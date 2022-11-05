Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines in 5A region semifinal — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman dominated the second half to earn a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines in a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal Friday.
It was fourth-and-goal at its 1-yard line. Bishop Gorman needed to make a stand.
The Gaels had cruised to a quick lead during what became a 41-3 win over Desert Pines in the Class 5A Southern Region semifinals Friday.
Trailing 7-0, the Jaguars began a slow, methodical, eight-minute drive. A 22-yard run by senior running back Malik Jones got Desert Pines to the 1.
The Jaguars tried to punch the ball in three times, but the Gaels held strong. Then, just before Desert Pines snapped the ball, whistles blew and penalty flags appeared on the field.
False start. The Jaguars settled for a field goal, and Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said it was an early statement from his defense.
“We just try to play good football,” he said. “That’s all we do, and I thought that was an exemplary moment of good football.”
Bishop Gorman (11-1) will face Liberty (8-3) for the regional title next week.
The Gaels overcame several penalties and a slow start from their offense to secure the win Friday after leading 14-3 at halftime.
“I feel like our defense played great,” said senior linebacker Jamih Otis, whom Browner credited as a key leader on the defense.
While the Gaels set the tone on defense early, their offense took time to find a groove. Only the legs of quarterback Micah Alejado and a 46-yard catch by senior wideout Trech Kekahuna put Bishop Gorman in position to add to its lead in the second quarter, with junior running back Micah Kaapana scoring from 8 yards out.
Bishop Gorman had another chance to score with less than two minutes remaining in the half after senior defensive back Jeremiah Hughes intercepted Desert Pines freshman quarterback AJ Stowers and returned the ball to the Jaguars’ 8-yard line.
Alejado then tried to scramble for a touchdown, but was stripped on the goal line. The Jaguars (8-3) recovered in the end zone for a touchback, keeping the game close at halftime.
The Gaels’ offense, and particularly Kaapana, finally stepped on the gas in the second half. After the defense forced a punt on the Jaguars’ first drive, Kaapana took four consecutive carries for a total of 64 yards — including a 51-yard dash to the Desert Pines 5-yard line — to set up a 1-yard touchdown run for tight end Jaxton Maile-Stites.
“We’ve been grinding all week, and it all paid off in the end,” Kaapana said.
Hughes intercepted Stowers again on the next drive, but Alejado fumbled on the goal line for the second time. However, a botched punt led to a short field, and Kaapana dove in for a 6-yard touchdown and a 27-3 lead, essentially securing the win.
“We want to play good teams,” Browner said. “We’re in the playoffs. It shouldn’t be 70-0 in the playoffs. Guys played well, they played disciplined, and fought through some adversity.”
