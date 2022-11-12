Bishop Gorman takes control with turnovers, romps past Liberty

Bishop Gorman turned two late first-half turnovers into touchdowns, breaking open a competitive game against host Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region title game.

Bishop Gorman's Elija Lofton (9) dives for a touchdown as he gets tackled by Liberty's Andre Porter (2) during the first half of the football 5A regional final at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Trech Kekahuna (23) rmisses the ball for an incomplete pass as Liberty's Jayden Robertson (7) looks on during the first half of the football 5A regional final at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty's Jayden Robertson (7) makes a catch during the first half of the football 5A regional final against Bishop Gorman at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Micah Kaapana (22) avoids a tackle by Liberty's Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes (9) during the first half of the football 5A regional final at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball against Liberty during the first half of the football 5A regional final at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Devon Rice (3) celebrates his touchdown with Douglas Utu (72) during the first half of the football 5A regional final against Liberty at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Devon Rice (3) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the football 5A regional final against Liberty at Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman turned two late first-half turnovers into touchdowns, breaking open a competitive game en route to a 56-14 victory over host Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region championship game Friday night.

The Gaels led 14-0 with two minutes to go before halftime when Quincy Davis scooped up a fumble by Liberty’s Isaiah Lauofo and returned it 45 yards for a TD. Liberty was moving again when Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes intercepted a sideline pass and brought it back 63 yards for another score.

Gorman (12-1) will represent Southern Nevada in next week’s state championship game in Carson City. Liberty, which upset Gorman 30-24 in overtime the last time the rivals played on the Patriots’ field in 2019, finished 8-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

