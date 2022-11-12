Bishop Gorman takes control with turnovers, romps past Liberty
Bishop Gorman turned two late first-half turnovers into touchdowns, breaking open a competitive game en route to a 56-14 victory over host Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region championship game Friday night.
The Gaels led 14-0 with two minutes to go before halftime when Quincy Davis scooped up a fumble by Liberty’s Isaiah Lauofo and returned it 45 yards for a TD. Liberty was moving again when Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes intercepted a sideline pass and brought it back 63 yards for another score.
Gorman (12-1) will represent Southern Nevada in next week’s state championship game in Carson City. Liberty, which upset Gorman 30-24 in overtime the last time the rivals played on the Patriots’ field in 2019, finished 8-4.
