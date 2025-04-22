Shadow Ridge softball gets big win over Coronado on Senior Night

Shadow Ridge got some key contributions from the top of its lineup to beat Coronado in a high school softball game with big playoff implications Monday.

Shadow Ridge's Madelynn Quidato (8) reacts on her way to scoring a run against Palo Verde during a softball game at Shadow Ridge High School on Monday, March 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge’s softball team celebrated its Senior Day with a win over Coronado that had major playoff implications.

The Mustangs, who lost to the Cougars earlier in the year, won 14-5 at home Monday to pull even with Coronado in the 5A Mountain League standings. The two teams each have two league games remaining in the regular season as they fight over what could be the final spot in the regional playoffs.

Shadow Ridge is approaching the tense finish to its schedule with a do-or-die mentality.

“We can’t afford another loss to make it to regionals,” Mustangs coach Julia Meyn said. “We have to go battling in these last two games.”

Shadow Ridge’s offense, which hadn’t scored more than four runs in its previous three league games, broke out in a big way Monday.

The Mustangs (11-6, 2-4) finished with 16 hits, seven of which went for extra bases.

The top of the order did most of the damage early to stake Shadow Ridge to a huge lead. The Mustangs’ top four hitters were 4-for-5 with two doubles and three walks the first two innings and scored seven runs.

Senior Madison Foster led the way with two RBIs and two runs scored.

“If I knew what changed our offense, I’d bottle it and sell it to become a millionaire,” Meyn said. “I truly believe this was our team deciding that it’s now or never, we’ve got to get the bats up.”

Coronado (12-11, 2-4) also got off to a good start. The Cougars scored two runs in the top of the first inning before an out was recorded, and added another run before the inning was over.

Shadow Ridge senior pitcher Katelynn Quidato settled down after that. She gave up two runs on six hits the rest of the game.

“Our pitcher and catcher duo decided they were going to keep the ball low and in the park and let the defense handle the rest,” Meyn said.

Shadow Ridge will next turn its attention to its final two regular-season games against Centennial and Liberty. Both teams are currently above the Mustangs in the standings.