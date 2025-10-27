Shadow Ridge’s cross country dynasty might be nearing an end

The Shadow Ridge boys and girls cross country teams have dominated Class 5A for a half decade, but that could change this year with the ascension of Sky Pointe.

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High School runner Carter Prater (1299) nears the finish to take second place in the Varsity A Boys race during the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Somerset Academy Sky Pointe High School runner Aislin McMahon (1269) nears the finish line to take first place during the Variety A Girls competition at the 55th Annual Las Vegas/Larry Burgess Invitational Cross Country Meet at Sunset Park on Saturday, Sept. 06, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

No dynasty can last forever, even in cross country.

The Shadow Ridge boys and girls have dominated local and state Class 5A competition for a half decade, but it appears that is about to change.

The defending state champion Mustangs look vulnerable this season, and Sky Pointe — a newcomer to 5A competition — is ready to pounce with the Southern Region meet scheduled for Friday at Veterans Memorial Park. The boys meet will start at 8 a.m. and the girls at 8:30.

Athletic.net has the Shadow Ridge girls rated second and the boys fourth, and that only counts Southern Nevada. Northern power Galena is also in position to steal the Mustangs’ boys state title.

Sky Pointe cross country coach Paul Sheppard is cautiously optimistic to finally be at the top.

“It feels good, but I’m not a huge fan of being in front,” he said. “There’s a lot of pressure that goes with that.”

Sheppard, whose program has elevated from 3A to 5A competition since 2023, said he has been told repeatedly that his teams would never compete for a title at the top level.

“We’ve kind of become the villain of cross country,” he said. “Now I like to have fun and mess with people.”

Sheppard’s squads have trolled other teams with aggressive slogans on their warmup shirts, adding to the suspense of Friday’s meet.

Shadow Ridge coach Mike Smith understands his teams are long shots this season, but he remains pleased with his program’s position.

“We’re pretty young this year, so I think we’re right where we need to be,” Smith said. “Anything could happen.”

Smith said it’s too early to hand Sky Pointe the championships, even if the Eagles win the Southern Region.

“Their boys look really good,” he said. “But Galena is going to be a tough team, especially since they practice in Reno with the elevation and run on the state course.”

Athletic.net has Faith Lutheran favored to win the girls meet, with Sky Pointe second and Shadow Ridge third.

The scenario for the Shadow Ridge boys is worse, as the Mustangs are projected to finish fourth behind Sky Pointe, Centennial and Bishop Gorman.

“My goal is to be in the top three or four and go to state,” Smith said. “Then I’d like to finish in the top half at state.”

Sky Pointe is dreaming a little bigger.

“I think we can take it, but in reality Galena is No. 1 right now,” Sheppard said.

Individually, Sky Pointe’s Aislin McMahon is rated as the South’s top girls runner. She is followed by Coronado’s Brooke-Lynn Miller, Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda, Faith Lutheran’s Sophia Weisz and Sky Pointe’s Lacy Tippetts.

Sky Pointe’s Carter Prater leads the pack on the boys side, followed by Faith Lutheran’s Brady Anderson, Sky Pointe’s Sawyer Hutton, Centennial’s Calvin Rivera and Green Valley’s Reese Leoncavallo.

But it’s all about team success for Sheppard, who has long fantasized about this moment.

“There’s a pretty big Sky Pointe-Shadow Ridge rivalry,” said Sheppard, adding that he and Smith are friends. “That’s one team I refuse to lose to.”

Rivalries aside, Smith said he’s just hoping for the best.

“I just hope the kids come out and have a great day,” he said.

Friday’s 4A meet will begin at 12:30 p.m., and the 3A races will start at 10 a.m.

