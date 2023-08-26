89°F
Bishop Gorman

Where does 2016 Bishop Gorman team rank among all-time best?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2023 - 9:05 am
 
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez, center, gets a Gatorade (water) shower by hi ...
Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez, center, gets a Gatorade (water) shower by his players Tate Martell (18), left, and Alex Perry (4) as the game comes to an end for a win 88-8 against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) makes a pass for a catch against Liberty in the Class 4A stat ...
Bishop Gorman's Tate Martell (18) makes a pass for a catch against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 2016 Bishop Gorman team is ranked third on ESPN’s list of the top 50 high school football teams of all time that was released Saturday.

Compiled by ESPN staff writer Bill Connelly, the 2001 De La Salle (Calif.) is No. 1, followed by the 1940 Massillon Washington (Ohio) team at No. 2.

About No. 3 Bishop Gorman, ESPN wrote:_

“Like Ronald Curry at Hampton (Va.), Tate Martell was never able to live up to recruiting hype at the college level. But there’s a reason he got the hype.

“Leading Kenny Sanchez’s otherworldly Gaels against a national schedule — Cedar Hill (Texas), Cocoa (Fla.), St. John Bosco, St. Thomas Aquinas — Martell threw for 2,362 yards and rushed for 1,257 despite rarely playing deep into games.

“After a triple-OT win over Aquinas in late September, they returned to in-state play, and things got out of hand. They played 10 Nevada opponents and won by an average of 61-6. The state championship: Gorman 84, Henderson Liberty 8.”

