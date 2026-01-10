Shadow Ridge, Liberty win 5A bowling matches — PHOTOS
Shadow Ridge and Liberty’s bowling teams won their matches as several of the top Class 5A teams faced off at The Orleans on Friday afternoon.
Many of the top Class 5A high school bowling teams competed in matches at The Orleans Bowling Center on Friday.
Among the notable matches was Liberty taking on Centennial. The Liberty boys and girls each won both matches 9-0.
Shadow Ridge faced Coronado. The Shadow Ridge boys won 9-0 and the girls won 7-2.
Desert Oasis battled Foothill. The Desert Oasis girls won 9-0 and the Foothill boys won 5-4.
