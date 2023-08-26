Where does 2016 Bishop Gorman team rank among all-time best?
In an ESPN ranking of the 50 best high school football teams of all time released Saturday, a very few finished higher than the Gaels.
The 2016 Bishop Gorman team is ranked third on ESPN’s list of the top 50 high school football teams of all time that was released Saturday.
Compiled by ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly, the 2001 De La Salle (Calif.) is No. 1, followed by the 1940 Massillon Washington (Ohio) team at No. 2.
About No. 3 Bishop Gorman, ESPN wrote:_
“Like Ronald Curry at Hampton (Va.), Tate Martell was never able to live up to recruiting hype at the college level. But there’s a reason he got the hype.
“Leading Kenny Sanchez’s otherworldly Gaels against a national schedule — Cedar Hill (Texas), Cocoa (Fla.), St. John Bosco, St. Thomas Aquinas — Martell threw for 2,362 yards and rushed for 1,257 despite rarely playing deep into games.
“After a triple-OT win over Aquinas in late September, they returned to in-state play, and things got out of hand. They played 10 Nevada opponents and won by an average of 61-6. The state championship: Gorman 84, Henderson Liberty 8.”