Rivals hope to meet for 3A boys basketball title: ‘It’s like a grudge match’

Rivals Mater East and Democracy Prep hope to meet for the 3A boys basketball state championship at Cox Pavilion on Friday.

Democracy Prep guard DaShaun Harris dunks the ball into the net during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep guard Josiah Stroughter moves the ball down the court during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep guard Jamarian Taylor drives the ball during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep forward Dion Parker (middle) glides through the Mater East defense during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democracy Prep boys basketball coach Cory Duke is the best of friends with Mater East coach Antoine Wright off the court.

On the court, all rules are off.

Their powerhouse 3A programs have been locked in a bitter rivalry. It can be traced in part to their highly competitive history as well as a chaotic bench-clearing brawl that occurred between the teams during the 2023-24 regular season.

Mater East (20-6) currently holds the advantage after winning the 3A Southern Region tournament with a 76-74 Valentine’s Day victory over the Blue Knights (19-7) on Feb. 14. But both teams will play in this week’s state tournament, and both coaches believe they are on a collision course for a rematch.

“It’s like a grudge match every time we play them,” Wright said. “Our fans get into it and their fans get into it. It’s one of those games you circle on the schedule and look forward to.”

Duke simplified the true origin of the rivalry.

“When you have the two best teams in the state playing, that rivalry’s going to ignite,” he said.

So far, this season has been a near carbon copy of last year. The two foes dominated the competition in the regular season and Mater East won the regional championship.

But will Democracy Prep get the last laugh once more?

A year ago it fought back for a state championship win over the Knights. Wright is determined to not let that happen again.

“That state game haunts me,” said Wright, whose team fell 53-50 to the Blue Knights after a potential game-tying shot clanged off the rim at the buzzer. “We missed 14 free throws and they got the best of us. I stood at the baseline and watched them get their trophy, I guess because I wanted to see what it was like to win.”

Both coaches agree the rivalry is largely responsible for the success of their programs.

“You need a dance partner,” said Duke, whose squad will attempt to win its third consecutive state title this week. “We would not be where we are without Mater, and they would not be where they are without us.”

Both teams will need to win their semifinal games Thursday to set up another meeting in the state title game. Mater East plays Spring Creek at 4:40 p.m. and Democracy Prep faces Fernley at 8 p.m. Both games are at Clark High.

The state championship game is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Friday at Cox Pavilion.

“We are not looking past Fernley, but we do believe we’re going to be in that (championship) game,” said Duke, whose squad went 1-1 against Mater East in the regular season. “We’re going to make some adjustments and we’ll leave everything out there.”

If that matchup materializes as planned, the two teams’ defenses will likely keep the score low. And while the coaches will resume their friendship a day later, that night they will be rivals.

“He knows how to push my buttons and I know how to push his,” Wright said. “We’re both looking forward to it.”

3A basketball state tournaments

BOYS

Semifinals

Thursday

At Clark

No. 1S Mater East vs. No. 2N Spring Creek, 4:40 p.m.

No. 2S Democracy Prep vs. No. 1N Fernley, 8 p.m.

Championship

Friday

At Cox Pavilion

Semifinal winners, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Thursday

At Clark

No. 2S Mater East vs. No. 1N Churchill County, 3 p.m.

No. 1S Virgin Valley vs. No. 2N Fernley, 6:20 p.m.

Championship

Friday

At Cox Pavilion

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.