The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).
Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.
Led by senior Tyler Edlefsen, Palo Verde scored 91 points to hold off second-place Coronado, which scored 84, and won the Class 4A state title.
After having their three-year state championship streak snapped last season, the Panthers made a relatively easy time of winning the Class 4A state title.
Sparked by individual wins from Rome Odunze and Kyu Kelly, the Gaels wrapped up their second consecutive Class 4A title by scoring 99 points.
Centennial ran away with its ninth straight Class 4A team championship. The Bulldogs scored 126 points. Runners-up Carson and Sierra Vista each had 54.
Bonds, who also ran on the winning 400 relay team and finished third in the 100, helped Centennial build a big lead heading into Saturday’s events.
Here are the all-league baseball teams, as selected by coaches
Here are the all-league softball teams, as selected by coaches
Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.