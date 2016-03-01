102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry watches his drive during the Nevada State High School R ...
2019 Boys Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.

Thinkstock
State girls: Palo Verde reclaims top spot in Class 4A
By Robert Perea Special to the / RJ

After having their three-year state championship streak snapped last season, the Panthers made a relatively easy time of winning the Class 4A state title.

Faith Lutheran’s Michael Rice (2) looks to first base on a throw versus Palo Verde dur ...
2019 Baseball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league baseball teams, as selected by coaches

Coronado’s Ashley Ward (7) pitches against Shadow Ridge in the Southern Nevada champio ...
2019 Softball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league softball teams, as selected by coaches

Foothill’s Caleb Stearman (10) spikes the ball past Coronado’s Jacob Ceci (7) du ...
2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.