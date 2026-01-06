Shadow Ridge hosts Palo Verde in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge hosted Palo Verde in a high school girls basketball game. Here are photos from the game.
Shadow Ridge hosted Palo Verde in a high school girls basketball game on Monday night. No score was reported by print deadline.
Shadow Ridge, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts Faith Lutheran at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Palo Verde plays at No. 4 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
