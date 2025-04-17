Recruiting: State’s top 2026 football prospect lays out timeline

Bishop Gorman’s Jett Washington is the state’s top class of 2026 football recruit. He recently visited USC and Alabama and has more visits this week.

Bishop Gorman defensive back Brayton Correa (7) celebrates after defensive back Jett Washington (5) thwarted a Kahuku reception during the second half of a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) runs back an interception against Arbor View during the first half of their Class 5A Division I football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman safety Jett Washington didn’t have much of an offseason after helping the Gaels win the Class 5A Division I state football title in November.

First, Washington hit the hardwood and helped Gorman’s boys basketball team win its second straight 5A state title.

Then, about a week after the basketball season ended, the state’s top class of 2026 football prospect turned his attention to a recruiting process with many of the major college football powers courting Washington.

Things have slowed down (a little bit) for Washington, a four-star recruit by 247Sports and the No. 20 prospect nationally by the site in the class of 2026. But he still has a few visits this spring. The rising senior will visit Texas A&M on Friday and then go to Oregon on Saturday.

The recruiting process “started ramping up around this time last year, and it kind of does get a little chaotic around January, visiting schools and coaches coming in,” Washington said.

“You try to figure out where you want to see, what places you want to visit, who your top priorities are, and who you’re a top priority for. It’s good, kind of slowing down now to figure out what official visits I want to take before narrowing it down.”

Washington, listed at 6 feet 5 inches and 200 pounds, has 31 Division I offers. He narrowed his options to his top 11 schools in a list he posted to social media in February — Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Michigan, USC, Notre Dame, Penn State and UNLV.

NEWS: Elite 2026 Safety Jett Washington is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 205 S from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as the No. 1 Safety in the ‘26 Class (On3 Industry) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/k42A6LqhBJ pic.twitter.com/WgJtJLQguB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 27, 2025

“Those schools, they reached out to me the most and been in contact with them for the longest,” Washington said. “Those are some of the places where I have a good relationship with the coaching staff and I could see myself visiting and being at those programs.”

Washington, the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, said the schools he hears from the most and is in contact with often are Alabama, Oregon, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and USC.

Lining up visits

Texas A&M and Oregon are the last scheduled visits Washington has set for the spring, but he said he’s open to getting another visit in the coming week.

“It’s the timing, really, there’s probably a window, maybe one more week after this weekend where you can get a visit somewhere,” Washington said. “If I see a date where I can get down there, I’ll go, but as of right now, I don’t have anything (other visits) scheduled.

Getting more official visits lined up is the priority, Washington said, before he decides to cut his top 11 list or set a date to commit. He said he plans to commit this summer before the season starts.

Recent, upcoming trips

Washington, a 2024 first-team All-Southern Nevada football selection, recently came back from a visit to Alabama last Saturday.

“When you’re there, you see all the history of Alabama and a lot of the great players that they produced,” Washington said. “And the high level of resources and how much they care and put into their program.”

Washington made his first visit to USC earlier this month. He said the new facilities the program is building and its plans for the future stood out to him the most.

It won’t be Washington’s first time to visit Texas A&M or Oregon. Washington visited Texas A&M last November when the Aggies hosted Texas and he got a firsthand look at the school’s famed “12th Man” atmosphere.

“I got to feel the environment, and I’ve had a good relationship with their position coach. And (Texas A&M) came out to see me multiple times, so I wanted to get back there,” Washington said.

Oregon’s coaching staff has also made multiple visits to see Washington and watched the two-time first-team All-Southern Nevada boys basketball selection play basketball.

“The (Oregon) coaching staff, I feel like I’ve been a priority,” Washington said. “They came out to see me multiple times and built that relationship. I also went down there for a game and I had a good time, so I wanted to get a chance to go back there.”

UNLV offers locals

Green Valley athlete Evan Williams, a three-star recruit, received an offer from UNLV after attending the Rebels’ spring practice Saturday.

Williams, the state’s No. 7 class of 2026 recruit, also holds Division I offers from Cal, San Diego State, Fresno State, Oregon State and Northern Arizona. Williams has upcoming visits planned for San Diego State and Fresno State.

UNLV also offered Eldorado lineman Poe Purcell on Saturday. It’s the first Division I offer for the three-star recruit.

After my visit and talk with Coach Logo, I am beyond blessed and grateful to have received my first Division 1 offer from @unlvfootball!Humbled for the opportunity to further my education and athletic abilities! To God be all the Glory! #UNLV #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/yC75agRrVY — Poe Purcell (@purcell_poe) April 12, 2025

The local offers didn’t stop with football players. Bishop Gorman boys basketball forward Trey McKinney announced on his Instagram account Wednesday he received an offer from new UNLV coach Josh Pastner.

Beyond blessed to receive my first offer from UNLV! Huge thank you to Coach Pastner, Coach Rice, all my coaches, my teammates, and especially my family none of this happens without you guys! The journey continues 💯 #runninrebels@TheRunninRebels pic.twitter.com/3NHPY55DuZ — Terry McKinney lll (Trey) (@treyyor_) April 17, 2025

It’s the first Division I offer for McKinney, a 6-6 rising sophomore who played a key role off the bench in the Gaels’ state title run.

More offers

Clark offensive lineman Dominic Harris is still racking up offers from power conference teams. Harris, a three-star recruit and the state’s No. 2 class of 2026 prospect, received an offer from Missouri last week and picked up an offer from Maryland on Tuesday, he announced on X.

Harris holds 22 Division I offers. He announced his top eight list in March — Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Arizona State, Cal, UNLV, Utah and Washington. Harris recently visited Washington and will visit USC and UCLA this weekend, he said.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com with any recruiting information. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.