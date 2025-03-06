Shadow Ridge, Coronado dominate 5A boys golf match — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson won the individual title, and Coronado claimed the team title at a Class 5A boys golf match. Here are photos from the match.
Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson won a Class 5A Desert League boys golf match with a score of 2-under 70 at Painted Desert Golf Club on Wednesday.
Shadow Ridge’s Andrew Stout and Coronado teammates Brent Chung and Eli Marshall tied for second at 1-over 73.
Coronado won the team tournament at 8-over 296. Shadow Ridge finished second at 11-over 299.
