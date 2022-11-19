Bishop Gorman crushes Manogue to earn 5A state football title — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman scored touchdowns on all eight of its first-half possessions en route to a dominating victory over Bishop Manogue in frigid Carson City.

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner presents the winning trophy to his players after defeating Bishop Manogue 70-6 in their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman QB Melvin Spicer IV (15) sprints into the end zone for a score over Bishop Manogue defenders during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman QB Micah Alejado (12) stiff arms Bishop Manogue DB Carson Jensen (99) to run down the sideline during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman DL Aiden McComber (44) wraps up Bishop Manogue QB Logan Howren (15) for a sack during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Trech Kekahuna (23) shares a "high five" with teammate WR Zachariah Branch (1) as he crosses into the end zone for a score versus Bishop Manogue during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Trech Kekahuna (23) pulls in a pass versus Bishop Manogue during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman fans honor offensive line coach Kea Toledo who didn't make the trip due to a health issue versus Bishop Manogue during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner receives the winning trophy from NIAA Executive Director Donnie Nelson after defeating Bishop Manogue 70-6 in their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner presents the winning trophy to his players after defeating Bishop Manogue 70-6 in their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner thanks his players after defeating Bishop Manogue 70-6 in their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman QB Micah Alejado (12) looks on from the sidelines as they dominate Bishop Manogue late during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner thanks Bishop Manogue coaches and players for a good game after defeating them 70-6 in their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman players link arms as the coin is tossed versus Bishop Manogue in their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman RB Micah Kaapana (22) is celebrated for a touchdown with teammate OLO Sione Motuapuaka (54) versus Bishop Manogue during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Zachariah Branch (1) avoids tackle attempts by Bishop Manogue DL Salesi Manu (6) and teammates during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Trech Kekahuna (23) has his facemask grabbed while scoring by Bishop Manogue DB Dom Sciarrotta (32) during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Zachariah Branch (1) is stopped with a big hit on a punt return by Bishop Manogue DL Kristian Ingman (85) during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman QB Micah Alejado (12) catches some air as he leaps from a tackle attempts by Bishop Manogue DB Torrance DiGrazia (10) and LB Gio Granata (33) during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman faces Bishop Manogue during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Manogue DB Carson Jensen (99) dives and misses Bishop Gorman QB Micah Alejado (12) running for lots of yards down the sideline during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner yells to his players as DL Jayden House (8) looks on versus Bishop Manogue during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Trech Kekahuna (23) fights off a tackle by Bishop Manogue DB Carson Jensen (99) falling into the end zone for another score during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Zachariah Branch (1) extends for a reception attempt versus Bishop Manogue during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Manogue Logan Howren (15) is sacked by Bishop Gorman LB Kage Mir (42) with LB Palaie Faoa (10) during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans watch Bishop Gorman dominate Bishop Manogue during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Manogue K Michael Rubino (88) has a kick blocked by Bishop Gorman defenders during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman WR Zachariah Branch (1) beats Bishop Manogue LB Gio Granata (33) and DB Carson Jensen (99) into the end zone during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman fans celebrate another touchdown over Bishop Manogue during the second half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman RB Micah Kaapana (22) streaks down the sideline for another long touchdown run away from Bishop Manogue DB Tony Caramella (19) during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner confers with an official during the second half of their 5A state championship game versus Bishop Manogue on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

(From left) Bishop Gorman DL Aiden McComber (44), DE John Corrigan (19) and others drive back Bishop Manogue RB Cody Fleischmann (24) during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman RB Micah Kaapana (22) streaks down the sideline for another long touchdown run away from Bishop Manogue DB Carson Jensen (99) during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner looks to QB Micah Alejado (12) celebrating another touchdown with a little dance versus Bishop Manogue during the first half of their 5A state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Carson City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY — He won’t move into the mansion near the Nevada state capitol for a few more weeks. But if Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo wants to wow the folks in Carson City, the high school football team representing his hometown showed him how it is done.

Bishop Gorman scored touchdowns on all eight of its first-half possessions en route to a dominating 70-6 victory over Reno’s Bishop Manogue in Saturday’s Class 5A state championship game at frigid Carson High School.

It was the second consecutive 5A title for the juggernaut Gorman program and its 12th big-school state title in the past 13 seasons.

Junior running back Micah Kaapana scored on runs of 51, 83 and 29 yards the first three times he touched the ball and also tallied on a 73-yard sprint and a 42-yard screen pass from Micah Alejado as Gorman (13-1) powered to leads of 42-6 after the first quarter and 56-6 at halftime in one of its most impressive outings in recent seasons.

The game was played in 35-degree weather. But Gorman’s quick start and near-perfection when it possessed the ball — the Gaels scored TDs on three of their first four plays, five of their first nine and eight of their first 14 snaps from scrimmage — warmed the cockles of coach Brent Browner’s heart.

“That was a good team that put up a bunch of points. So for our defense to do what we did, I thought was great,” he said of the way Gorman manhandled the Northern champs, who had lost only once before the big chill. “Kaapana had a monster game and … just the way they all played, man. This is a tight-knit group.”

Kaapana made the Miners (11-3) unravel all by his lonesome. He scored his five TDs on the same number of touches and finished with 236 rushing yards on four carries — a crazy average of 59 yards. The bashful speedster said he had a premonition he might have a big game after a team bowling outing Friday night.

“I’m pretty decent — I think I could play on the bowling team,” he said after striking down Manogue with plenty to spare, although the game plan was not designed around him.

“It was just to spread the ball around,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of playmakers on this team, but when things were starting to go right, we just decided to keep the momentum going.”

Gorman scored every time it had the ball except when taking a knee from victory formation in the chilly final seconds. The Gaels struck so often — and so quickly — that the mercy rule running clock was activated on the first play of the second quarter.

You could debate about where this Gorman team stands among the other great ones and still not come up with a definitive projection.

But that didn’t stop Browner from casting his ballot for a team whose only loss was 24-21 to Mater Dei of California, ranked No. 1 among the national championship contenders.

“Guys who have been around know it’s one of the best,” he said, alluding to offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Craig Canfield and some of his other veteran aides. “It’s up there, (though) it’s hard to argue with any of the ones that won a national championship and went undefeated.”

But as the sun started to set and teeth began to chatter at the Carson High field, Browner settled for uttering the understatement of the just concluded season.

“But we still have a really good team.”

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.