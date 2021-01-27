Shaq foundation, Icy Hot aid 3 Las Vegas prep programs

Three Las Vegas high school athletic programs are receiving grants from the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal speaks at a press conference in McDonough, Ga., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Bonanza, Desert Pines and Rancho will receive those grants.

The amounts were not announced. Icy Hot helped fund the grants by donating $1 for each box sold up to $400,000.

The money will go to 23 athletic departments nationwide, targeting various needs, including from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For student-athletes, sports are a vital physical, mental and social outlet, and it’s devastating to have something that fundamental taken away,” O’Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst, said in a statement. “We know how crucial athletics are, which is why we are so honored for the opportunity to work with Icy Hot and give back to schools and students. I really feel for all the kids who have had to cope with that challenge on top of the stress and isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I wanted to do something to help.”

