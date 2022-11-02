Roundup: Long-distance goal in OT lifts Gorman to playoff win

Bishop Gorman’s Nick Lazarski already had scored a first-half goal when he found himself with the ball with 10 minutes remaining in a 1-1 double-overtime game Tuesday.

Bishop Gorman and Cimarron players fight for control of the ball during the second half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Nicholas Lazarski (1) argues a foul over Cimarron during the second half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cimarron players celebrate a goal over Bishop Gorman during the second half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's goalie Devon Hume (24) eyes a scoring attempt by Cimarron during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

The referee awards a yellow card to Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3) after tripping Cimarron's Jonathon Walter (8) during the second half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3) trips Cimarron's Jonathon Walter (8) during the second half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3) pushes away Cimarron's Jonathon Walter (8) as Bishop Gorman's Nicholas Lazarski (1) moves away during the second half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman's Orlando Villegas Jr (19) steals the ball from Cimarron's Jecsan Villasenor (10) during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Bishop Gorman's Nicholas Lazarski (1) is congratulated on a goal over Cimarron during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Cimarron's Jecsan Villasenor (10) tackles Bishop Gorman's Maddix Bordinhao (30) during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Cimarron's goalie RJ Murillo (1) fights for the ball as Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3) attempts a header past Cimarron's Angel Robles (16) during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3) crashes into Cimarron's goalie RJ Murillo (1) on a scoring attempt during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Bishop Gorman's Luke Parker (10) is upended by Cimarron's Angel Robles (16) during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Bishop Gorman's Bronson Rolley (3) and Austin Garlan (14) battle for the ball over Cimarron's defenders during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Cimarron's Jecsan Villasenor (10) fights for the ball with Bishop Gorman's Chase Stewart (15) during the first half of their 5A Boys NIAA soccer regionals game at Bettye Wilson Field on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images111

Bishop Gorman’s Nick Lazarski already had scored a first-half goal when he found himself with the ball with 10 minutes remaining in a 1-1 double-overtime game Tuesday.

The senior forward was just past midfield, but he spotted the goalkeeper off his line. He took his chance, driving a 40-yard shot into the back of the net to lift the fifth-seeded Gaels to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Cimarron Memorial at Bettye Wilson Park

The win moved the Gaels into Thursday’s semifinals, where they will face Palo Verde.

■ Palo Verde 6, Chaparral 0: Junior Yuval Cohen had three goals and an assist to help the top-seeded Panthers blank the eighth-seeded Cowboys. Senior Matt Vogel added four assists and a goal for Palo Verde.

■ Eldorado 2, Las Vegas 0: Junior Luis Martinez scored both goals for the No. 3 Sundevils, who shut out the sixth-seeded Wildcats.

■ Coronado 4, Durango 1: Senior Demonte Gordon had three goals and an assist to help No. 2 Coronado defeat seventh-seeded Durango. Senior Francisco Avila added a goal and two assists for Coronado.

Class 4A volleyball

■ Tech 3, Spring Valley 0: Freshman Mikaela Fellows logged nine kills and six digs to help the Roadrunners to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 win over the Grizzlies. Tech will meet Liberty in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

■ Bonanza 3, Cimarron Memorial 0: Senior Jayda Johnson had 10 kills, five digs and four assists to lead the second-seeded Bengals past the third-seeded Spartans, 25-6, 25-13, 25-22. Bonanza will face Sierra Vista in a 6 pm quarterfinal on Thursday.

■ Legacy 3, Mojave 0: Sophomore Paradise Tupai had 11 digs and seven kills to lead the Longhorns to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 victory over the Rattlers. Junior Jocelyn Tavares added 12 kills for Legacy, which will play at Desert Oasis in Thursday’s semifinal.

Class 3A volleyball

■ Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 0: Senior Julianna Luebke had eight aces, five kills and four digs to help the top-seeded Eagles cruise past the No. 8 Trojans, 25-7, 25-10, 25-4. The win lifted Boulder City into Thursday’s semifinals against Coral Academy.

■ Moapa Valley 3, Clark 0: Senior Sydney Reese had 20 kills and junior Brooke Houston had 35 assists to lead the Pirates to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 win over the Chargers. Moapa will play at SLAM Academy in Thursday’s semifinals.

Scores

5A boys soccer

Palo Verde 6, Chaparral 0

Bishop Gorman 2, Cimarron Memorial 1 (OT)

Coronado 4, Durango 1

Eldorado 2, Las Vegas 0

3A boys soccer

Equipo Academy 4, Moapa Valley 0

Basic 2, Boulder City 1

SLAM 5, Virgin Valley 4

Skypoint 4, Cheyenne 3 (OT)

4A volleyball

Tech 3, Spring Valley 0

Basic 3, Chaparral 0

Legacy 3, Mojave 0

Bonanza 3, Cimarron Memorial 0

3A volleyball

Boulder City 3, Pahrump Valley 0

Coral Academy 3, Cadence 1

Moapa Valley 3, Clark 0

SLAM Academy 3, Virgin Valley 1