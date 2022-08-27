Bishop Gorman falls to Mater Dei in classic battle of prep powers

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 6 by MaxPreps, led by 14 points in the second half but eventually wore down in a loss to second-ranked and defending national champion Mater Dei.

Bisho Gorman's wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Master Dei's center back Khrystian Dunbar-Hawkins (23) looks on during the first quarter of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bisho Gorman's wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against Mater Dei, High School from Santa Ana, Calif., at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bisho Gorman's wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against Mater Dei, High School from Santa Ana, Calif., at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Mater Dei's wide receiver Jordan Onovughe (14) catches a touchdown pass as Bishop Gorman's defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (6) defends during the first quarter of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 6 by MaxPreps, led by 14 points in the second half but eventually wore down in a 24-21 loss to second-ranked and defending national champion Mater Dei (California) on Friday night at Bishop Gorman High School.

The Gaels led 21-7 early in the third quarter in the showdown between national powers. But the Monarchs wore them out in the second half with a commitment to their rushing offense to score 17 unanswered points.

Gorman junior quarterback Micah Alejado completed 14 of 22 passes for 210 yards, three scores and an interception. Junior tight end Elija Lofton had four receptions for 105 yards and a score.

Mater Dei junior quarterback Elijah Brown was 19 of 28 for 245 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison carried 17 times for 88 yards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.