosts Moapa Valley for the championship at noon Saturday.
No. 2 Moapa Valley 3, No. 3 The Meadows 0: At Mesquite, the Pirates (14-1-3) rolled past the Mustangs (6-6-2) to advance to the finals.
Class 4A state girls volleyball playoffs, first round
No. 2L Silverado 3, No. 2M Desert Oasis 0: At Silverado, the Skyhawks (15-13) rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 first-round win over the Diamondbacks (16-23).
Silverado plays at Sky Pointe at 6 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
No. 1Sky Coral Academy 3, No. 3D Bonanza 0: At Coral Academy, the Falcons (24-13) eliminated the Bengals (13-14) with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win.
Coral Academy hosts Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
No. 1Sun Las Vegas 3, No. 3L SLAM! Nevada 1: At Las Vegas, Millie Mangum had 35 assists, 14 digs and four aces to lead the Wildcats (22-10) past the Bulls 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. SLAM! Nevada finished its season at 16-13.
No. 1L Green Valley 3, No. 3M Doral Academy 0: At Green Valley, Clara Conrado finished with 27 assists and 11 digs to help the Gators (29-11) defeat the Dragons (11-11).
Green Valley hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
No. 2Sun Legacy 3, No. 2Sky Cadence 1: At Legacy, Miy’Aja Diggs had 30 assists, nine digs and five aces to lead the Longhorns (12-17) to a 25-15, 25-9, 24-26, 25-17 victory over the Cougars (23-17).
No. 1M Sierra Vista 3, No. 3Sky Rancho 0: At Sierra Vista, Averie Gidge had 15 kills and four digs as the Mountain Lions (21-12) rolled past the Rams (14-17) for a 25-19, 25-14, 25-19 win.
Sierra Vista hosts Mojave at 6 p.m. Monday in the quarterfinals.
No. 3Sun Mojave 3, No. 2D Cimarron-Memorial 1: At Cimarron, the Rattlers (13-18) upset the Spartans (20-16) with a 15-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 win.
