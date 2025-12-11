54°F
Shadow Ridge defeats Sierra Vista in flag football — PHOTOS

December 10, 2025 - 9:45 pm
 

Jaylani Palmer had 120 receiving yards and a touchdown, with an interception on defense, to help Shadow Ridge’s flag football team defeat Sierra Vista 26-6 Wednesday night at Shadow Ridge.

Chloe Covington threw two touchdowns and added a rushing score for Shadow Ridge (5-1). Camden Finlinson recorded three sacks on defense for the Mustangs.

Shadow Ridge next plays at Mater East at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista (3-2) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

