Recruiting notebook: Big 10 schools notice Liberty RB’s ‘toughness’

There’s a certain level of physicality and toughness many Big Ten college football programs covet.

Some of those coaches are noticing those traits in Liberty’s Ezra Sanelivi.

The junior running back is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and holds 14 Division I offers. Big Ten programs Washington, Wisconsin and Michigan State are among his notable offers.

Sanelivi, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, also has offers from Arkansas, Arizona, BYU and Iowa State.

“It was big. I’m not going to lie, I didn’t really expect any of that coming off (last season), but it was crazy and unreal,” Sanelivi said. “I didn’t expect to get any of those offers … and everything is still new to me. Having those Big Ten schools and Arkansas is definitely a blessing.”

Sanelivi turned heads after rushing for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, which landed him on the All-Southern Nevada first team. He received offers from Portland State and Washington State after his freshman year. He said more schools started “rolling in” after the 2024 campaign.

“Definitely my toughness, pass blocking are really what stands out (to coaches),” Sanelivi said. “And finishing runs and having quick feet. Just having all those in one package is what stands out when they talk about me.”

Sanelivi started hearing from Power Four schools this offseason. He took unofficial visits to Wisconsin and Michigan State in the spring.

“It (was) my first time being on that side of the (country),” Sanelivi said. “(It’s) pretty crazy seeing the campus and the student life. It was an unofficial visit, but it was a cool experience.”

Sanelivi said Arizona, Michigan State, Washington and Wisconsin are four of the schools that reach out the most often. He said he doesn’t have any more visits lined up as he’s focused on the beginning of Liberty’s season.

Sanelivi had 122 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Patriots’ 45-27 loss to Skyridge (Utah) on Friday.

“I try not to worry about it too much because I got a little bit of time left,” Sanelivi said. “I’m really trying to enjoy being with my teammates and stuff like that before (the recruiting process) gets real.”

Hawaii connection

Bishop Gorman’s football team will be in Hawaii on Saturday to take on Kahuku, giving a few Gaels a chance to visit their future college home.

Three Gorman players are committed to Hawaii in three-star quarterback Maika Eugenio, three-star athlete Isaiah Nickels and kicker Hudson Borsari.

Those three won’t be the first former Gaels to join the Rainbow Warriors. Six former Gorman players are on Hawaii’s roster this year: Quarterback Micah Alejado, running back Cam Barfield, defensive back Elijah Palmer, defensive lineman Aiden McComber and linebackers Jamih Otis and Giovanni Iovino.

There are a couple key connections between the two programs. Hawaii associate head coach/linebackers coach Chris Brown coached at Gorman from 2015 to 2021. Rainbow Warriors quarterbacks coach Chad Kapanui was with the Gaels from 2022 to 2024.

“That’s not a normal place to have that many kids go to a college, but it starts with being immersed in that culture here, feeling comfortable with it and going and seeing that when they go back or go on a recruiting visit,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said.

Several uncommitted Gaels players have Hawaii offers in Kaina Watson, Terrance Grant Jr., Ocean Taufa, Tamatoa Gaoteote, Hayden Stepp and Ace Amina.

“It’s not just Polynesian kids that are going back there, these are kids of all races and ethnicities,” Browner said. “(Las Vegas) is the ninth island. They’ve grown up in it, the culture’s amazing and you go back, you can feel at home. … That’s a place that feels right for our kids.”

Arbor View TE adds ACC offer

Arbor View tight end Zac Fares has added an offer from SMU, he announced on his social media accounts Tuesday.

Fares is a four-star prospect and is considered Nevada’s third-best recruit in the class of 2027, according to 247Sports. He caught four passes for 83 yards in the Aggies’ 28-20 loss to Mililani (Hawaii) on Friday.

