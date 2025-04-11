Recruiting: Big Ten eyes SLAM! wrestler; Buckeyes offer Arbor View duo

Drake Hooiman, a three-time wrestling state champion, has two Big Ten programs in final five. Also, two Arbor View football players got offers from Ohio State.

SLAM! Nevada’s boys wrestling team competes in many of the top tournaments across the country.

It not only gets the Bulls ready to go for state titles by facing top competition, but it also helps the program’s wrestlers get college attention.

That’s what happened to Drake Hooiman after being the runner-up in the 139-pound class at Powerade, a national wrestling tournament in Pennsylvania, in December.

Hooiman, a rising senior, said he got calls from 41 college coaches after the tournament. He’s narrowed his list down to five schools as he takes visits this spring — Purdue, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Wyoming and Arkansas-Little Rock.

“From there (after Powerade), it was which schools do we want to visit and really check out and are we serious about looking at?” Hooiman said. “Then I was able to narrow it down from there based on values, different results from different programs, location and coaching staff and what they’ve accomplished as a team.”

Hooiman is a three-time individual Class 5A state champion. The three-time first-team All-Southern Nevada selection claimed the 5A Southern Region and state title at 144 pounds in February and helped the Bulls claim their fourth straight team title.

Hooiman is ranked No. 20 nationally in the 138-pound weight class, according to FloWrestling.

Hooiman visited Purdue in March and went to Little Rock earlier this month. He has a visit scheduled for Wyoming on May 2. Each of the five schools on Hooiman’s list had at least five individuals qualify for the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in March.

Purdue and Maryland highlight Hooiman’s list. The Big Ten has won the past 18 team national titles, and Hooiman said being a part of the Big Ten was a factor in having those schools in his top five.

“That’s the toughest conference in the country in Division I,” Hooiman said. “I knew that was something that I wanted to potentially be a part of.”

Hooiman said he plans to make his college decision in late May or early June.

The recruiting process has “been really good,” Hooiman said. “It’s a lot of fun and something that I’ve always dreamed of since I was a little kid, and being able to live it as a reality now is a cool thing to feel and experience.”

Hooiman has played a role in helping SLAM! Nevada become a national wrestling power. The program is sending outgoing seniors Manuel Saldate to Oregon State and Gabriel Delgado to Arizona State.

“The schedule that coach Jake (Rollans) puts together for us is second to none,” Hooiman said. “I think it’s the toughest schedule in the country. Being able to have that opportunity to go showcase what we work on every day and against the best guys in the country has helped tremendously.”

National champs offer Aggies

Arbor View wide receiver Damani Warren and tight end Zac Fares received offers from Ohio State, the reigning college football national champion, on Monday.

Warren is a four-star recruit and the state’s top class of 2027 recruit by 247Sports. He holds more than 30 Division I offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound rising junior also picked up offers from Florida State, Toledo and Delaware State, which is coached by former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Fares, a 6-5, 220-pound rising junior, is not ranked by 247Sports but has 29 Division I offers, including from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas. Fares picked up offers from Toledo and Texas A&M this week.

Other football offers

Several other high school football players picked up Division I offers in the past week:

— Dominic Harris, Clark: The three-star class of 2026 offensive lineman picked up offers from Texas Tech and Toledo. He holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Arizona State and UNLV.

— Matthew Mason, Faith Lutheran: The class of 2026 safety received an offer from Arizona State. He holds offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Boise State and UNLV.

— Terrance Grant Jr., Bishop Gorman: The class of 2027 running back received an offer from UNLV. He holds offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Utah.

— Phoenix Pollard, Foothill: The class of 2027 offensive lineman picked up his first Division I offers from Cal and Sacramento State.

— Landon Perkins, Liberty: The class of 2028 receiver/defensive back received his first Division I offers from Sacramento State and Delaware State.

Flag football signees

Shadow Ridge’s flag football team had three players sign with colleges Monday — Aubree Davis (Alabama State), Tyriel Cole (Nevada State University) and Ruby Engert (Mount Olive in North Carolina).

Flag football is played at the junior college level. In February, the NCAA made a recommendation for the sport to join its Emerging Sports for Women’s Program, which allows the sport to be reviewed and begin the process of being sanctioned at the NCAA level.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.