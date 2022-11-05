Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines in 5A region semifinal — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman dominated the second half to earn a 41-3 home victory over Desert Pines in a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal Friday.

Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ Trey Jackson (22) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes (6) runs the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Desert Pines’ Billy Ross (9) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ RJ Tiggs (27) tackles Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ Labarrio Mays (8) tackles Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) runs the ball under pressure from Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) gets stopped by Desert Pines’ Lono Solomonn (32) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) makes the catch against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’s RJ Tiggs (27) breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman’s Elija Lofton (9) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines Adrian Carnero (84) kicks a field goal during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Kodi Decambra (24) brings down Desert Pines’ Malik Jones (34) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines Izley Manutai (13) makes the catch under pressure from Bishop Gorman Kayleb Ervin (20) during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines Greg Burrell (5) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Desert Pines’ AJ Stowers (12) runs the ball during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown with a teammate during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game against Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman Micah Alejado (12) throws a touchdown pass to Zachariah Branch, not pictured, against Desert Pines during the first half of the Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner huddles with players after defeating Desert Pines in a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman players gather after defeating Desert Pines inf a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Charles Correa (21) tackles Desert Pines’ Malik Jones (34) during the second half of a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna (23) scores a touchdown against Desert Pines during the second half of a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball to score a touchdown past Desert Pines’ Malik Stinnett (10) during the second half of a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman’s Jeremiah Hughes (6) fumbles the ball after running on an interception against Desert Pines during the second half of a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It was fourth-and-goal at its 1-yard line. Bishop Gorman needed to make a stand.

The Gaels had cruised to a quick lead during what became a 41-3 win over Desert Pines in the Class 5A Southern Region semifinals Friday.

Trailing 7-0, the Jaguars began a slow, methodical, eight-minute drive. A 22-yard run by senior running back Malik Jones got Desert Pines to the 1.

The Jaguars tried to punch the ball in three times, but the Gaels held strong. Then, just before Desert Pines snapped the ball, whistles blew and penalty flags appeared on the field.

False start. The Jaguars settled for a field goal, and Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said it was an early statement from his defense.

“We just try to play good football,” he said. “That’s all we do, and I thought that was an exemplary moment of good football.”

Bishop Gorman (11-1) will face Liberty (8-3) for the regional title next week.

The Gaels overcame several penalties and a slow start from their offense to secure the win Friday after leading 14-3 at halftime.

“I feel like our defense played great,” said senior linebacker Jamih Otis, whom Browner credited as a key leader on the defense.

While the Gaels set the tone on defense early, their offense took time to find a groove. Only the legs of quarterback Micah Alejado and a 46-yard catch by senior wideout Trech Kekahuna put Bishop Gorman in position to add to its lead in the second quarter, with junior running back Micah Kaapana scoring from 8 yards out.

Bishop Gorman had another chance to score with less than two minutes remaining in the half after senior defensive back Jeremiah Hughes intercepted Desert Pines freshman quarterback AJ Stowers and returned the ball to the Jaguars’ 8-yard line.

Alejado then tried to scramble for a touchdown, but was stripped on the goal line. The Jaguars (8-3) recovered in the end zone for a touchback, keeping the game close at halftime.

The Gaels’ offense, and particularly Kaapana, finally stepped on the gas in the second half. After the defense forced a punt on the Jaguars’ first drive, Kaapana took four consecutive carries for a total of 64 yards — including a 51-yard dash to the Desert Pines 5-yard line — to set up a 1-yard touchdown run for tight end Jaxton Maile-Stites.

“We’ve been grinding all week, and it all paid off in the end,” Kaapana said.

Hughes intercepted Stowers again on the next drive, but Alejado fumbled on the goal line for the second time. However, a botched punt led to a short field, and Kaapana dove in for a 6-yard touchdown and a 27-3 lead, essentially securing the win.

“We want to play good teams,” Browner said. “We’re in the playoffs. It shouldn’t be 70-0 in the playoffs. Guys played well, they played disciplined, and fought through some adversity.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.