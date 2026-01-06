46°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Shadow Ridge hosts Palo Verde in girls basketball — PHOTOS

Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) gets a rebound against Shadow Ridge during a basketball game ...
Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) gets a rebound against Shadow Ridge during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge’s Ava Williams (2) passes the ball under pressure from Palo Verde’s ...
Shadow Ridge’s Ava Williams (2) passes the ball under pressure from Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls, right, during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) lays up the ball against Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsu ...
Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) lays up the ball against Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Kambree Graham drives to the basket against Palo Verde during a basketball g ...
Shadow Ridge guard Kambree Graham drives to the basket against Palo Verde during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Kambree Graham shoots against Palo Verde during a basketball game at Shadow ...
Shadow Ridge guard Kambree Graham shoots against Palo Verde during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson lays up the ball against Palo Verde during a basketball g ...
Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson lays up the ball against Palo Verde during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s McKenzie Haws (21) looks to shoot under pressure from Shadow Ridge forward ...
Palo Verde’s McKenzie Haws (21) looks to shoot under pressure from Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Shadow Ridge& ...
Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Chanel Gafeney (14) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde gf McKenzie Haws (21) looks to shoot a free throw during a basketball game at Shadow ...
Palo Verde gf McKenzie Haws (21) looks to shoot a free throw during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (20) passes the ball under pressure from Shadow Ridge forward ...
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (20) passes the ball under pressure from Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) drives to the basket past Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jeffers ...
Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) drives to the basket past Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Brianna Anaya (24) looks to shoot as Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) ...
Palo Verde’s Brianna Anaya (24) looks to shoot as Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) defends during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) brings the ball up court against Shadow Ridge guard Ava Willi ...
Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) brings the ball up court against Shadow Ridge guard Ava Williams (2) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) drives the ball as Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson ...
Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) drives the ball as Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) defends during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge guard Chanel Gafeney (14) drives the ball against Palo Verde guard Aniyah Welch (1 ...
Shadow Ridge guard Chanel Gafeney (14) drives the ball against Palo Verde guard Aniyah Welch (1) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) lays up the ball around Palo Verde’s McKenzie ...
Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) lays up the ball around Palo Verde’s McKenzie Haws (21) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (20) drives to the basket against Shadow Ridge forward Alexa M ...
Palo Verde’s Reagan Nehls (20) drives to the basket against Shadow Ridge forward Alexa Madsen (5) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge center Alofa Martinez (11) drives the ball between Palo Verde’s Madeline Ts ...
Shadow Ridge center Alofa Martinez (11) drives the ball between Palo Verde’s Madeline Tsui (15) and Brianna Anaya (24) during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) brings the ball up court against Palo Verde during a ...
Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jefferson (10) brings the ball up court against Palo Verde during a basketball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Palo Verde center Maria Paim (12) drives to the basket past Shadow Ridge forward Jaslyn Jeffers ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Liberty guard Tyus Thomas (0) takes a shot from the three point line during basketball game aga ...
Who is No. 1 in the 1st Nevada Preps winter sports rankings?
Bishop Gorman players pose for photos with the trophy after defeating Arbor View to win the Ope ...
Eye on 2026: New high school football format (another one?) creates issues
Centennial head coach Karen Weitz talks to players on the bench during the girls’ basket ...
Centennial coach Karen Weitz wins 800th basketball game
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2026 - 11:24 pm
 

Shadow Ridge hosted Palo Verde in a high school girls basketball game on Monday night. No score was reported by print deadline.

Shadow Ridge, No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, next hosts Faith Lutheran at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Palo Verde plays at No. 4 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES