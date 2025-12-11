Shadow Ridge defeats Sierra Vista in flag football — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge’s flag football team claimed a home win against Sierra Vista. Here are photos from the game.

Shadow Ridge’s Chloe Covington runs the ball during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (11) fakes a pass to running back Lilly Butcher (15) during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge’s Mariah Stevens-Walden powers past a defender during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge’s Jaylani Palmer (12) celebrates a touchdown during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (11) gets her flags pulled during a scramble in a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Shadow Ridge’s Brynne Alia (11) gets her flag pulled as she runs the ball during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Sierra Vista quarterback Amaya Wusstig (11) scrambles during a flag football game between Sierra Vista and Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Jaylani Palmer had 120 receiving yards and a touchdown, with an interception on defense, to help Shadow Ridge’s flag football team defeat Sierra Vista 26-6 Wednesday night at Shadow Ridge.

Chloe Covington threw two touchdowns and added a rushing score for Shadow Ridge (5-1). Camden Finlinson recorded three sacks on defense for the Mustangs.

Shadow Ridge next plays at Mater East at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista (3-2) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

