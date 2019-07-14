Animal Foundation in Las Vegas offering free pet adoptions

The Animal Foundation is looking to find new forever homes for stray cats and dogs.

The foundation is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs six months and older. All adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A city/government fee of up to $10 may apply.

The shelter received 684 strays during the Fourth of July period. As of Friday, 222 were reclaimed by their owners.

Prospective owners can visit the Engelstad Family Adoption Center daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 655 North Mojave Road.

For more information, visit animalfoundation.com.

