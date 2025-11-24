Resilient Faith Lutheran football team ready to play for 5A state title

Faith Lutheran was written off by many after a 1-6 start, but the Crusaders face Spanish Springs for the 5A state football title Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Faith Lutheran quarterback Dominick Folino (14) throws a pass against Centennial during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran players take the field to face Centennial during a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a Class 5A Southern Region title game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran’s football season started with grand dreams of a Class 5A state championship, but that was before the Crusaders lost six of their first seven games.

They were written off by many, but first-year coach Jay Staggs never stopped believing.

Staggs’ faith was rewarded with an improbable postseason run. The Crusaders (6-7) will face Spanish Springs (12-0) for the 5A state tile at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium. The team will attempt to win its second state championship after claiming the Division IA crown in 2013.

Faith Lutheran’s chances of upsetting the Cougars appear minimal, but the team has become accustomed to defying the odds in recent weeks.

“A lot of people didn’t feel we earned the right to even get into the playoffs,” said Staggs, whose squad has won five of its last six games. “But we were blessed to get in and I feel like that gave us new life. We’ve needed every single moment of this season to get to where we are.”

‘We’re the same team’

Staggs conceded this season has not gone as planned. Still, he feels his team learned valuable lessons along the way.

“Everybody wants a perfect season,” Staggs said. “But our mission is to build better, more resilient young men. It’s taken a while to kick in, but our schedule was front-loaded with tough games. We wanted that challenge.”

Staggs said he never lost faith in his players. The school also supported him during the tough times.

“I know our team,” Staggs said. “I know who we are and I know on the outside it looks like we’re having an incredible run. But we’re the same team. We just found ways to finish games.”

Faith Lutheran’s 31-28 semifinal victory over Centennial last week was a microcosm of the team’s resiliency. The Crusaders trailed 28-0 in the third quarter before rallying. Defensive coordinator Jamaal Brimmer’s unit came together in the second half to help the team come back.

“Coach Brimmer is an incredible defensive mind,” Staggs said. “He understands the game and he makes adjustments. The guys have picked up a lot of situational IQ from him.”

Brimmer said he has worked hard to remain positive.

“We lost some close ones at the beginning of the season and we definitely thought that could be bad luck,” he said. “But I looked at film and saw we just didn’t make enough big plays, but we weren’t far off.”

Brimmer’s patience was paying off by early October.

“The kids wanted to be better,” he said. “They could have given up, but they didn’t. And they finally started playing at a level that was fun to watch.”

‘Just got to go 1-0’

Faith Lutheran’s offense, which showed potential from the start, is also on top of its game. Quarterback Dominick Folino passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns last week, while wide receiver Jaden Mason had seven catches for 142 yards and a score.

Running back Justin Robbins averages 70 yards per game on the ground.

Spanish Springs will still be a tough team to overcome. The Cougars offense averages 44 points per game behind quarterback Tyson McNeil (48 touchdown passes) and running back Cooper Milligan (71 rushing yards per game).

“They’re a well-rounded team on all three sides of the ball,” Staggs said. “And they have an overpowering offense. Our offense will need to be urgent and fierce, and our defense will have to play with a little bit of lightning.”

For a coach who prefers to focus on just one game at a time, Staggs is right where he wants to be.

“We’ve just got to go 1-0,” he said.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.