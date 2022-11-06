OT goal lifts Coronado girls soccer to 5A region title — PHOTOS

An overtime goal lifted the Coronado girls soccer team to a 1-0 win over Faith Lutheran in the Class 5A Southern Region championship game Saturday.

Coronado’s Trinity Buchanan (18) dribbles between Faith Lutheran’s Taylor Folk, left, and Ana Coe, right, during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado celebrates after winning the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game against Faith Lutheran on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Cate Gusick (20) attempts to head the ball for a goal while Faith Lutheran’s goalkeeper Elke Travis, left, jumps to save Brooklyn Maier (6) runs to defend during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s goalkeeper Megan Kingman (0) saves the ball while Elle Bachuber (2) runs to defend and Faith Lutheran’s Olivia Stark (8) goes for the ball during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s Brooklyn Maier (6) heads the ball while Coronado’s Trinity Buchanan (18) misses the head during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Trinity Buchanan, right, slide tackles Faith Lutheran’s Lana Linares (51) during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. At right is Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Tia Garr, right, dribbles against Faith Lutheran’s Madeline Mariani (27) during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s Riley Renteria, left, kicks to assist a shot on goal while Coronado’s Lynam Kerrigyn, right, ducks out of the way during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Lily Fama (1) eyes her pass while Faith Lutheran’s Allison Rabe (28) runs for the ball during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Liliana Schuth (3) attempts to assist a goal while Faith Lutheran’s Lana Linares (51) runs to defend during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran players including Elke Travis (77) and Brooklyn Mater, right, thwart a shot on goal by Coronado during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s Brooklyn Mater (6) attempts a goal against Coronado during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s Brooklyn Mater (6) attempts a goal while Coronado’s Tegan Smith, right, runs to defend during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s Elke Travis misses a Coronado goal during overtime in the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Trinity Buchanan (18) scoops the ball from the boundary line while head coach Dana Need directs from the sidelines during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game against Faith Lutheran on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s Elke Travis loses control of the ball while making a save during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game against Coronado on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran’s McKenna Beckett (5) thwarts a pass by Coronado’s Milan Cordone (6) during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Milan Cordone (6) dribbles while Faith Lutheran’s Andrea Leyva (10) runs to defend during the Class 5A girls soccer southern regional final game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Goals come at a premium when the Coronado and Faith Lutheran girls soccer teams meet, and this time the Cougars ended up with the game-winner.

Senior midfielder Trinity Buchanan scored in overtime to give Coronado a 1-0 victory over the Crusaders in the Class 5A Southern Region final Saturday at Bettye Wilson Park.

Faith Lutheran beat Coronado 1-0 during the regular season.

“Trinity has been a star for us all year. She’s led us all year,” Coronado coach Dana Neel said. “It was good to see her get that because she worked so hard to keep this team at the high level that it is.”

The Cougars will host the state tournament next week. Coronado will play McQueen at 10 a.m. Friday, and Faith Lutheran will meet Northern champion Galena at noon.

Neel said the region title is nice, but her team is focused on bringing home a state championship.

“We’re chasing the end goal here, which is the state championship,” she said. “What happens during the season, the regional final, it’s just part of the buildup of what we’re ultimately going for.”

Pahrump Valley 2, Virgin Valley 1 — At Bettye Wilson Park, senior forward Adryanna Avena scored the game-winning goal eight minutes into the first overtime period to lift the Trojans past the Bulldogs.

Pahrump Valley will take on Truckee in the Class 3A state semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at Dayton. Virgin Valley will play Northern champion Hug at noon.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.