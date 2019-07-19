96°F
Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday party lights up downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 5:44 pm
 

Downtown Las Vegas was the perfect place to celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday Thursday night.

And what better way to celebrate than with an 80-martini salute for Goodman, who turns 80 on July 26.

The celebration started at 6 p.m. Thursday with the 80-martini salute at the Fremont Street Experience. Frankie Scinta hosted the party.

The party had 80 bartenders pouring martinis.

The after-party included an $80 three-course dinner and music at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza.

