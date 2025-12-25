RJ sports writer Alex Wright’s 5 favorite stories of 2025

It was hard to dwindle the list down, but here are Las Vegas Review-Journal high school sports reporter Alex Wright’s five most memorable stories from 2025.

Jett Washington poses for a photo with his coach and family after signing his offer letter to play football at the University of Oregon at Bishop Gorman’s Athletic Training Center in Las Vegas Dec. 3, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Bishop Gorman defensive back Jett Washington (5) tackles Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) in the first half Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson receives the trophy after the Gaels’ win over Coronado in the 5A girls volleyball state championship on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Sunrise Mountain High School. Bishop Gorman won in three straight sets, with head coach Gregg Nunley marking his 600th win with the Gaels. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Gavin Flickinger looks to pass during the NIAA 5A state championship soccer game at Hug High in Sparks on Nov. 8, 2025. (Jason Bean for the Las Vegas Review Journal)

Coronado players celebrate after defeating Hug 2-1 to win the NIAA 5A state championship soccer game at Hug High in Sparks on Nov. 8, 2025. (Jason Bean for the Las Vegas Review Journal)

Palo Verde infielder Taylor Johns (11) does a little shimmy for teammates after arriving safely on first base against Centennial during day two of the 5A softball state tournament from Hixson Park at UNR on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Basic's Tate Southisene (2) kisses the trophy as he and teammates celebrate their extra-inning win against Reno taking the championship of the 5A baseball state tournament from Peccole Park at UNR on Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Reno. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

There is never a shortage of memorable moments in the Southern Nevada high school sports landscape.

The last calendar year was no exception with incredible athletes, teams, games and storylines.

It was hard to dwindle it down, but here are Review-Journal high school sports reporter Alex Wright’s five most memorable moments from 2025 (in no particular order):

One of the most memorable games of the year didn’t happen in Las Vegas, instead at UNR’s Peccole Park in Reno, where Basic defeated Reno High 3-2 in extra innings to win the Class 5A state championship in May.

Basic has one of the most talented teams in the state, with several Division I commits and a 2025 MLB first-round draft pick, Tate Southisene. But the Wolves didn’t get a chance to play for the state title in 2024 after they had to forfeit most of their league games for playing an ineligible player.

With most of its core back for 2025, and former Gorman coach Gino DiMaria having the interim tag removed as the team’s new coach, Basic took full advantage of its chance to play for the title in 2025.

The Wolves had a flair for the dramatics and were never out of any game. Southisene hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning in the region tournament to clinch the team’s spot in the state tournament.

The state title game was no exception.

Basic trailed Reno 2-1 in the sixth inning, but tied the game to force extra innings, after a nearly 40-minute lightning delay. The Wolves scored the winning run in the eighth on a base-loaded wild pitch. Basic returns most of its team in 2026 and has a great chance to repeat.

Perfect Palo Verde softball

There had never been an undefeated softball state champion in Nevada. Until the 2025 Palo Verde Panthers.

Palo Verde completed one of the most dominant seasons in softball history, completing a 25-0 season to claim the Class 5A Southern Region and state championships. The Panthers outscored opponents 237-43.

Just six games for Palo Verde were decided by three runs or fewer. At the 5A state tournament in Reno, Palo Verde defeated Centennial for the sixth time, 7-4 at UNR in Reno to claim the title.

The title was extra special for Palo Verde’s upperclassmen. The Panthers lost twice and were eliminated in the 2023 state tournament. In 2024, the Panthers were the region champions, but lost an elimination game and came short of reaching the title game.

Palo Verde will compete again for the title and try to keep its perfect streak alive with Georgia commit Taylor Johns (.642 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs) among notable returners.

Coronado’s boys soccer team set a high bar in 2024 during a 28-0 state-title winning campaign during which the Cougars set eight state records.

The encore in 2025 was just as impressive. Coronado went 25-0 to win its third straight Class 5A state title in November and become the first Southern Nevada team and the first team in the top classification (5A/4A) to win three straight titles.

Coronado’s current 55-game winning streak is a state record. The Cougars scored a state-record 181 goals, breaking the mark they set last year (169).

Gavin Flickinger scored a state-record 67 goals to finish with 127, the most by a player in a career in a top classification. Dylan Flores’ 52 assists are the most in a season by a player. Flickinger and Flores are part of a graduating senior class that rewrote the state record book the past two seasons.

Coronado defeated Hug 2-1 to win the 5A title. The Cougars’ final win proved to be their toughest. They trailed 1-0 in the second half before a rally that included a goal in the 72nd minute to take the lead.

Ayanna Watson left her mark as one of the greatest girls volleyball players in Nevada high school history during her senior year.

Not only did Watson lead the Gaels to a third straight Class 5A state title, but she also set a state record for kills in a career with 2,195.

Watson is the daughter of former NBA player C.J. Watson, who was a star basketball player at Gorman. The younger Watson has left her own mark at Gorman with winning state titles, setting records and receiving national awards and recognition.

Watson is one of the top players in her class and will play college volleyball at Pitt.

Jett Washington came to Bishop Gorman as a freshman in 2022 looking to star at wide receiver. Four seasons later, he leaves Gorman as the top safety in the country.

Washington made the position change near the end of his freshman year, highlighted by a strong outing against now-Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in a postseason bowl game against Chaminade-Madonna (Florida).

It took some time during his sophomore year, but by the time Washington began his junior year in 2024, he was one of the top prospects in the nation. He is committed to Oregon.

Washington helped the Gaels win a fifth straight state title in November and started on the Gaels’ national title-winning team in 2023. He is the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.