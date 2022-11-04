Roundup: Pair of 5A soccer upsets; Arbor View volleyball rolls

Eldorado and Bishop Gorman will play for the Class 5A Southern Region title in boys soccer, and Arbor View advanced to the Class 4A girls volleyball state semifinals.

Rafa Lucio scored on a penalty kick in double overtime to give the Eldorado boys soccer team a 1-0 victory over Coronado in their Class 5A Southern Region semifinal Thursday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Lucio was awarded the kick with about 30 seconds left in the second extra period, and he converted to send the No. 3-seeded Sundevils past the No. 2 Cougars.

Eldorado will play Bishop Gorman in the Southern Region final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

■ Bishop Gorman 2, Palo Verde 1 (OT): Chase Stewart nailed an 18-yard shot in overtime to help the fifth-seeded Gaels stun No. 1 Palo Verde.

Senior Bronson Rolley had the key assist, firing a pass down the line to Stewart, who beat a defender to take the game-winning shot. Senior Nick Lazarski had a free-kick goal in the first half for Gorman, and senior goalkeeper Devon Hume logged seven saves.

Class 4A boys soccer

■ Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 1: Junior Ethan Otto and senior Logan Renteria scored goals to help lift the No. 2 Crusaders over the 15th-seeded Skyhawks in a first-round game at Bettye Wilson Park. Faith Lutheran will play Shadow Ridge in the state quarterfinals at noon Saturday.

■ Shadow Ridge 3, Valley 0: Senior Paul Jankowski had two goals to help lift the 10th-seeded Mustangs over the No. 7 Vikings.

■ Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0: Senior Pablo Flores had two goals to help the No. 1 Gators defeat the 16th-seeded Jaguars. Senior goalkeeper Edwin Lagunas-Monroy made five saves in earning the shutout for Green Valley, which will play Sierra Vista in a state quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Class 4A girls volleyball

■ Arbor View 3, Basic 0: Sophomore Willow Watson had seven kills, seven digs, four aces and two blocks to lead the Aggies past the Wolves 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 in a state quarterfinal at Arbor View. The Aggies will face Liberty in the state semifinals Nov. 11.

■ Liberty 3, Tech 0: Amaya Tobias had 17 kills and four blocks to lead the Patriots to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Roadrunners at Liberty.

■ Sierra Vista 3, Bonanza 0: Sophomore Ariella Maika had 15 kills and senior Imany Gilmore added 31 assists to lead the Mountain Lions to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Bengals at Sierra Vista. The Mountain Lions will play Desert Oasis in a state semifinal Nov. 11.

Class 3A girls volleyball

■ Boulder City 3, Coral Academy 0: Senior Julianna Luebke logged 11 kills, seven digs and seven aces to help the Eagles shut out the Falcons 25-16, 25-17, 25-10 in a Southern Region semifinal at Boulder City. The Eagles will host Moapa Valley in a regional title match at noon Saturday.

Scores

5A boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 2, Palo Verde 1 (OT)

Eldorado 1, Coronado 0 (2OT)

4A boys soccer

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Sierra Vista 4, Clark 2

Western 6, Foothill 1l

Sunrise Mountain 3, Bonanza 1

Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Valley 0

Desert Oasis 3, Mojave 2

Arbor View 1, Legacy 0

3A boys soccer

Equipo 5, Basic 1

SLAM Nevada 1, Sky Pointe 0

4A girls volleyball

Liberty 3, Tech 0

Arbor View 3, Basic 0

Desert Oasis 3, Legacy 2

Sierra Vista 3, Bonanza 0

3A girls volleyball

Boulder City 3, Coral Academy 0

Moapa Valley 3, SLAM Nevada 1