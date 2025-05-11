Shadow Ridge, Centennial win region track team titles — RESULTS, PHOTOS
Here are the results and photos from the Class 5A Southern Region track and field meet Saturday at Durango.
The Shadow Ridge boys and Centennial girls track and field teams got off to a strong start as they seek to defend their Class 5A state team titles.
Shadow Ridge ran away with the 5A boys Southern Region team title Saturday at Durango with 180.5 points. Liberty finished second with 92 points.
Centennial claimed the 5A girls Southern Region team title with 123 points. Shadow Ridge was second with 85, and Legacy was third with 80.
The 5A state meet is this Friday and Saturday at Desert Oasis. The top four finishers in each event at the region tournament qualify for the state tournament.
Centennial has won 11 of the past 12 girls team titles in the top classification. Shadow Ridge has won two straight titles, which includes the 2023 4A title.
Also on Saturday, Desert Oasis swept the 4A Desert League boys and girls team titles. The Green Valley boys and Arbor View girls won the 4A Mountain League titles.
The 4A state meet is also this Friday and Saturday at Desert Oasis.
Here are the results from the 5A Southern Region meet:
Boys
100 meters: Siddhant Kumar, Bishop Gorman (10.39 seconds)
200 meters: Kamari Mingo, Shadow Ridge (21.33)
400 meters: Sylus West-Gaither, Legacy (46.51)
800 meters: Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge (1 minute, 53.74 seconds)
1,600 meters: Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge (4:24.01)
3,200 meters: Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge (9:38)
110-meter hurdles: Sean Craig, Liberty (14.65)
300-meter hurdles: Samuel Johnson, Legacy (38.61)
4x100-meter relay: Liberty (41.25)
4x200-meter relay: Shadow Ridge (1:25.91)
4x400-meter relay: Legacy (3:18.21)
4x800-meter relay: Shadow Ridge (7:56.28)
Long jump: Jaden Riley, Liberty (22-2¾)
Triple jump: Donte Barnes, Liberty (46-6)
High jump: Clabon Mollette, Legacy (6-2)
Pole vault: Tristan McGrane, Palo Verde (14-6)
Shot put: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (53-5½)
Discus: Mason Gooder, Shadow Ridge (149-11)
Girls
100 meters: Synai Davis, Centennial (12.11)
200 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (24.76)
400 meters: Amaya Stepp, Legacy (55.49)
800 meters: Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde (2:15.04)
1,600 meters: Brooke-Lynne Miller, Coronado (5:12.43)
3,200 meters: Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge (11:29.07)
110-meter hurdles: Berklie Ahlander, Palo Verde (14.20)
300-meter hurdles: Sydney Gibson, Foothill (43.31)
4x100-meter relay: Centennial (47.33)
4x200-meter relay: Centennial (1:39.60)
4x400-meter relay: Coronado (3:56.17)
4x800-meter relay: Shadow Ridge (9:34¾)
Long jump: Synai Davis, Centennial (18-3¼)
Triple jump: Aniyah Burress, Legacy (39-10)
High jump: Aliyah Maese, Faith Lutheran (5-6)
Pole vault: Isabella Clark, Liberty (12-0)
Shot put: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (39-9)
Discus: Chayanne Gordon, Liberty (122-11)
