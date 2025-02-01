Shadow Ridge, Coronado bowlers win individual state titles — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s Jerrad Barczyszyn and Coronado’s Calee Berry were among six bowlers who won individual state championships Friday at The Orleans.

Coronado bowler Calee Berry bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial bowler Tyler Castronova readies his ball during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde bowler Wing Yiu Lee prepares to throw her ball during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge bowler Jerrad Barczyszyn bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial bowler Tyler Castronova readies his ball during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde bowler Wing Yiu Lee smiles as she gets ready to prep her ball during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge bowler Jerrad Barczyszyn bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial bowler Tyler Castronova readies his ball during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge bowler Jerrad Barczyszyn accepts his medal after winning the 5A boys high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado bowler Calee Berry during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado bowler Calee Berry reacts to winning the 5A girls high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge bowler Jerrad Barczyszyn celebrates a strike during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado bowler Calee Berry bowls during high school bowling individual state championships at the Orleans Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Jerrad Barczyszyn and Coronado’s Calee Berry won the Class 5A bowling individual state titles Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center.

Barczyszyn edged out Centennial’s Tyler Castronova by a total pin score of 431-428 to win the boys title. Berry defeated Palo Verde’s Wing Yiu Lee 362-355 to claim the girls title.

In 4A, Cheyenne’s Leo Salcedo won the boys title over Foothill’s Xavier Lapito 369-362. Salcedo bowled a perfect game (300) in the first game of his quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. Del Sol’s Hannah Baum defeated Las Vegas High’s Kendall Parker 312-300 for the 4A girls title.

In 3A, Mojave’s Allen Ricafrente claimed the boys title 477-401 over Losee’s Hunter Cunningham. The Meadows’ Cayla Sylvain defeated Mojave’s Mariah McGuigan 285-272 to win the girls title.

The bowling team state tournaments begin Monday at The Orleans. The state championship matches for all classifications are at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at The Orleans.

