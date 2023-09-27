Recruiting notebook: Faith Lutheran kicker draws big interest

Senior Caden Chittenden has drawn interest from several high-profile Division I programs while etching his name in the state’s record book.

Faith Lutheran kicker Caden Chittenden (9) makes a successful field goal as Liberty safety Ashtin "kana'i" Kekahuna-lopes (9) arrives just late for the block during the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Faith Lutheran’s Caden Chittenden has already etched his name in the Nevada high school record books as one of the most decorated kickers in the state.

The Crusaders’ senior kicker’s next made field goal will break a tie of 28 with Reed’s Mike Biselli for the most in a career. His 17 made field goals last season is the most in a season, and his 57-yarder against Basic earlier this season is tied for the fifth-longest in state history.

Chittenden’s big leg has garnered attention from several high-profile colleges.

He has Division I offers from UNLV, UNR, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army and Penn. Within the past year, he’s taken visits to power conference programs such as Southern California, Texas A&M, North Carolina and Arizona.

In talks with coaches, Chittenden said they like how his form is repeatable and his athletic ability with a 35-inch vertical leap and 4.6 40-yard dash time.

“Coaches like my leg strength,” Chittenden said. “I have a really good contact point on the ball. Kickoffs and field goals are my strengths.”

Chittenden said among notable Power 5 programs, he’s been in touch with USC and Texas A&M recently.

“Hopefully I get an offer from (USC) pretty soon, I’d love to (get an offer from there),” Chittenden said. “I’ve still been in contact with Texas A&M. Hopefully those two Power 5 programs, I’m talking to a couple of other schools, but those are schools I could get an offer from.”

With there not being as much turnover with college team’s specialists, Chittenden said the recruiting process will ramp up following the season.

“It depends on their situation because colleges don’t need a new kicker every year,” Chittenden said. “They have to see the rotation of the guys they have. I’ll take some visits, but with specialists, it’s kind of a later recruitment process. Most coaches won’t really know until after the season whether they need a guy.”

One school that has made an impression on Chittenden is UNLV, which he said he didn’t hear from until new coach Barry Odom and his staff took over. Chittenden said he talks to the staff, including veteran special teams coordinator James Shibest, every week.

“When the new coaches came in, they made UNLV feel like home,” Chittenden said. “They made me feel at home in a way where they treated me really well.”

Faith Lutheran’s special teams coordinator Nolan Kohorst was Chittenden’s personal coach before he joined the Crusaders’ staff. Kohorst was a three-star recruit out of Green Valley before he went to UNLV, and Chittenden said his guidance has been helpful in the process.

Gorman lineman add SEC offers

Bishop Gorman junior offensive linemen SJ Alofaituli, Doug Utu and Alai Kalaniuvalu are four-star prospects by 247Sports and three of the top 2025 recruits in the state.

The trio added SEC offers this week, they announced on their social media accounts.

Utu announced Tuesday he has received new offers from Texas A&M and Arkansas. Alofaituli and Kalaniuvalu each announced Tuesday they received new offers from Texas A&M.

Among notable Division I offers, the trio already have offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Southern California.

Wildcat makes SEC baseball commitment

Las Vegas High junior Bryden Bull announced his college commitment to Ole Miss on Monday on his social media accounts.

Bull, listed at 6-feet, 4-inches and 190 pounds, hit .429 in 30 games with the Wildcats last season as a sophomore while primarily playing as an outfielder. The left-handed hitter also pitched and played first base.

Bull originally committed to Long Beach State last year, but announced in June on his social media accounts he was decommitting due to changes to the coaching staff.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.