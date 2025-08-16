85°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Roundup: Basic coasts to home win over Canyon Springs

Basic quarterback Jayveon Rose (9) throws the ball during a football game between Legacy and Ba ...
Basic quarterback Jayveon Rose (9) throws the ball during a football game between Legacy and Basic at Legacy High School on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas running back Rasheed Coleman (19) runs past Palo Verde linebacker Curtis Obershaw (44 ...
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Las Vegas wide receiver Dasean Deayon (5) is tackled by Palo Verde defenders Beau Gardineer (4) ...
Las Vegas High escapes with win at Palo Verde — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista’s Sebastian Rodriguez (1) leaps to intercept the ball during the Mountain L ...
Sierra Vista defense shuts down Durango in season opener — PHOTOS
Centennial’s Mia Meyers tee’s off during Class 5A girls golf Mountain League matc ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2025 - 11:41 pm
 

Jayveon Rose passed for a touchdown and rushed for another Friday as Basic rolled to a 35-6 home victory over Canyon Springs in the opener for both teams.

Louden Cahill had a TD reception and hit both of his field-goal attempts for the Wolves. Teammate Max Ramos ran for a score and had a fumble recovery.

Basic next plays at Las Vegas at 7 p.m. Aug. 22, and the Jaguars play at Clark at 6 p.m. Aug. 22.

Desert Hills (Utah) 24, Faith Lutheran 21: At St. George, Utah, the Thunder outscored the Crusaders 10-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Faith Lutheran hosts Bakersfield Christian Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Millikan (California) 27, Foothill 14: At Foothill, Anthony Taylor carried 16 times for 90 yards and a TD in the Falcons’ loss to Millikan.

Baylor Petashiski added three sacks for Foothill, which plays at Mojave at 6 pm. Aug. 22

Legacy 48, Losee 22: At Legacy, Maurice Collins returned a fumble and an interception for scores to help the Longhorns defeat the Lions.

Zaione Henderson rushed for 175 yards and two TDs to lead the offense for Legacy, which plays at Highland (Idaho) at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Losee plays at Coronado at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Beaver (Utah) 37, Moapa Valley 6: At Beaver, Utah, the Pirates allowed 347 rushing yards and lost their opener to the Beavers.

Moapa Valley plays at Hurricane (Utah) at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Hurricane (Utah) 27, Virgin Valley 0: At Hurricane, Utah, the Bulldogs trailed 27-0 at halftime in a loss to the Tigers.

Virgin Valley hosts SLAM! Nevada at 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

Churchill County 43, Boulder City 6: At Fallon, the Eagles were unable to overcome a 43-0 halftime deficit in a loss to the Greenwave.

Boulder City hosts Sunrise Mountain Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES