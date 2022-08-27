Bishop Gorman falls to Mater Dei in classic battle of prep powers
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 6 by MaxPreps, led by 14 points in the second half but eventually wore down in a loss to second-ranked and defending national champion Mater Dei.
Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 6 by MaxPreps, led by 14 points in the second half but eventually wore down in a 24-21 loss to second-ranked and defending national champion Mater Dei (California) on Friday night at Bishop Gorman High School.
The Gaels led 21-7 early in the third quarter in the showdown between national powers. But the Monarchs wore them out in the second half with a commitment to their rushing offense to score 17 unanswered points.
Gorman junior quarterback Micah Alejado completed 14 of 22 passes for 210 yards, three scores and an interception. Junior tight end Elija Lofton had four receptions for 105 yards and a score.
Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown was 19 of 28 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison carried 17 times for 88 yards.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.