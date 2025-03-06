54°F
Shadow Ridge, Coronado dominate 5A boys golf match — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson reacts as he watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth dur ...
Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson reacts as he watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge's Zach Stout hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League matc ...
Shadow Ridge's Zach Stout hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Sam Bennett hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, ...
Coronado's Sam Bennett hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Canada goose flies past Shadow Ridge's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green during C ...
A Canada goose flies past Shadow Ridge's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Brent Chung hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, ...
Coronado's Brent Chung hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Foothill's Tyler Sanchez hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match ...
Foothill's Tyler Sanchez hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Anderson Lee tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on ...
Coronado's Anderson Lee tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Anderson Lee watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf ...
Coronado's Anderson Lee watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Foothill's Matt Throw watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf D ...
Foothill's Matt Throw watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Foothill's Matt Throw tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on W ...
Foothill's Matt Throw tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas' Taber Stone tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on ...
Las Vegas' Taber Stone tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas' Taber Stone tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on ...
Las Vegas' Taber Stone tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A bo ...
Shadow Ridge's Bridger Johnson watches his drive as he tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Anderson Lee hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, ...
Coronado's Anderson Lee hits to the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Brent Chung reacts as he watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Clas ...
Coronado's Brent Chung reacts as he watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Brent Chung tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on ...
Coronado's Brent Chung tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View's Levi Snider watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Class 5A boys g ...
Arbor View's Levi Snider watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Arbor View's Levi Snider tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, o ...
Arbor View's Levi Snider tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Shadow Ridge's Andrew Stout tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match ...
Shadow Ridge's Andrew Stout tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Foothill's Dax Warren watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf ...
Foothill's Dax Warren watches his drive after teeing off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Canadian geese flies past Shadow Ridge's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green during ...
A Canadian geese flies past Shadow Ridge's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Canadian geese flies past Shadow Ridge's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green during ...
A Canadian geese flies past Shadow Ridge's Colton Pash as he approaches the fourth green during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Foothill's Matt Throw watches his putt on the fourth hole during Class 5A boys golf Desert Leag ...
Foothill's Matt Throw watches his putt on the fourth hole during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Coronado's Eli Marshall tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on ...
Coronado's Eli Marshall tees off on the tenth during Class 5A boys golf Desert League match, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 7:36 pm
 

Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson won a Class 5A Desert League boys golf match with a score of 2-under 70 at Painted Desert Golf Club on Wednesday.

Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout and Coronado teammates Brent Chung and Eli Marshall tied for second at 1-over 73.

Coronado won the team tournament at 8-over 296. Shadow Ridge finished second at 11-over 299.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

