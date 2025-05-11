82°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Shadow Ridge, Centennial win region track team titles — RESULTS, PHOTOS

Centennial's Synai Davis (5865) takes the lead in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class ...
Centennial's Synai Davis (5865) takes the lead in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Runners blur by during the boys 3200 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at ...
Runners blur by during the boys 3200 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Calvin Rivera (5904), Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) and Faith Lutheran's Brady ...
Centennial's Calvin Rivera (5904), Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) and Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) jockey for position during the boys 3200 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) leads Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) during the boys ...
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) leads Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) during the boys 3200 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) wins beside Shadow Ridge's Landon Larsen (6215) and Faith Lut ...
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) wins beside Shadow Ridge's Landon Larsen (6215) and Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) during the boys 3200 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Selma Eros clears 11'6" in the girl's pole vault earning a spot at state duri ...
Palo Verde's Selma Eros clears 11'6" in the girl's pole vault earning a spot at state during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Selma Eros is overwhelmed after clearing 11'6" in the girl's pole vault earni ...
Palo Verde's Selma Eros is overwhelmed after clearing 11'6" in the girl's pole vault earning a spot at state during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Isabella Clark attempts to clear 11'6" in the girl's pole vault already earning ...
Liberty's Isabella Clark attempts to clear 11'6" in the girl's pole vault already earning a spot at state during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Isabella Clark clears 11'6" in the girl's pole vault earning a spot at state dur ...
Liberty's Isabella Clark clears 11'6" in the girl's pole vault earning a spot at state during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Claris Monarrez clears 11'6" in the girl's pole vault already earning a spot ...
Centennial's Claris Monarrez clears 11'6" in the girl's pole vault already earning a spot at state during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander (6124) leads Centennial's Kennedy Hunter (5872) in the girls 100 ...
Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander (6124) leads Centennial's Kennedy Hunter (5872) in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander (6124) leads Centennial's Kennedy Hunter (5872) in the girls 100 ...
Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander (6124) leads Centennial's Kennedy Hunter (5872) in the girls 100 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Sean Craig (6104) leads the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Regio ...
Liberty's Sean Craig (6104) leads the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Sean Craig (6104) leads Legacy's Samuel Johnson (6062) and teammate Markus Hensley (6 ...
Liberty's Sean Craig (6104) leads Legacy's Samuel Johnson (6062) and teammate Markus Hensley (6060) in the boys 110 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) leads the girls 1600 meter run during the Class 5A Southe ...
Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) leads the girls 1600 meter run during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arbor View's Timmia Rucks (5053) cries in pain from an injury after the 4A girls 100 meter dash ...
Arbor View's Timmia Rucks (5053) cries in pain from an injury after the 4A girls 100 meter dash during the Class 5A/4A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852) leads the pack in the boys 100 meter dash during the Cl ...
Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852) leads the pack in the boys 100 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (LtoR) They are Liberty's Braylon Howard (6109), Bishop Gorman's Cecil CJ Rabb III (5830), Canyon Springs' Chance Trotter (5860), Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852), Bishop Gorman's Siddhant Kumar (5817), Shadow Ridge's Kamari Mingo (6218) and Shadow Ridge's Ray Carmel (6202). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Green Valley's Taliyah Carter leaps into the air in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4 ...
Green Valley's Taliyah Carter leaps into the air in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4A/5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Green Valley's Taliyah Carter leaps lands in the sand in the 4A girls triple jump during the Cl ...
Green Valley's Taliyah Carter leaps lands in the sand in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4A/5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852) takes the baton from his teammate on the way to winning ...
Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852) takes the baton from his teammate on the way to winning the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852) runs with the baton received from his teammate on the w ...
Canyon Springs' De'Andre Jenkins (5852) runs with the baton received from his teammate on the way to winning the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) leads the girls 1600 meter run during the Class 5A Southe ...
Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) leads the girls 1600 meter run during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) leads the girls 1600 meter run during the Class 5A Southe ...
Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) leads the girls 1600 meter run during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Randin Patty (5901) leads leads Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) and Shadow ...
Centennial's Randin Patty (5901) leads leads Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) and Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) early during the boys 1600 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) leads Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) during the boys ...
Faith Lutheran's Brady Anderson (5982) leads Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) during the boys 1600 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Foothill's Sydney Gibson (6012) leads Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander (6124) in the girls 300 met ...
Foothill's Sydney Gibson (6012) leads Palo Verde's Berklie Ahlander (6124) in the girls 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Centennial's Synai Davis (5865) takes the baton from a teammate in the girls 4x200 meter relay ...
Centennial's Synai Davis (5865) takes the baton from a teammate in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty runners exchange the baton in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern R ...
Liberty runners exchange the baton in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Canyon Springs' runners are dejected after a failed baton exchange in the boys 4x200 meter rela ...
Canyon Springs' runners are dejected after a failed baton exchange in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Sierra Vista's Mya Wiley hits the sand in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4A/5A South ...
Sierra Vista's Mya Wiley hits the sand in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4A/5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Western runners are down from the heat and cooled off by a coach after a race during the Class ...
Western runners are down from the heat and cooled off by a coach after a race during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Durango's Amarie Riley (5399) leaps to a state qualifier in the 4A girls triple jump during the ...
Durango's Amarie Riley (5399) leaps to a state qualifier in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4A/5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Durango's Amarie Riley (5399) leaps to a state qualifier in the 4A girls triple jump during the ...
Durango's Amarie Riley (5399) leaps to a state qualifier in the 4A girls triple jump during the Class 4A/5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) leaves the block in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class ...
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) leaves the block in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) leads the pack to win in the boys 400 meter dash during the ...
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) leads the pack to win in the boys 400 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Samuel Johnson (6062) clears the last hurdle to take the boys 300 meter hurdles during ...
Legacy's Samuel Johnson (6062) clears the last hurdle to take the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Samuel Johnson (6062) wins the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Reg ...
Legacy's Samuel Johnson (6062) wins the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty's Sean Craig (6104) finishes the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Re ...
Liberty's Sean Craig (6104) finishes the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Jayden Bridgewater (6052) finishes the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Sout ...
Legacy's Jayden Bridgewater (6052) finishes the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Faith Lutheran's Julia Vancura (5978) runs side by side with Canyon Springs' Trey Mills (5848) ...
Faith Lutheran's Julia Vancura (5978) runs side by side with Canyon Springs' Trey Mills (5848) with Shadow Ridge's Elynn Okuda (6180) near in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Elynn Okuda (6180) is just ahead of Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) in the ...
Shadow Ridge's Elynn Okuda (6180) is just ahead of Coronado's Brooke-Lynne Miller (5923) in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Palo Verde's Katelyn Johnson (6131) edges out Faith Lutheran's Julia Vancura (5978) in the girl ...
Palo Verde's Katelyn Johnson (6131) edges out Faith Lutheran's Julia Vancura (5978) in the girls 800 meter run during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) leads the boys 800 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region ...
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) leads the boys 800 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) is pleased with teammate Carson Wetzel (6227) as they finish ...
Shadow Ridge's Justin Rawe (6222) is pleased with teammate Carson Wetzel (6227) as they finish the boys 800 meter run in the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Canyon Spring's Azyiah Marshall (5847) competes with Legacy's Samiyal Washington (6069) in the ...
Canyon Spring's Azyiah Marshall (5847) competes with Legacy's Samiyal Washington (6069) in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Amaya Stepp cruises to a win in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern ...
Legacy's Amaya Stepp cruises to a win in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Amaya Stepp cruises to a win in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern ...
Legacy's Amaya Stepp cruises to a win in the girls 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow ridge's Kamari Mingo (6218), Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) and Canyon Springs' Chan ...
Shadow ridge's Kamari Mingo (6218), Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) and Canyon Springs' Chance trotter (5860) battle it out in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Shadow ridge's Kamari Mingo (6218) and Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) battle it out in the ...
Shadow ridge's Kamari Mingo (6218) and Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) battle it out in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Canyon Springs' Josiah Moon hydrates after competing in the boys 200 meter dash during the Clas ...
Canyon Springs' Josiah Moon hydrates after competing in the boys 200 meter dash during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Coronado wins the girls 4x400 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at ...
Coronado wins the girls 4x400 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) and team win the boys 4x400 meter relay during the Class 5A ...
Legacy's Sylus West-Gaither (6049) and team win the boys 4x400 meter relay during the Class 5A Southern Region Championships at Durango High School on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Doral Academy pitcher EmmaLynn Hussey runs to third base during a softball game between Basic a ...
Playoff roundup: Doral Academy, Basic head to 4A softball semifinals
Basic’s Tate Southisene slides to home base during a 5A baseball Southern Region title g ...
Basic outlasts Faith Lutheran for 5A region baseball title — PHOTOS
The Palo Verde softball team cheers while receiving the award plaque for winning the NIAA 5A So ...
Ace shines to help Palo Verde softball claim 5A region title — PHOTOS
Palo Verde swimmer Max Carlsen competes in the 200-yard freestyle during the Class 5A Southern ...
Palo Verde boys, Coronado girls win region swim titles — RESULTS, PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2025 - 10:08 pm
 

The Shadow Ridge boys and Centennial girls track and field teams got off to a strong start as they seek to defend their Class 5A state team titles.

Shadow Ridge ran away with the 5A boys Southern Region team title Saturday at Durango with 180.5 points. Liberty finished second with 92 points.

Centennial claimed the 5A girls Southern Region team title with 123 points. Shadow Ridge was second with 85, and Legacy was third with 80.

The 5A state meet is this Friday and Saturday at Desert Oasis. The top four finishers in each event at the region tournament qualify for the state tournament.

Centennial has won 11 of the past 12 girls team titles in the top classification. Shadow Ridge has won two straight titles, which includes the 2023 4A title.

Also on Saturday, Desert Oasis swept the 4A Desert League boys and girls team titles. The Green Valley boys and Arbor View girls won the 4A Mountain League titles.

The 4A state meet is also this Friday and Saturday at Desert Oasis.

Here are the results from the 5A Southern Region meet:

Boys

100 meters: Siddhant Kumar, Bishop Gorman (10.39 seconds)

200 meters: Kamari Mingo, Shadow Ridge (21.33)

400 meters: Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy (46.51)

800 meters: Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge (1 minute, 53.74 seconds)

1,600 meters: Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge (4:24.01)

3,200 meters: Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge (9:38)

110-meter hurdles: Sean Craig, Liberty (14.65)

300-meter hurdles: Samuel Johnson, Legacy (38.61)

4x100-meter relay: Liberty (41.25)

4x200-meter relay: Shadow Ridge (1:25.91)

4x400-meter relay: Legacy (3:18.21)

4x800-meter relay: Shadow Ridge (7:56.28)

Long jump: Jaden Riley, Liberty (22-2¾)

Triple jump: Donte Barnes, Liberty (46-6)

High jump: Clabon Mollette, Legacy (6-2)

Pole vault: Tristan McGrane, Palo Verde (14-6)

Shot put: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (53-5½)

Discus: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (149-11)

Girls

100 meters: Synai Davis, Centennial (12.11)

200 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (24.76)

400 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (55.49)

800 meters: Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde (2:15.04)

1,600 meters: Brooke-Lynne Miller, Coronado (5:12.43)

3,200 meters: Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge (11:29.07)

110-meter hurdles: Berklie Ahlander, Palo Verde (14.20)

300-meter hurdles: Sydney Gibson, Foothill (43.31)

4x100-meter relay: Centennial (47.33)

4x200-meter relay: Centennial (1:39.60)

4x400-meter relay: Coronado (3:56.17)

4x800-meter relay: Shadow Ridge (9:34¾)

Long jump: Synai Davis, Centennial (18-3¼)

Triple jump: Aniyah Burress, Legacy (39-10)

High jump: Aliyah Maese, Faith Lutheran (5-6)

Pole vault: Isabella Clark, Liberty (12-0)

Shot put: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (39-9)

Discus: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (122-11)

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES