Preps playoffs roundup: Scores, top performances from Wednesday’s action

Coronado celebrates winning a 5A girls volleyball Southern Region semifinals game against Arbor View at Legacy High School Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Sienna Turco had two goals and an assist Wednesday to lead Doral Academy (18-1-2), the Mountain League’s No. 1 seed, to a 5-0 win over Tech (21-2-1), the Desert League’s No. 2 seed, at Western in the Class 4A Southern Region girls soccer semifinals.

Dasha Rosas added a goal and two assists, while goalkeeper Kenadie Mashore posted a six-save shutout.

No. 1S Palo Verde 3, No. 1D Green Valley 1: At Eldorado, Caitlynn Nick and Olivia Gastwirth both finished with a goal and an assist in the Panthers’ victory over the Gators (16-1-1).

Angelie Mendoza added a goal for Palo Verde, while goalkeeper Taylor Bringhurst had two saves. The Panthers (15-3-1) play Doral Academy at Eldorado at noon Saturday for the region championship.

Class 5A state girls soccer quarterfinals

No. 4 Centennial 2, No.5 Bishop Gorman 0: At Centennial, Evelyn Contreras and Kara Argier each scored a goal to lead the Bulldogs (9-6-1) past the Gaels (11-8-3).

Centennial plays Coronado at Valley at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in the semifinals.

No. 6 Shadow Ridge 3, No. 3 Arbor View 2: At Arbor View, goalkeeper Keira Torres recorded 12 saves to help the Mustangs (5-9-3) outlast the Aggies (8-6-1).

Shadow Ridge plays Faith Lutheran at Valley at 6 p.m. Nov. 5 in the other semifinal.

Class 3A Southern League girls soccer semifinals

No. 1 Equipo Academy 2, No. 4 Boulder City 1: At Virgin Valley, the Yeti (21-3-1) edged the Eagles (7-6-4) to advance to Saturday’s title game at Virgin Valley.

No. 2 Virgin Valley 2, No. 3 Moapa Valley 1: At Virgin Valley, Denise Silveyra scored on a free-kick assist from Ellie Jensen from 6 yards out in overtime to lift the Bulldogs (7-4-5) over the Pirates (11-6-3).

Class 3A Southern Region girls volleyball semifinals

No. 4 Moapa Valley 3, No. 1 Virgin Valley 1: At The Meadows, the Pirates (12-20) overcame a first-set loss to rally for a 20-25, 27-25, 25-21, 25-14 upset victory over the Bulldogs (22-11).

Moapa advanced to Saturday’s region title game against tournament host The Meadows.

No. 2 The Meadows 3, No. 3 Boulder City 0: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (20-9) advanced by cruising past the Eagles (19-19).

