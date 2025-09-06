Prep football roundup: Centennial picks up road win in California

Check out Friday’s high school football action, including victories for Centennial, Liberty, Shadow Ridge and Sierra Vista.

Centennial’s Jordan Bostick (2) listens to coaches after the football game on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 at Centennial High School. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jayden Thomas scored two touchdowns Friday to lead Centennial’s football team past North 14-12 at Torrance, California.

Thomas sealed the victory with an acrobatic 65-yard TD catch with three minutes remaining.

Centennial (2-1) next hosts Arbor View at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Liberty 31, Casteel (Ariz.) 13: At Queen Creek, Ariz., Selby Griego threw two TD passes in the Patriots’ victory over the Colts (1-1).

Jermari Arnold had an 80-yard interception return for Liberty (2-1), which forced five turnovers and a safety.

The Patriots host Desert Pines at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Shadow Ridge 14, Quartz Hill (Calif.) 6: At Quartz Hill, Calif., Isaiah Ruiz scored on a go-ahead 15-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs (2-1) held on for a victory over the Royals (0-3).

Shadow Ridge hosts Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

Sierra Vista 23, Desert Oasis 16: At Sierra Vista, Evan Abasto hauled in a 53-yard pass from Phillip Reymundo with 22 seconds remaining to lead the Mountain Lions (2-2) past the Diamondbacks (1-2) in the Railroad Rivalry game.

Sierra Vista, which scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to complete the rally, plays at Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 12. Desert Oasis hosts Green Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

Eldorado 28, Chaparral 18: At Chaparral, first-time varsity starter Anthony Haro rushed for three touchdowns as the Firehawks (2-0) defeated Chaparral 28-18 in the annual Cleat Game.

Haro also nabbed three interceptions including one for an 85-yard return for Eldorado, which hosts Mojave at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Chaparral (0-3) plays at Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

Bonanza 27 Del Sol 15: At Del Sol, the Bengals (1-2) rallied in the fourth quarter after blowing a 14-point first-half lead to hand the Dragons (2-1) their first loss.

Both teams have a bye next week.

Lincoln (Calif.) 50, Arbor View 31: At San Diego, Calif., the Hornets (3-0) broke it open in the second half to roll past the Aggies (0-3).

Arbor View plays at Centennial at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Higley (Ariz.) 32, Coronado 13: At Coronado, the Cougars (1-2) kept it close in the first quarter before the Knights (2-0) pulled away for the win.

Coronado hosts IMG Academy at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Desert Pines 35, Mojave 29: At Desert Pines, the Jaguars (2-1) took control early and held off a frantic second-half rally by the Rattlers (0-3) to get the victory.

Desert Pines plays at Liberty at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Mojave plays at Eldorado at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Shadow Ridge (Ariz.) 43, Clark 6: At Clark, the Stallions (1-1) led 29-0 after one quarter and cruised to a victory over the Chargers (1-2).

Clark, which scored its TD on a fumble recovery, has a bye next week.

Moapa Valley 35, SLAM! Nevada 14: At Overton, the Pirates (1-3) logged their first win of the season by rolling past the Bulls (1-3).

Moapa hosts Silverado at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. SLAM! Nevada has a bye.

Sunrise Mountain 34, Cadence 28: At Sunrise Mountain, Kaylin Mills carried 15 times for 185 yards and two TDs in the Miners’ win over the Cougars (0-2).

Sunrise Mountain (2-2) has a bye next week, and Cadence plays at Sloan Canyon at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

Cimarron-Memorial 21, Cheyenne 6: At Cheyenne, Jordan Newsome scored on a 35-yard interception return as the Spartans (1-1) took control in the second quarter of their win over Cheyenne (0-2).

Cimarron plays at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Cheyenne plays at Western at 6 p.m. Sept. 12.

Bishop Diego (Calif.) 34, Mater East 6: At Mater East, the Cardinals (3-0) cruised to a win over the Knights (1-2).

Mater East has a bye next week.

Spring Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 24: At Pahrump, Josiah Rivera caught two TD passes to help the Grizzlies (2-1) edge the Trojans (2-1).

Spring Valley hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m. Sept. 12, and Pahrump Valley has a bye.

Spring Creek 41, Virgin Valley 21: At Mesquite, the Spartans (3-0) outscored the Bulldogs 20-0 in the second half on the way to a victory.

Virgin Valley (1-3) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.

