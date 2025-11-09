Sierra Vista bests Silverado for 4A volleyball state title — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista’s girls volleyball team, led by senior middle blocker Sienna Rhein, defeated Silverado to win the 4A state title Saturday at Sunrise Mountain.

Silverado players are dejected after losing their match to Sierra Vista who won the 4A girls volleyball state title at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players celebrate their match victory over Silverado and winning the 4A girls volleyball state title at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players celebrate their match victory over Silverado and winning the 4A girls volleyball state title at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players and head coach Raymond Maika begin to celebrate their match win over Silverado and taking the 4A girls volleyball state title at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Katie Reynoso (8) celebrates a critical point with teammates against Sierra Vista during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Lyla Sneek (21) is unable to save a ball near the bench as teammates react against Silverado during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista head coach Raymond Maika talks with his players in a huddle on a timeout against Silverado during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Sydney Mason (3) tumbles over teammates on the bench after a save against Silverado during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Sydney Mason (3) and Kenna Key (14) watch a blocked shot as Silverado's Jaida Rainey (3) and Cheyenne Tanner (5) both eye it for a possible dig during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Katie Reynoso (8) reaches to dig out a save against Sierra Vista during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players celebrate a second game win against Silverado during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista players are pumped up after a game win against Silverado during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Xalia King (6) explains a lost point to head coach Kevin Schwallie against Sierra Vista during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Madison Smith (16) attempts to dig out a ball missed by Katie Reynoso (8) against Sierra Vista during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado head coach Kevin Schwallie keeps his players focused on a timeout against Sierra Vista during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Kenna Key (14) connects with a spike as Silverado's Madison Smith (16) elevates for a block attempt during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Lyla Sneek (21) and Sienna Rhein (6) block a spike by Silverado's Kalia Roberts (15) as her teammates look on during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado and Sierra Vista battle on the court during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Lyla Sneek (21) and Sienna Rhein (6) eye a ball blocked back to Silverado's Xalia King (6) during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Jaida Rainey (3) spikes the ball past Sierra Vista's Sienna Rhein (6) during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Halen Manibusan (13) and Sydney Mason (3) collide while chasing a Silverado smash during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado's Jaida Rainey (3) pokes the ball over extended hands from Sierra Vista players during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Presley Hartstrom (7) smashes the ball attempting to pass Silverado's Tiyanna Eva (1) and Madison Smith (16) during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado players celebrate a critical point against Sierra Vista during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista's Averie Gidge (4)spikes the ball as Silverado's Kalia Roberts (15) elevates for a possible block during their 4A girls volleyball state title game at Sunrise Mountain High School on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sierra Vista’s girls volleyball team — which features six underclassmen on its 16-player roster — clawed it way to a Class 4A state title Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Silverado.

The Mountain Lions relied on a mix of youth and senior leadership to get through the championship round, winning in four sets (15-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21) at Sunrise Mountain. After the Skyhawks claimed the first set, Sierra Vista rallied when coach Raymond Maika made some defensive adjustments to counter Silverado’s attack.

“I’m just ecstatic for them,” Maika said. “We played a great Silverado team, and they just dug deep.”

After that first set, both teams played pretty evenly with back-and-forth games. Mountain Lion seniors such as middle blocker Sienna Rhein provided the spark, while freshmen such as outside hitter Averie Gidge did the damage.

Rhein led Sierra Vista (23-12) with 15 kills, and Gidge finished with 11. Gidge also notched nine digs and three aces. Libero Halen Manibusan, a sophomore, had a team-high 14 digs in the victory, along with three aces.

Rhein said that the talented underclassmen motivated the seniors to take their game to the next level this season. After the Mountain Lions swept through Rancho and Mojave in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Green Valley pushed Sierra Vista to five games in the semifinal.

Rhein felt that last victory prepared the team for a competitive championship matchup with Silverado.

“My team has worked so hard this season to get here,” Rhein said. “I feel extremely accomplished, and I feel so happy for my team. … When you have those (freshmen) who work really hard, it pushes the seniors to work harder.”

The Mountain Lions kept pace with the Skyhawks (17-13) early in the first set, but Silverado closed the opener with eight unanswered points to secure the victory.

In the second set, Sierra Vista took control after the Skyhawks tied it at eight, scoring eight consecutive points and keeping Silverado at arm’s length to even it up with a 25-21 win.

From there on, the Mountain Lions controlled the pace, but the Skyhawks didn’t make it easy. Sierra Vista claimed a close 25-23 win in the third set to take the lead, then broke away from Silverado late in the fourth set to clinch the state championship with a 25-21 victory.

Penina Fakatoumafi led the Skyhawks with 14 kills while also totaling six digs. Xalia King finished with a team-best 27 digs.

Class 3A

* No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2S Moapa Valley 0: At Fernley High, the Mustangs, the Southern Region champions, rolled to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of the Pirates to win their third consecutive Class 3A state championship.

It’s the 11th state title for The Meadows (23-9). The Mustangs have won five straight state titles, which include 2A titles in 2021 and 2022. Moapa Valley, the South’s No. 2 seed, finishes 13-22.

Class 2A

* No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2S White Pine 0: At Sunrise Mountain, the Guardians (31-5), the Southern Region champions, rolled to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of the Bobcats (28-7), the South’s No. 2 seed, to win their second straight Class 2A state championship. It’s the third state title for GV Christian, which also won the 2022 2A title.

Class 1A

* No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 3, No. 1W Coleville 0: At Fernley High, the Panthers (21-6), the Southern Region champions, defeated the Wolves 25-21, 25-13, 25-23 to win the Class 1A state championship.

It’s the 22nd state championship for Pahranagat Valley, which is the most in state history. Coleville, the West League champion, finished 19-6.