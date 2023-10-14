Roundup: Gorman wins, poised to be No. 1 after Mater Dei loss

Bishop Gorman rolled Desert Pines and is expected to be No. 1 in the national high school football polls after the top-ranked team lost Friday night.

Bishop Gorman’s Devon Rice (3) runs the ball before scoring a touchdown after Centennial wide receiver Tavian McNair (9) couldn’t tackle him during the second half of a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman rolled to a 56-12 win at Desert Pines, but the result from a different game in a different state drastically improved the Gaels’ national championship hopes Friday night.

Mater Dei (California), ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, fell 28-0 to No. 9 St. John Bosco (California) for its first loss of the season.

Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally, should be primed to move to the top spot in both polls next week. The MaxPreps poll updates on Monday, and USA Today releases its weekly poll on Tuesday.

The Gaels won three straight national titles from 2014 to 2016. They have outscored opponents 428-155, and their resume includes wins against No. 10 Miami Central (Florida), No. 18 Corner Canyon (Utah) and No. 19 Centennial (California).

Gorman plays just Southern Nevada schools the rest of the season but could play another nationally ranked team if the Gaels elected to play in a postseason bowl game like they did last year.

At Desert Pines, the Gaels (9-0, 5-0 Class 5A Division I) rushed for five touchdowns, led by Devon Rice, who had 105 yards and two TDs on six carries. Micah Alejado completed 9 of 11 passes for 217 yards and two TDs and added a rushing score.

Jett Washington had an interception return for a score to help Gorman. Brandon Gaea and Derek Meadows each had a receiving TD, and Elija Lofton and Myles Norman each had a rushing TD for the Gaels.

Gorman hosts Coronado at 7 p.m. Friday, and Desert Pines (3-5, 2-3) hosts Durango at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Coronado 45, Silverado 26: At Coronado, the Cougars (3-4, 1-3 Class 5A Division I) took control in the second half on the way to a victory over the Skyhawks (2-5, 0-4 Class 5A Division I).

Coronado plays at Bishop Gorman Friday at 7 p.m. Silverado plays at Arbor View, which lost 24-6 to Liberty, Friday at 6 p.m.

— Basic 19, Green Valley 17: At Green Valley, the Wolves (5-2, 3-1 Class 5A Division II Southern League) controlled the tempo early and held on for a victory over the Gators (2-5, 2-2) in the “Henderson Bowl.”

Anthony Vega had two TD passes for Basic, which had lost the previous five meetings against Green Valley.

The Wolves hosts Foothill, which defeated Faith Lutheran 28-17, in the “Battle for Boulder Highway” Friday at 6 p.m. Green Valley hosts Sierra Vista Friday at 6 p.m.

— Legacy 27, Palo Verde 20: At Legacy, quarterback Aiden Crawford completed 14 of 24 passes for 186 yards and threw three TDs to lead the Longhorns (4-4, 4-0 5A Division III Southern League) past the Panthers (3-4, 3-1).

Dequa Simon had two TD catches on five receptions and 107 receiving yards for Legacy. Airamis Craven had 114 rushing yards and a rushing TD, and Zaione Henderson had a receiving TD for the Longhorns.

With the win, Legacy sits alone in first place in the league standings. The Longhorns play at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday, and Palo Verde plays at Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Desert Oasis 47, Clark 14: At Clark, Vincent Hales passed for 300 yards and six TDs to lead the Diamondbacks (4-3, 3-1 Class 5A Division III South) to a win over the Chargers (1-5, 1-3 Class 5A Division III South).

Chris Villasenor added two TD catches for Desert Oasis, which hosts Legacy Friday at 6 p.m. Clark plays at Spring Valley Friday at 6 p.m.

— Sierra Vista 20, Spring Valley 16: At Sierra Vista, the Mountain Lions’ defense came up with two safeties and two interceptions in their victory over the Grizzlies.

Sierra Vista (3-3, 2-3 Class 5A Division II Southern League) plays at Green Valley Friday at 6 p.m., and Spring Valley (1-5, 0-4 Class 5A Division III Southern League) hosts Clark Friday at 6 p.m.

— Somerset-Losee 49, Valley 14: At Valley, Malachi Johnson rushed for 152 yards and four TDs to lead the Lions (7-2, 4-1 4A Desert League) to a win over the Vikings (1-7, 0-5 4A Mountain League).

Kieran Daniel, Jaylen Shropshire and Phazon Hardwick added a rushing TD apiece for Losee, which plays at Mojave Friday at 6 p.m. Valley hosts Canyon Springs, which lost to Sunrise Mountain 18-13, Friday at 6 p.m.

— Cheyenne 33, Western 8: At Western, Treasure Harris had two long scoring runs and Mike Williams completed two TD passes to lead the Desert Shields (1-6, 1-3 4A Desert League) past the Warriors (0-7, 0-4).

Cheyenne hosts Centennial, which defeated Mojave 42-12, Friday at 6 p.m., and Western plays at Rancho, which lost to Bonanza 21-6, Friday at 6 p.m.

— Eldorado 25, Del Sol 20: At Del Sol, Jaeshawn West rushed for 201 yards and two TDs to lead the Sundevils (3-4, 1-3 4A Mountain League) past the Dragons (1-7, 1-4).

Xavier Delgado added a receiving TD and Jerome Kalama added two TD passes for Eldorado, who hosts Cadence, which fell 40-6 to Chaparral, at 6 p.m. Friday. Del Sol plays at Bonanza, which defeated Rancho 21-6, at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Moapa Valley 36, Democracy Prep 6: At Democracy Prep, Tyson Redd rushed four times for 94 yards and two TDs to lead the Pirates (7-2, 5-1 Class 3A Southern League) past the Blue Knights (3-4, 2-4).

Degan Jones added two TDs on six receptions to help Moapa, which hosts Virgin Valley Friday at 7 p.m. Democracy Prep plays at The Meadows, which lost 44-34 at Pahrump Valley, Friday at 7 p.m.

