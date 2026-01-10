Shadow Ridge, Liberty win 5A bowling matches — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge and Liberty’s bowling teams won their matches as several of the top Class 5A teams faced off at The Orleans on Friday afternoon.

Shadow Ridge’s Vincenzo Cruzate competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Zachary Hardy competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Briggs Robison competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s John Pitts competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Pablo Ypina, left, Briggs Robison, Zachary Hardy and John Pitts compete in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Meleah Carrillo competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pablo Ypina is congratulated by a teammate during a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Trevyn Weber competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Trevyn Weber competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Participants compete in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Zachary Hardy competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Sophia Medellin, middle, competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s John Pitts competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Meleah Carrillo competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Briggs Robison competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge’s Pablo Ypina competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadown Ridge’s Briggs Robison, left, Zachary Hardy and Vincenzo Cruzate compete in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Peyton Manning competes in a Class 5A bowling match Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at the Orleans Bowling Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Many of the top Class 5A high school bowling teams competed in matches at The Orleans Bowling Center on Friday.

Among the notable matches was Liberty taking on Centennial. The Liberty boys and girls each won both matches 9-0.

Shadow Ridge faced Coronado. The Shadow Ridge boys won 9-0 and the girls won 7-2.

Desert Oasis battled Foothill. The Desert Oasis girls won 9-0 and the Foothill boys won 5-4.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.