Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday party lights up downtown Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas was the perfect place to celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday Thursday night.

Downtown Las Vegas was the perfect place to celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday Thursday night.

And what better way to celebrate than with an 80-martini salute for Goodman, who turns 80 on July 26.

The celebration started at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 80-martini salute at the Fremont Street Experience. Frankie Scinta hosted the party.

The party had 80 bartenders pouring martinis.

The after-party included an $80 three-course dinner and music at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza.