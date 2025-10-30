Preps playoffs roundup: Scores, top performances from Wednesday’s action
Check out the results and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and girls volleyball playoff action.
Sienna Turco had two goals and an assist Wednesday to lead Doral Academy (18-1-2), the Mountain League’s No. 1 seed, to a 5-0 win over Tech (21-2-1), the Desert League’s No. 2 seed, at Western in the Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer semifinals.
Dasha Rosas added a goal and two assists, while goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore posted a six-save shutout.
No. 1S Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Green Valley 1: At Eldorado, Caitlynn Nick and Olivia Gastwirth both finished with a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ victory over the Gators (16-1-1).
Angelie Mendoza added a goal for Palo Verde, while goalkeeper Taylor Bringhurst had two saves. The Panthers (15-3-1) play Doral Academy at Eldorado at noon Saturday for the region championship.
Class 5A state girls soccer quarterfinals
No. 4 Centennial 2, No.5 Bishop Gorman 0: At Centennial, Evelyn Contreras and Kara Argier each scored a goal to lead the Bulldogs (9-6-1) past the Gaels (11-8-3).
Centennial plays Coronado at Valley at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in the semifinals.
No. 6 Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3 Arbor View 2: At Arbor View, goalkeeper Keira Torres recorded 12 saves to help the Mustangs (5-9-3) outlast the Aggies (8-6-1).
Shadow Ridge plays Faith Lutheran at Valley at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the other semifinal.
Class 3A Southern League girls soccer semifinals
No. 1 Equipo Academy 2, No. 4 Boulder City 1: At Virgin Valley, the Yeti (21-3-1) edged the Eagles (7-6-4) to advance to Saturday’s title game at Virgin Valley.
No. 2 Virgin Valley 2, No. 3 Moapa Valley 1: At Virgin Valley, Denise Silveyra scored on a free-kick assist from Ellie Jensen from 6 yards out in overtime to lift the Bulldogs (7-4-5) over the Pirates (11-6-3).
Class 3A Southern Region girls volleyball semifinals
No. 4 Moapa Valley 3, No. 1 Virgin Valley 1: At The Meadows, the Pirates (12-20) overcame a first-set loss to rally for a 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-14 upset victory over the Bulldogs (22-11).
Moapa advanced to Saturday’s region title game against tournament host The Meadows.
No. 2 The Meadows 3, No. 3 Boulder City 0: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (20-9) advanced by cruising past the Eagles (19-19).
