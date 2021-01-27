44°F
Nevada Preps

Shaq foundation, Icy Hot aid 3 Las Vegas prep programs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2021 - 11:10 am
 
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal speaks at a press conference in McDonough, Ga., Frida ...
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal speaks at a press conference in McDonough, Ga., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Three Las Vegas high school athletic programs are receiving grants from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot.

Bonanza, Desert Pines and Rancho will receive those grants.

The amounts were not announced. Icy Hot helped fund the grants by donating $1 for each box sold up to $400,000.

The money will go to 23 athletic departments nationwide, targeting various needs, including from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For student-athletes, sports are a vital physical, mental and social outlet, and it’s devastating to have something that fundamental taken away,” O’Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst, said in a statement. “We know how crucial athletics are, which is why we are so honored for the opportunity to work with Icy Hot and give back to schools and students. I really feel for all the kids who have had to cope with that challenge on top of the stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I wanted to do something to help.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

