79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Innovations International

European Union takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

By Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 - 6:08 am
 
Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxo ...
Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, travellers, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the ...
In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, travellers, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, walk along the departure hall of the Zaventem international airport in Brussels. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.

They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations.

The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain COVID-19 outbreaks but the bloc’s 27 ambassadors now say many of those restrictions on nonessential travel should be eased. Specifically, tourists from outside the bloc who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed in.

The European Council “will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” for those who have been vaccinated, said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand. He didn’t give a precise date for when the borders will reopen since EU countries have yet to formally approve the measures.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” said Wigand. The EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is to give advice on the list.

The relaxation of rules was proposed earlier this month by the European Commission, which said entry should be granted to all those fully vaccinated with EU-authorized shots. Coronavirus vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc’s drug regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The EMA hasn’t approved any vaccines from Russia or China as of yet but is looking at data for Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

Wigand said ambassadors also agreed on an “emergency brake” mechanism designed to stop dangerous virus variants from entering the 27-nation bloc through quickly enacted travel limits if the infection situation deteriorates in a non-EU country.

EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prop up their vital tourism industry and hope to recover some income over the peak summer season.

Greece, which is heavily reliant on tourism, has already lifted quarantine restrictions for the U.S., Britain, Israel, and other non-EU countries as negotiations between governments and EU lawmakers to introduce COVID-19 certificates aimed at facilitating travel across the region this summer continue. A deal is required by end of the month to ensure the system will be up and running by the end of June.

MOST READ
1
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
2
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
3
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
4
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
5
LETTER: Live your life
LETTER: Live your life
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives the latest Arizona coronavirus update during a news co ...
Arizona reports nearly 3,400 new daily virus cases, 89 deaths
The Associated Press

Hospitalizations for the virus have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, with 2,844 people being treated as of Thursday. That’s down from the July 13 peak of 3,517 people.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Lelenn Ross leads Eldorado past Rancho
RJ

Lelenn Ross scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the second quarter on Monday to lead Eldorado’s boys basketball team to a 63-40 home victory over Rancho.

(Thinkstock)
Donovan Stewart leads Innovations to win
RJ

Eugene Stewart had 23 points and five rebounds Friday to lead Innovations International to a 63-34 home win over Lucerne Valley (California).

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Shadow Ridge outlasts Centennial
RJ

Alysha Smith had 12 kills, 14 assists, 13 digs and five aces to lead the Shadow Ridge girls volleyball team to a 28-26, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19 home victory over Centennial on Tuesday.

Read More