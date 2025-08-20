Recruiting notebook: SEC programs offer Gorman girls basketball guard

Four-star Bishop Gorman girls basketball guard Aaliah Spaight released her list of top 10 colleges recently, a group that includes several SEC programs.

Bishop Gorman point guard Aaliah Spaight (10) dribbles the ball during a Class 5A girls basketball state semifinal game between Bishop Gorman and Democracy Prep at Clark High School Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman guard Aaliah Spaight (10) gets to the net ahead of the Centennial defense during the first half of their NIAA girl's basketball game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025, Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's guard Aaliah Spaight (10) looks to score past Centennial guard Sanai Branch (10) and guard D'Arrah Mitchell (3) during the first half of their NIAA girl's basketball game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Jan.11, 2025, Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman guard Aaliah Spaight (10) splits the defense of Democracy Prep guard Bray'ana Miles (3) and guard Ella Smith (21) during the first half of their girls basketball game at Democracy Prep High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman girls basketball guard Aaliah Spaight entered the summer with an impressive list of college offers from power conference schools.

Then the Nike Nationals tournament happened in Chicago in July, and some of the nation’s top women’s college basketball programs offered the senior.

Spaight, a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, picked up 10 offers after the event, including from SEC schools South Carolina, Texas and LSU.

“Almost every school, like every Big Ten, ACC, SEC school started reaching out,” said Spaight, who has more than 20 Division I offers in total. “It really felt rewarding knowing that all the hard work that myself, my coaches and family and friends (put into) this process (was) recognized.”

Spaight released her top 10 list earlier this month, which includes South Carolina, Texas, LSU, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Arizona, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

“(Those schools) communicated with me the most and they said more of what I liked,” Spaight said.

Spaight, a 5-foot-7 scoring guard, starred at the Nike Nationals. She averaged 26.3 points per game during the event in front of notable college coaches like South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and LSU’s Kim Mulkey.

“(Coaches have) liked how no matter what situation came up during the game — we were tested or faced adversity, or it was a blowout — I stayed the same player, which was calm, poised and I was able to help my team (by) scoring the ball, getting them the ball or playing defense,” Spaight said.

Spaight does not have a set date for when she wants to commit, but said she’ll look to cut her list down in the next month or two. She added she feels she has a “good relationship” with all the coaches represented in her top 10 list.

Spaight averaged 19.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a junior. She helped lead Gorman to the 5A state title in 2024 as a sophomore.

Recent commitments

A few class of 2026 prospects announced their college commitments before the start of the new football season.

Bishop Gorman kicker Hudson Borsari announced his commitment to Hawaii earlier this month. The senior made 52 of his 53 point after attempts last season and made four of his five field goal tries.

Arbor View defensive lineman Tanielu Ma’afala-Barbasa committed to Wyoming last month over other notable Division I programs like Air Force, UNLV, New Mexico State and Central Michigan.

Most of the top 2026 recruits have made their commitment announcements, but several three-star recruits are still undecided: Green Valley’s Evan Williams, Gorman’s Kiana Watson, Gorman’s Ocean Taufa and Las Vegas High’s Tanner Vibabul.

In baseball, Bishop Gorman first baseman/outfielder Chase Wilk announced his commitment to Minnesota on his social media accounts Monday.

2028 football ratings

247Sports recently posted its first recruiting ratings for sophomore football players, the class of 2028. Leading the way for Nevada is Gorman defensive lineman Tayaun Lawrence. The four-star prospect has Division I offers from Alabama, Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington.

Desert Pines tight end Mike Taylor, Sloan Canyon defensive end Simote Tupou and Gorman quarterback Ace Amina are listed as three-star recruits. Tupou is committed to Arizona.

Taylor has notable Division I offers from Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, UNLV and Washington. Amina has 19 Division I offers from schools such as Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon, SMU, UNLV, Utah and Washington.

