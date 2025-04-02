Recruiting notebook: 3-star Faith Lutheran safety talks top 6 list

Gavin Day, a standout safety prospect from Faith Lutheran, is getting college interest from an SEC school and several West Coast powers.

Faith Lutheran free safety Gavin Day (12) tackles a Bishop Manogue player in the end zone during a class 5A Division II state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran free safety Gavin Day (12) pushes Basic wide receiver Zuri Whiters (23) out of bounds during the second half of a high school football game at Basic Academy of International Studies on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran safety Gavin Day had just two Division I college football offers as a junior last season.

Things have picked up since the calendar turned to 2025.

Day, a rising senior, has caught the eye of many Division I programs. He is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and Nevada’s fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2026.

Day, after getting 17 Division I offers, narrowed his list to six schools Sunday: Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa, Texas A&M, USC and Utah.

“It’s been pretty cool, sometimes overwhelming, but it’s a blessing,” Day said. “It’s awesome when you have head coaches, these legendary coaches from when I was watching college football when I was little (reaching out). I never thought that (USC coach) Lincoln Riley would be calling me every day.”

Day, listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, got his first offer from Utah Tech in the middle of last season. UNLV followed with an offer a week later. Other schools, like Arizona, Arizona State and Minnesota, offered him at the end of January. Kansas State, Oregon State, USC and Utah offered him the following month.

Day said what set his top six apart is “where I fit in their systems schematically.”

“I think I have a very unique skill set,” Day said. “When I’m trying to figure out the schools I go to, what system I fit into is the biggest thing I consider.”

Day, a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection last year, recorded 110 tackles as a junior and helped Faith Lutheran reach the 5A Division II state title game for a second straight season.

Day said college coaches “love my versatility” and believe he can line up at any position on defense.

Day recently visited Arizona on March 22 and USC on March 25. He visited Texas A&M on Wednesday and said he has trips lined up to Utah and Arizona State. He also plans to go to Iowa for a second time.

Day said he isn’t in a rush to commit to a school, but “if I go somewhere and it feels like home, I’m not going to wait.”

3-star Clark OL adds SEC offer

Clark offensive lineman Dominic Harris recently released his top eight list, which includes UNLV, Arkansas, Arizona State and Auburn.

Harris, a three-star prospect and the state’s second-ranked 2026 recruit by 247Sports, is still getting interest. He announced on his X page he received an offer from Texas A&M on Tuesday.

After a great conversation with @CoachCushing I am blessed to receive an offer from @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/159MFYeKZp — 3⭐️ Dominic Harris “Dom” (@Domharris79) April 2, 2025

We need your help

This is the first of a weekly recruiting update that will cover all sports.

Reach out to high school sports reporter Alex Wright with any recruiting information. Tag Nevada Preps on X and use the hashtag #NVPreps to help us find athletes’ recruiting offers or commitment announcements.

For major recruiting news, such as an athlete committing, we will run the information that day.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information.