Shadow Ridge, Coronado bowlers win individual state titles — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge’s Jerrad Barczyszyn and Coronado’s Calee Berry were among six bowlers who won individual state championships Friday at The Orleans.
Shadow Ridge’s Jerrad Barczyszyn and Coronado’s Calee Berry won the Class 5A bowling individual state titles Friday at The Orleans Bowling Center.
Barczyszyn edged out Centennial’s Tyler Castronova by a total pin score of 431-428 to win the boys title. Berry defeated Palo Verde’s Wing Yiu Lee 362-355 to claim the girls title.
In 4A, Cheyenne’s Leo Salcedo won the boys title over Foothill’s Xavier Lapito 369-362. Salcedo bowled a perfect game (300) in the first game of his quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. Del Sol’s Hannah Baum defeated Las Vegas High’s Kendall Parker 312-300 for the 4A girls title.
In 3A, Mojave’s Allen Ricafrente claimed the boys title 477-401 over Losee’s Hunter Cunningham. The Meadows’ Cayla Sylvain defeated Mojave’s Mariah McGuigan 285-272 to win the girls title.
The bowling team state tournaments begin Monday at The Orleans. The state championship matches for all classifications are at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at The Orleans.
