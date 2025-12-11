Shadow Ridge defeats Sierra Vista in flag football — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge’s flag football team claimed a home win against Sierra Vista. Here are photos from the game.
Jaylani Palmer had 120 receiving yards and a touchdown, with an interception on defense, to help Shadow Ridge’s flag football team defeat Sierra Vista 26-6 Wednesday night at Shadow Ridge.
Chloe Covington threw two touchdowns and added a rushing score for Shadow Ridge (5-1). Camden Finlinson recorded three sacks on defense for the Mustangs.
Shadow Ridge next plays at Mater East at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Sierra Vista (3-2) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
