Roundup: Basic coasts to home win over Canyon Springs

Check out Friday’s high school football highlights, including Basic beating Canyon Springs behind two touchdowns from QB Jayveon Rose.

Basic quarterback Jayveon Rose (9) throws the ball during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jayveon Rose passed for a touchdown and rushed for another Friday as Basic rolled to a 35-6 home victory over Canyon Springs in the opener for both teams.

Louden Cahill had a TD reception and hit both of his field-goal attempts for the Wolves. Teammate Max Ramos ran for a score and had a fumble recovery.

Basic next plays at Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Aug. 22, and the Jaguars play at Clark at 6 p.m. Aug. 22.

Desert Hills (Utah) 24, Faith Lutheran 21: At St. George, Utah, the Thunder outscored the Crusaders 10-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Faith Lutheran hosts Bakersfield Christian Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Millikan (California) 27, Foothill 14: At Foothill, Anthony Taylor carried 16 times for 90 yards and a TD in the Falcons’ loss to Millikan.

Baylor Petashiski added three sacks for Foothill, which plays at Mojave at 6 pm. Aug. 22

Legacy 48, Losee 22: At Legacy, Maurice Collins returned a fumble and an interception for scores to help the Longhorns defeat the Lions.

Zaione Henderson rushed for 175 yards and two TDs to lead the offense for Legacy, which plays at Highland (Idaho) at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Losee plays at Coronado at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Beaver (Utah) 37, Moapa Valley 6: At Beaver, Utah, the Pirates allowed 347 rushing yards and lost their opener to the Beavers.

Moapa Valley plays at Hurricane (Utah) at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Hurricane (Utah) 27, Virgin Valley 0: At Hurricane, Utah, the Bulldogs trailed 27-0 at halftime in a loss to the Tigers.

Virgin Valley hosts SLAM! Nevada at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Churchill County 43, Boulder City 6: At Fallon, the Eagles were unable to overcome a 43-0 halftime deficit in a loss to the Greenwave.

Boulder City hosts Sunrise Mountain Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.