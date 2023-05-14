Roundup: Gorman softball stays unbeaten in 4A state tourney

The No. 1 seeds in Class 4A baseball and softball won their winner’s bracket games Saturday. Needles’ baseball and softball teams swept the 2A region titles.

Bishop Gorman celebrates after winning a high school softball game against Tech at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chloe Makinney went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and Bishop Gorman stayed undefeated in the Class 4A state softball tournament with a 9-3 home victory over Cimarron-Memorial on Saturday.

Allie Bernardo and Kayden Amick drove in two runs each for the Gaels (22-10-1), the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, who broke a 3-3 tie with a five-run fifth inning to pull away.

Makenna Webber had two RBIs for the Spartans (15-7), the No. 2 seed from the Desert League.

Gorman, the defending 4A state champion, will play Silverado, the No. 1 seed from the Desert League, in a winner’s bracket game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the College of Southern Nevada. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Cimarron-Memorial will face Spring Valley in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday at CSN.

— No. 1D Silverado 6, No. 2M Tech 2: At Silverado, Macy Magdaleno threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead the Skyhawks (20-8) past the Roadrunners.

Jocelyn Carr went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Silverado.

Tech (16-7) will play Chaparral in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at CSN.

— No. 3D Spring Valley 11, No. 5D Doral Academy 8: At Spring Valley, Raelynn Villanueva went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Isabella Lenahan went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Grizzlies (19-8) in an elimination game. Doral Academy finishes 13-9.

— No. 4D Chaparral 8, No. 3M Durango 5: At Durango, the Cowboys scored three runs in the ninth to stave off elimination.

Jrew-Marie Mina, Jasmine Miramontes and Taimane Laolagi-Aloy each hit home runs for Chaparral (12-11). Durango finishes 13-9.

Class 2A

— No. 1 Needles 21, No. 3 White Pine 0: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (29-4) scored 12 runs in the first inning, capping off a dominant run to the Southern League title.

Needles outscored opponents 52-0 in its three wins. Saturday’s game ended after three innings due to the 15-run mercy rule. White Pine (16-11) only mustered one hit.

Both teams advance for next week’s state tournament in Reno.

Needles will play Pershing County, the No. 2 seed from the North, in an opening-round game at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at UNR’s Hixson Park. White Pine will play Northern champion Battle Mountain at 8 a.m.

Class 1A

— No. 1 Pahranagat Valley 13, No. 3 Tonopah 5: At Pahranagat Valley, the Panthers (20-5) took the lead with a five-run fourth inning, and a four-run sixth inning put the game and the Southern League title out of reach.

Both teams advance for next week’s state tournament at CSN and Bishop Gorman.

Pahranagat Valley will play Oasis Academy, the No. 2 seed from the North, in an opening-round game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Gorman. Tonopah (18-6-1) will play Northern champion Coleville at 4:45 p.m.

BASEBALL

Class 4A

— No. 1D Shadow Ridge 4, No. 2M Sierra Vista 1: At Shadow Ridge, the defending state champion Mustangs (27-5) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to create enough of a cushion to put away the Mountain Lions (16-16).

Michael Brown went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a triple, and starting pitcher Brayden Somers struck out 11 and allowed one run on four hits in 6⅔ innings for the Mustangs.

Shadow Ridge will play Foothill, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, in a winner’s bracket game at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at CSN. The winner will advance to Saturday’s state title game.

Sierra Vista will play Durango in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at CSN.

— No. 1M Foothill 12, No. 2D Bonanza 2: At Foothill, the Falcons scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Tyler Straily and Landon Angelo each had two RBIs for Foothill (26-6).

Bonanza (13-16) will play Silverado in an elimination game at 2 p.m. Thursday at CSN.

— No. 5M Durango 5, No. 3M Tech 4: At Tech, Durango (12-18) scored the go-ahead run in the seventh to advance in an elimination game.

Braden Dellinger had a two-run double for Durango, which took advantage of five errors by Tech (19-15).

— No. 4M Silverado 6, No. 6M Legacy 2: At Silverado, six players drove in runs for the Skyhawks (12-17) as they staved off elimination.

Legacy finishes 9-18.

Class 2A

— No. 2 Needles 14, No. 3 Lake Mead 5: At The Meadows, the Mustangs (24-10) responded after an 11-3 loss in the first game Saturday against the Eagles (19-5) to secure the Southern League title.

Both teams advance to next week’s state tournament in Reno.

Needles will play West Wendover, the No. 2 seed from the North, in an opening-round game at 11 a.m. Thursday at UNR’s Peccole Park. Lake Mead will play Northern champion Yerington at 8:30 a.m.

Class 1A

— No. 1C Indian Springs 12, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 2: At Pahranagat Valley, the Central League champion Thunderbirds (18-4) rolled to the Southern Region title over the Panthers (19-9).

Both teams advance for next week’s state tournament at CSN and Bishop Gorman.

Indian Springs will play Wells, the No. 2 seed from the North, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Gorman in an opening-round game. Pahranagat Valley will play Northern champion Smith Valley at 5 p.m.

